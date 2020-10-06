A highly customisable password strength meter implementation with minimal dependencies.

Getting Started

Installation

$ npm i react-native-password-strength-meter --save

Basic Usage

Password Input Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View, StyleSheet, TextInput } from 'react-native' ; import RNPasswordStrengthMeter from 'react-native-password-strength-meter' ; export default class PasswordInput extends Component { onChange = ( password, score, { label, labelColor, activeBarColor } ) => { console .log(password, score, { label, labelColor, activeBarColor }); } render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < RNPasswordStrengthMeter onChangeText = {this.onChange} meterType = "bar" /> </ View > ); } }

Component Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View, StyleSheet, TextInput } from 'react-native' ; import { BarPasswordStrengthDisplay } from 'react-native-password-strength-meter' ; export default class BarComponent extends Component { state = { password : '' , } onChange = password => this .setState({ password }) render() { const { password } = this .state; return ( <View style={styles.container}> <TextInput style={styles.textInput} onChangeText={this.onChange} /> <BarPasswordStrengthDisplay password={password} /> </View> ); } }

Properties

Password Input Props

Prop Default Type Description onChangeText required func Callback to Return Input text changes (password, score, { label, labelColor, activeBarColor }) => {} defaultPassword "" string Default Password Value containerWrapperStyle {} object Container wrapper style imageWrapperStyle {} object Eye Image wrapper style imageStyle {} object Eye Image style inputWrapperStyle {} object Text Input wrapper style inputStyle {} object Text Input style placeholderStyle {} object Text Input placeholder style meterType bar enum Meter Type. Can be bar , box , circle , text inputProps Defaults object React Native's TextInput Props passwordProps Defaults object Password Component Props

Bar Component Props

Prop Default Type Description password required string Password Value touched "" bool Field Touched scoreLimit 100 number Password Score's maximum value variations Defaults object Different validations in regex to calculate password score minLength 5 number Minimum length of the password to validate labelVisible true bool Label Visible levels Defaults array Different Levels to calculate password score wrapperStyle {} object Wrapper style barContainerStyle {} object Bar Container style barStyle {} object Bar style labelStyle {} object Label style barColor #f1f3f4 string Bar background color width deviceWidth - 20 number Width of bar

Box Component Props

Prop Default Type Description password required string Password Value touched "" bool Field Touched scoreLimit 100 number Password Score's maximum value variations Defaults object Different validations in regex to calculate password score minLength 5 number Minimum length of the password to validate labelVisible true bool Label Visible levels Defaults array Different Levels to calculate password score wrapperStyle {} object Wrapper style boxContainerStyle {} object Box Container style boxStyle {} object Box style labelStyle {} object Label style boxColor #f1f3f4 string Box background color width deviceWidth - 20 number Width of box container which will be split based on the levels boxSpacing 2 number Spacing in between the boxes

Circular Component Props

Prop Default Type Description password required string Password Value labelVisible true bool Label Visible minLength 5 number Minimum length of the password to validate scoreLimit 100 number Password Score's maximum value easeDuration 500 number Ease Duration of the meter needle variations Defaults object Different validations in regex to calculate password score levels Defaults array Different Levels to calculate password score wrapperStyle {} object Wrapper style outerCircleStyle {} object Outer circle style imageWrapperStyle {} object Image wrapper style imageStyle {} object Image style innerCircleStyle {} object Inner circle style labelWrapperStyle {} object Label wrapper style labelStyle {} object Label style labelNoteStyle {} object Label note style needleImage Defaults string Absolute path to the needle image

Text Component Props

Prop Default Type Description password required string Password Value touched "" bool Field Touched scoreLimit 100 number Password Score's maximum value variations Defaults object Different validations in regex to calculate password score minLength 5 number Minimum length of the password to validate labelVisible true bool Label Visible levels Defaults array Different Levels to calculate password score wrapperStyle {} object Wrapper style labelStyle {} object Label style

Defaults

defaultPassword : '' , containerWrapperStyle : {}, imageWrapperStyle : {}, imageStyle : {}, inputWrapperStyle : {}, inputStyle : {}, placeholderStyle : {}, meterType : 'bar' , inputProps : { placeholder : 'Password' , secureTextEntry : true, }, passwordProps : { touched : false, scoreLimit : 100 , variations : { digits : /\d/, lower : /[a-z]/, upper : /[A-Z]/, nonWords : /\W/, }, minLength : 5 , labelVisible : true, levels : [ { label : 'Pathetically weak' , labelColor : '#ff2900' , activeBarColor : '#ff2900' , }, { label : 'Extremely weak' , labelColor : '#ff3e00' , activeBarColor : '#ff3e00' , }, { label : 'Very weak' , labelColor : '#ff5400' , activeBarColor : '#ff5400' , }, { label : 'Weak' , labelColor : '#ff6900' , activeBarColor : '#ff6900' , }, { label : 'So-so' , labelColor : '#f4d744' , activeBarColor : '#f4d744' , }, { label : 'Average' , labelColor : '#f3d331' , activeBarColor : '#f3d331' , }, { label : 'Fair' , labelColor : '#f2cf1f' , activeBarColor : '#f2cf1f' , }, { label : 'Strong' , labelColor : '#14eb6e' , activeBarColor : '#14eb6e' , }, { label : 'Very strong' , labelColor : '#0af56d' , activeBarColor : '#0af56d' , }, { label : 'Unbelievably strong' , labelColor : '#00ff6b' , activeBarColor : '#00ff6b' , }, ], wrapperStyle : {}, labelStyle : {}, width : deviceWidth - 20 , barContainerStyle : {}, barStyle : {}, barColor : '#f1f3f4' , boxContainerStyle : {}, boxStyle : {}, boxColor : '#f1f3f4' , boxSpacing : 2 , outerCircleStyle : {}, imageWrapperStyle : {}, imageStyle : {}, innerCircleStyle : {}, labelWrapperStyle : {}, labelNoteStyle : {}, }

Password Score Algorithm

The Password Score calculator is based on this amazing Stackoverflow Post authored by @tm_lv.

Contribution

@pritishvaidya The main author.

Questions

