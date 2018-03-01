openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-pathjs-charts

by capitalone
0.0.34 (see all)

Android and iOS charts based on react-native-svg and paths-js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

885

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Chart

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Capital One built this project to help our engineers as well as users in the react native community. We have decided to focus on alternatives to react native, and, unfortunately, we are no longer able to fully support the project. We have archived the project oas of Mar 1 2018 where it will be available in a read-only state. Feel free to fork the project and maintain your own version.

react-native-pathjs-charts

npm version

This library is a cross-platform (iOS/Android) library of charts/graphs using react-native-svg and paths-js based on the excellent work done by Roman Samec in the react-pathjs-chart library. The project is an early attempt at providing a ubiquitous solution for charts & graphs for React Native that offer a unified view across devices.

Components include Pie charts, Bar charts, Smoothline charts, Stockline charts, Scatterplots, Tree graphs and Radar graphs. Since Paths-Js makes no assumptions about rendering, this library is perfect for using SVG path objects to render custom charts easily.

This library is in its early stages, but I welcome contributors who would like to help make this the charting solution for React Native. Many of our mobile experiences need to create dashboards. Up to now, we've only been seeing libraries that are native bridges. Wouldn't it be great to have a cross platform solution that just worked?

Installation

To add the library to your React Native project:

npm install react-native-pathjs-charts --save
react-native link react-native-svg

For further information on usage, see the docs

Current Features

  • Pie, Bar, Smoothline, Stockline, Scatterplot, Tree and Radar graphs
  • Configuration of format, labels, colors, axis, ticks, lines
  • No touch support (yet)
  • No animations (yet)
  • Chart information configurable based on data parameters which specify which variables are accessors
  • Rendering works on iOS/Android
  • No native dependencies for linking (except linking required by react-native-svg)

Example Application

To run the example application (from a cloned repo):

cd example
npm install
react-native link react-native-svg
react-native run-ios
# or
react-native run-android

Developing and Testing With The Example App

As you are working on changing src files in this library and testing those changes against the example app, it is necessary to copy files to example/node_modules/react-native-pathjs-charts each time a change is made. To automate this, a sync-rnpc script has been added that will create a background process to watch for src file changes and automatically copy them. To enable this:

cd example
npm run sync-rnpc

Todo

For this library to really shine, there are a lot of improvements to be made. Here are some of my top ideas:

  • Add basic animations to draw the charts
  • Add touch functionality (as the react-native-svg library adds touch features)
  • Add the ability to absolutely position regular React-Native views in relation to SVG chart elements
  • More chart types
  • More axis controls (to control scale)
  • Add View component support to allow custom components instead of message when no data appears
  • Events
  • More documentation, information on configuration
  • Extended examples
  • Bug fixing, unit testing, cleanup
  • CICD pipeline with confirmed build success

Contributing

Contributors: We welcome your interest in Capital One’s Open Source Projects (the “Project”). Any Contributor to the project must accept and sign a CLA indicating agreement to the license terms. Except for the license granted in this CLA to Capital One and to recipients of software distributed by Capital One, you reserve all right, title, and interest in and to your contributions; this CLA does not impact your rights to use your own contributions for any other purpose.

Link to CLA

This project adheres to the Open Source Code of Conduct. By participating, you are expected to honor this code.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

victory-nativeA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
43K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Performant
rng
react-native-gifted-chartsThe most complete library for Bar, Line, Area, Pie and Donut charts in React Native. Allows 2D, 3D, gradient, animations and live data updates.
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
416
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
react-native-slide-chartsReact Native slide charts uses d3 and react-native-gesture-handler to create interactive charts.
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
306
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnc
react-native-charts-wrappera react native charts wrapper (support android & iOS)
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Performant
rnc
react-native-chart-kitIf you're looking to **build a website or a cross-platform mobile app** – we will be happy to help you! Send a note to clients@ui1.io and we will be in touch with you shortly.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial