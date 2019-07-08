Anything can be a particle!

Declarative particle system for react native. Works on iOS and Android. It uses Animated api and useNativeDriver:true to get 60 FPS particles animation

Add it to your project

Run npm install react-native-particles --save import { Emitter } from 'react-native-particles'

Demo

Basic usage

import { Emitter } from 'react-native-particles' ; const App = React.createClass({ render() { return ( < Emitter numberOfParticles = {50} emissionRate = {5} interval = {200} particleLife = {1500} direction = {-90} spread = {360} fromPosition = {{ x: 200 , y: 200 }} > < Text > Particle </ Text > </ Emitter > ); } });

Examples

Props

Emitter

Basically, the children of emmiter is clonned and transformed into a particle.

numberOfParticles (number) - The total of particles to be emitted

(number) - The total of particles to be emitted interval (number) - Interval between emitting a new bunch of particles

(number) - Interval between emitting a new bunch of particles fromPosition (VectorType | (() => VectorType)) - The position from where the particles should be generated

(VectorType | (() => VectorType)) - The position from where the particles should be generated emissionRate (number) - Number of particles to be be emitted on each cycle

(number) - Number of particles to be be emitted on each cycle particleLife (number) - The particle life time (ms)

(number) - The particle life time (ms) direction (number) - The direction angle of the particle (in degrees)

(number) - The direction angle of the particle (in degrees) spread (number) - The spread angle where particles are allowed to be rendered (in degrees)

(number) - The spread angle where particles are allowed to be rendered (in degrees) speed (number) - The speed of each particle

(number) - The speed of each particle gravity (number) - Gravity force to be applied to the particle movement

(number) - Gravity force to be applied to the particle movement segments (number) - number of steps the animation will be divided ( more segments == more precise animation == slow performance)

(number) - number of steps the animation will be divided ( more segments == more precise animation == slow performance) width (number) - Width of the emitter area

(number) - Width of the emitter area height (number) - Height of the emitter area

(number) - Height of the emitter area autoStart (boolean) - Start emitting particles right after initialization

(boolean) - Start emitting particles right after initialization style (Object) - Style of the container view

(Object) - Style of the container view children (ReactElement) - Particle content

(ReactElement) - Particle content infiniteLoop (boolean) - Emit particles infinitely

Contribution

Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of bug and code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples.

Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first. Before submiting PR please run prettier .

MIT Licensed