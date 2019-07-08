Anything can be a particle!
Declarative particle system for react native. Works on iOS and Android. It uses
Animated api and
useNativeDriver:true to get 60 FPS particles animation
npm install react-native-particles --save
import { Emitter } from 'react-native-particles'
const App = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<Emitter
numberOfParticles={50}
emissionRate={5}
interval={200}
particleLife={1500}
direction={-90}
spread={360}
fromPosition={{ x: 200, y: 200 }}
>
<Text>Particle</Text>
</Emitter>
);
}
});
Basically, the
children of emmiter is clonned and transformed into a particle.
numberOfParticles (number) - The total of particles to be emitted
interval (number) - Interval between emitting a new bunch of particles
fromPosition (VectorType | (() => VectorType)) - The position from where the particles should be generated
emissionRate (number) - Number of particles to be be emitted on each cycle
particleLife (number) - The particle life time (ms)
direction (number) - The direction angle of the particle (in degrees)
spread (number) - The spread angle where particles are allowed to be rendered (in degrees)
speed (number) - The speed of each particle
gravity (number) - Gravity force to be applied to the particle movement
segments (number) - number of steps the animation will be divided ( more segments == more precise animation == slow performance)
width (number) - Width of the emitter area
height (number) - Height of the emitter area
autoStart (boolean) - Start emitting particles right after initialization
style (Object) - Style of the container view
children (ReactElement) - Particle content
infiniteLoop (boolean) - Emit particles infinitely
Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of bug and code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples.
Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first. Before submiting PR please run
prettier.
MIT Licensed