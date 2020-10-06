react-native-password-strength-meter
A highly customisable password strength meter implementation with minimal dependencies.
Show Cases
Type Bar
|IOS
|Android
Type Box
|IOS
|Android
Type Circle
|IOS
Type Text
|IOS
|Android
Getting Started
Installation
$ npm i react-native-password-strength-meter --save
Basic Usage
Password Input Usage
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
View,
StyleSheet,
TextInput
} from 'react-native';
import RNPasswordStrengthMeter from 'react-native-password-strength-meter';
export default class PasswordInput extends Component {
onChange = (password, score, { label, labelColor, activeBarColor }) => {
console.log(password, score, { label, labelColor, activeBarColor });
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<RNPasswordStrengthMeter
onChangeText={this.onChange}
meterType="bar"
/>
</View>
);
}
}
Component Usage
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
View,
StyleSheet,
TextInput
} from 'react-native';
import { BarPasswordStrengthDisplay } from 'react-native-password-strength-meter';
export default class BarComponent extends Component {
state = {
password: '',
}
onChange = password => this.setState({ password })
render() {
const { password } = this.state;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TextInput style={styles.textInput} onChangeText={this.onChange} />
<BarPasswordStrengthDisplay
password={password}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
Properties
Password Input Props
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|onChangeText
|required
|func
|Callback to Return Input text changes
(password, score, { label, labelColor, activeBarColor }) => {}
|defaultPassword
|""
|string
|Default Password Value
|containerWrapperStyle
|{}
|object
|Container wrapper style
|imageWrapperStyle
|{}
|object
|Eye Image wrapper style
|imageStyle
|{}
|object
|Eye Image style
|inputWrapperStyle
|{}
|object
|Text Input wrapper style
|inputStyle
|{}
|object
|Text Input style
|placeholderStyle
|{}
|object
|Text Input placeholder style
|meterType
bar
|enum
|Meter Type. Can be
bar,
box,
circle,
text
|inputProps
|Defaults
|object
|React Native's TextInput Props
|passwordProps
|Defaults
|object
|Password Component Props
Bar Component Props
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|password
|required
|string
|Password Value
|touched
|""
|bool
|Field Touched
|scoreLimit
|100
|number
|Password Score's maximum value
|variations
|Defaults
|object
|Different validations in regex to calculate password score
|minLength
|5
|number
|Minimum length of the password to validate
|labelVisible
|true
|bool
|Label Visible
|levels
|Defaults
|array
|Different Levels to calculate password score
|wrapperStyle
|{}
|object
|Wrapper style
|barContainerStyle
|{}
|object
|Bar Container style
|barStyle
|{}
|object
|Bar style
|labelStyle
|{}
|object
|Label style
|barColor
|#f1f3f4
|string
|Bar background color
|width
|deviceWidth - 20
|number
|Width of bar
Box Component Props
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|password
|required
|string
|Password Value
|touched
|""
|bool
|Field Touched
|scoreLimit
|100
|number
|Password Score's maximum value
|variations
|Defaults
|object
|Different validations in regex to calculate password score
|minLength
|5
|number
|Minimum length of the password to validate
|labelVisible
|true
|bool
|Label Visible
|levels
|Defaults
|array
|Different Levels to calculate password score
|wrapperStyle
|{}
|object
|Wrapper style
|boxContainerStyle
|{}
|object
|Box Container style
|boxStyle
|{}
|object
|Box style
|labelStyle
|{}
|object
|Label style
|boxColor
|#f1f3f4
|string
|Box background color
|width
|deviceWidth - 20
|number
|Width of box container which will be split based on the levels
|boxSpacing
|2
|number
|Spacing in between the boxes
Circular Component Props
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|password
|required
|string
|Password Value
|labelVisible
|true
|bool
|Label Visible
|minLength
|5
|number
|Minimum length of the password to validate
|scoreLimit
|100
|number
|Password Score's maximum value
|easeDuration
|500
|number
|Ease Duration of the meter needle
|variations
|Defaults
|object
|Different validations in regex to calculate password score
|levels
|Defaults
|array
|Different Levels to calculate password score
|wrapperStyle
|{}
|object
|Wrapper style
|outerCircleStyle
|{}
|object
|Outer circle style
|imageWrapperStyle
|{}
|object
|Image wrapper style
|imageStyle
|{}
|object
|Image style
|innerCircleStyle
|{}
|object
|Inner circle style
|labelWrapperStyle
|{}
|object
|Label wrapper style
|labelStyle
|{}
|object
|Label style
|labelNoteStyle
|{}
|object
|Label note style
|needleImage
|Defaults
|string
|Absolute path to the needle image
Text Component Props
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|password
|required
|string
|Password Value
|touched
|""
|bool
|Field Touched
|scoreLimit
|100
|number
|Password Score's maximum value
|variations
|Defaults
|object
|Different validations in regex to calculate password score
|minLength
|5
|number
|Minimum length of the password to validate
|labelVisible
|true
|bool
|Label Visible
|levels
|Defaults
|array
|Different Levels to calculate password score
|wrapperStyle
|{}
|object
|Wrapper style
|labelStyle
|{}
|object
|Label style
Defaults
defaultPassword: '',
containerWrapperStyle: {},
imageWrapperStyle: {},
imageStyle: {},
inputWrapperStyle: {},
inputStyle: {},
placeholderStyle: {},
meterType: 'bar',
inputProps: {
placeholder: 'Password',
secureTextEntry: true,
},
passwordProps: {
touched: false,
scoreLimit: 100,
variations: {
digits: /\d/,
lower: /[a-z]/,
upper: /[A-Z]/,
nonWords: /\W/,
},
minLength: 5,
labelVisible: true,
levels: [
{
label: 'Pathetically weak',
labelColor: '#ff2900',
activeBarColor: '#ff2900',
},
{
label: 'Extremely weak',
labelColor: '#ff3e00',
activeBarColor: '#ff3e00',
},
{
label: 'Very weak',
labelColor: '#ff5400',
activeBarColor: '#ff5400',
},
{
label: 'Weak',
labelColor: '#ff6900',
activeBarColor: '#ff6900',
},
{
label: 'So-so',
labelColor: '#f4d744',
activeBarColor: '#f4d744',
},
{
label: 'Average',
labelColor: '#f3d331',
activeBarColor: '#f3d331',
},
{
label: 'Fair',
labelColor: '#f2cf1f',
activeBarColor: '#f2cf1f',
},
{
label: 'Strong',
labelColor: '#14eb6e',
activeBarColor: '#14eb6e',
},
{
label: 'Very strong',
labelColor: '#0af56d',
activeBarColor: '#0af56d',
},
{
label: 'Unbelievably strong',
labelColor: '#00ff6b',
activeBarColor: '#00ff6b',
},
],
wrapperStyle: {},
labelStyle: {},
width: deviceWidth - 20,
barContainerStyle: {},
barStyle: {},
barColor: '#f1f3f4',
boxContainerStyle: {},
boxStyle: {},
boxColor: '#f1f3f4',
boxSpacing: 2,
outerCircleStyle: {},
imageWrapperStyle: {},
imageStyle: {},
innerCircleStyle: {},
labelWrapperStyle: {},
labelNoteStyle: {},
}
Password Score Algorithm
The Password Score calculator is based on this amazing Stackoverflow Post authored by @tm_lv.
Contribution
Questions
Feel free to contact me or create an issue