This library is designed to be fully compatible with React Native 0.61 and onwards.
This library is designed to be fully compatible with React Native 0.61 and onwards.
npm install --save react-native-payments
You'll need to autolink on each platform:
npx jetify
cd ios
pod install
For a step by step guide, check out this talk by @naoufal.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XrmUuir9OHc&t=652
Down below we have a detailed specification for PaymentRequest and instructions for configuring Apple Pay and Google Pay, which is hopefully enough to get you started.
We also have some legacy example projects in the
examples directory that will be rewritten soon and linked above.
Bear with us while we organize things a bit.
Naoufal, the original author of this library, has done a lot of the hard work integrating iOS, Android, Web platforms and Stripe and Braintree gateways.
The library has fallen out of regular maintenance and we're working to test and update all parts to be compatible for RN in the 2020s.
If you're feeling brave give the untested platforms a try and let us know how it worked.
This project is currently in beta and APIs are subject to change.
Accept Payments with Apple Pay and Android Pay using the Payment Request API.
Features
You can run the demo by cloning the project and running:
$ yarn run:demo
In a rush? Check out the browser version of the demo.
Note that you'll need to run it from a browser with Payment Request support.
First, download the package:
$ yarn add react-native-payments
Second, link the native dependencies:
$ react-native link react-native-payments
Before you can start accepting payments in your App, you'll need to setup Apple Pay and/or Android Pay.
Apple has a documentation on how to do this in their Configuring your Environment guide.
Google has documentation on how to do this in their Setup Android Pay guide.
Once Apple Pay/Android Pay is enabled in your app, jump into your app's entrypoint and make the
PaymentRequest globally available to your app.
// index.ios.js
global.PaymentRequest = require('react-native-payments').PaymentRequest;
To initialize a Payment Request, you'll need to provide
PaymentMethodData and
PaymentDetails.
The Payment Method Data is where you defined the forms of payment that you accept. To enable Apple Pay, we'll define a
supportedMethod of
apple-pay. We're also required to pass a
data object to configures Apple Pay. This is where we provide our merchant id, define the supported card types and the currency we'll be operating in.
const METHOD_DATA = [{
supportedMethods: ['apple-pay'],
data: {
merchantIdentifier: 'merchant.com.your-app.namespace',
supportedNetworks: ['visa', 'mastercard', 'amex'],
countryCode: 'US',
currencyCode: 'USD'
}
}];
const METHOD_DATA = [{
supportedMethods: ['android-pay'],
data: {
supportedNetworks: ['visa', 'mastercard', 'amex'],
currencyCode: 'USD',
environment: 'TEST', // defaults to production
paymentMethodTokenizationParameters: {
tokenizationType: 'NETWORK_TOKEN',
parameters: {
publicKey: 'your-pubic-key'
}
}
}
}];
Payment Details is where define transaction details like display items, a total and optionally shipping options.
Google has excellent documentation for Defining Payment Details.
const DETAILS = {
id: 'basic-example',
displayItems: [
{
label: 'Movie Ticket',
amount: { currency: 'USD', value: '15.00' }
}
],
total: {
label: 'Merchant Name',
amount: { currency: 'USD', value: '15.00' }
}
};
Once you've defined your
methodData and
details, you're ready to initialize your Payment Request.
const paymentRequest = new PaymentRequest(METHOD_DATA, DETAILS);
🚨 Note: On Android, display items are not displayed within the Android Pay view. Instead, the User Flows documentation suggests showing users a confirmation view where you list the display items. When using React Native Payments, show this view after receiving the
PaymentResponse.
Now that you've setup your Payment Request, displaying it is as simple as calling the
show method.
paymentRequest.show();
You can abort the Payment Request at any point by calling the
abort method.
paymentRequest.abort();
🚨 Note: Not yet implemented on Android Pay
Some apps may require contact information from a user. You can do so by providing a
PaymentOptions as a third argument when initializing a Payment Request. Using Payment Options, you can request a contact name, phone number and/or email.
Set
requestPayerName to
true to request a contact name.
const OPTIONS = {
requestPayerName: true
};
🚨 Note: On Android, requesting a contact name will present the user with a shipping address selector. If you're not shipping anything to the user, consider capturing the contact name outside of Android Pay.
Set
requestPayerPhone to
true to request a phone number.
const OPTIONS = {
requestPayerPhone: true
};
🚨 Note: On Android, requesting a phone number will present the user with a shipping address selector. If you're not shipping anything to the user, consider capturing the phone number outside of Android Pay.
Set
requestPayerEmail to
true to request an email address.
const OPTIONS = {
requestPayerEmail: true
};
You can also request all three by setting them all to
true.
const OPTIONS = {
requestPayerName: true,
requestPayerPhone: true,
requestPayerEmail: true
};
Requesting a shipping address is done in three steps.
First, you'll need to set
requestShipping to
true within
PaymentOptions.
const OPTIONS = {
requestShipping: true
};
Second, you'll need to include
shippingOptions in your Payment Details.
const DETAILS = {
id: 'basic-example',
displayItems: [
{
label: 'Movie Ticket',
amount: { currency: 'USD', value: '15.00' }
}
],
+ shippingOptions: [{
+ id: 'economy',
+ label: 'Economy Shipping',
+ amount: { currency: 'USD', value: '0.00' },
+ detail: 'Arrives in 3-5 days' // `detail` is specific to React Native Payments
+ }],
total: {
label: 'Merchant Name',
amount: { currency: 'USD', value: '15.00' }
}
};
Lastly, you'll need to register event listeners for when a user selects a
shippingAddress and/or a
shippingOption. In the callback each event, you'll need to provide new
PaymentDetails that will update your PaymentRequest.
paymentRequest.addEventListener('shippingaddresschange', e => {
const updatedDetails = getUpdatedDetailsForShippingAddress(paymentRequest.shippingAddress;
e.updateWith(updatedDetails);
});
paymentRequest.addEventListener('shippingoptionchange', e => {
const updatedDetails = getUpdatedDetailsForShippingOption(paymentRequest.shippingOption);
e.updateWith(updatedDetails);
});
For a deeper dive on handling shipping in Payment Request, checkout Google's Shipping in Payment Request.
🚨 Note: On Android, there are no
shippingaddresschange and
shippingoptionchange events. To allow users to update their shipping address, you'll need to trigger a new
PaymentRequest. Updating shipping options typically happens after the receiving the
PaymentResponse and before calling its
getPaymentToken method.
Now that we know how to initialize, display, and dismiss a Payment Request, let's take a look at how to process payments.
When a user accepts to pay,
PaymentRequest.show will resolve to a Payment Response.
paymentRequest.show()
.then(paymentResponse => {
// Your payment processing code goes here
return processPayment(paymentResponse);
});
There are two ways to process Apple Pay/Android Pay payments -- on your server or using a payment processor.
If you're equipped to process Apple Pay/Android Pay payments on your server, all you have to do is send the Payment Response data to your server.
⚠️ Note: When running Apple Pay on simulator,
paymentDataequals to
null.
import { NativeModules } from 'react-native';
paymentRequest.show()
.then(paymentResponse => {
const { transactionIdentifier, paymentData } = paymentResponse.details;
return fetch('...', {
method: 'POST',
body: {
transactionIdentifier,
paymentData
}
})
.then(res => res.json())
.then(successHandler)
.catch(errorHandler)
});
paymentRequest.show()
.then(paymentResponse => {
const { getPaymentToken } = paymentResponse.details;
return getPaymentToken()
.then(paymentToken => {
const { ephemeralPublicKey, encryptedMessage, tag } = paymentResponse.details;
return fetch('...', {
method: 'POST',
body: {
ephemeralPublicKey,
encryptedMessage,
tag
}
})
.then(res => res.json())
.then(successHandler)
.catch(errorHandler)
});
});
You can learn more about server-side decrypting of Payment Tokens on Apple's Payment Token Format Reference documentation.
When using a payment processor, you'll receive a
paymentToken field within the
details of the
PaymentResponse. Use this token to charge customers with your payment processor.
paymentRequest.show()
.then(paymentResponse => {
const { paymentToken } = paymentResponse.details; // On Android, you need to invoke the `getPaymentToken` method to receive the `paymentToken`.
return fetch('...', {
method: 'POST',
body: {
paymentToken
}
})
.then(res => res.json())
.then(successHandler)
.catch(errorHandler);
});
paymentRequest.show()
.then(paymentResponse => {
const { getPaymentToken } = paymentResponse.details;
return getPaymentToken()
.then(paymentToken => fetch('...', {
method: 'POST',
body: {
paymentToken
}
})
.then(res => res.json())
.then(successHandler)
.catch(errorHandler);
});
});
For a list of supported payment processors and how to enable them, see the Add-ons section.
Dismissing the Payment Request is as simple as calling the
complete method on of the
PaymentResponse.
paymentResponse.complete('success'); // Alternatively, you can call it with `fail` or `unknown`
🚨 Note: On Android, there is no need to call
paymentResponse.complete -- the PaymentRequest dismisses itself.
The sandbox environment is a great way to test offline implementation of Apple Pay for apps, websites, and point of sale systems. Apple offers detailed guide for setting up sandbox environment.
⚠️ Note: It is also important to test Apple Pay in your production environment. Real cards must be used in the production environment. Test cards will not work.
⚠️ Note: There are known differences when running Apple Pay on simulator and real device. Make sure you test Apple Pay on real device before going into production.
Provides a button that is used either to trigger payments through Apple Pay or to prompt the user to set up a card. Detailed docs and examples
Here's a list of Payment Processors that you can enable via add-ons:
🚨 Note: On Android, Payment Processors are enabled by default.
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2017, Naoufal Kadhom.
See LICENSE for more information.