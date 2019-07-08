openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-particles

by Fernando Santos
0.0.8 (see all)

Declarative Particle System for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-particles

npm version

Anything can be a particle!

Declarative particle system for react native. Works on iOS and Android. It uses Animated api and useNativeDriver:true to get 60 FPS particles animation

Add it to your project

  1. Run npm install react-native-particles --save
  2. import { Emitter } from 'react-native-particles'

Demo

Basic usage

import { Emitter } from 'react-native-particles';

const App = React.createClass({
  render() {
    return (
      <Emitter
        numberOfParticles={50}
        emissionRate={5}
        interval={200}
        particleLife={1500}
        direction={-90}
        spread={360}
        fromPosition={{ x: 200, y: 200 }}
      >
        <Text>Particle</Text>
      </Emitter>
    );
  }
});

Examples

Props

Emitter

Basically, the children of emmiter is clonned and transformed into a particle.

  • numberOfParticles (number) - The total of particles to be emitted
  • interval (number) - Interval between emitting a new bunch of particles
  • fromPosition (VectorType | (() => VectorType)) - The position from where the particles should be generated
  • emissionRate (number) - Number of particles to be be emitted on each cycle
  • particleLife (number) - The particle life time (ms)
  • direction (number) - The direction angle of the particle (in degrees)
  • spread (number) - The spread angle where particles are allowed to be rendered (in degrees)
  • speed (number) - The speed of each particle
  • gravity (number) - Gravity force to be applied to the particle movement
  • segments (number) - number of steps the animation will be divided ( more segments == more precise animation == slow performance)
  • width (number) - Width of the emitter area
  • height (number) - Height of the emitter area
  • autoStart (boolean) - Start emitting particles right after initialization
  • style (Object) - Style of the container view
  • children (ReactElement) - Particle content
  • infiniteLoop (boolean) - Emit particles infinitely

Contribution

Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of bug and code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it on one of the examples.

Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change API or making something big better to create issue and discuss it first. Before submiting PR please run prettier.

MIT Licensed

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial