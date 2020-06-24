React Native Parsed Text

This library allows you to parse a text and extract parts using a RegExp or predefined patterns. Currently there are 3 predefined types: url , phone and email .

All the props are passed down to a new Text Component if there is a matching text. If those are functions they will receive as param the value of the text.

Proptypes

ParsedText can receive Text PropTypes.

parse : Array of parsed text.

to use the predefined type: {type: 'url'} .

. to use your own RegExp : {pattern: /something/} .

renderText : Function called to change the displayed children.

childrenProps : Properties to pass to the children elements generated by react-native-parsed-text.

eg: Your str is 'Mention [@michel:5455345]' where 5455345 is ID of this user and @michel the value to display on interface. Your pattern for ID & username extraction : /\[(@[^:]+):([^\]]+)\]/i Your renderText method :

renderText(matchingString, matches) { // matches => [ "[@michel:5455345]" , "@michel" , "5455345" ] let pattern = /\[(@[^:]+):([^\]]+)\]/i; let match = matchingString.match(pattern); return `^^${match[ 1 ]}^^`; }

Displayed text will be : Mention ^^@michel^^

Example

import ParsedText from 'react-native-parsed-text' ; class Example extends React . Component { static displayName = 'Example' ; handleUrlPress(url, matchIndex ) { LinkingIOS.openURL(url); } handlePhonePress(phone, matchIndex ) { AlertIOS.alert( ` ${phone} has been pressed!` ); } handleNamePress(name, matchIndex ) { AlertIOS.alert( `Hello ${name} ` ); } handleEmailPress(email, matchIndex ) { AlertIOS.alert( `send email to ${email} ` ); } renderText(matchingString, matches) { let pattern = /\[(@[^:]+):([^\]]+)\]/i ; let match = matchingString.match(pattern); return `^^ ${match[ 1 ]} ^^` ; } render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < ParsedText style = {styles.text} parse = { [ { type: ' url ', style: styles.url , onPress: this.handleUrlPress }, { type: ' phone ', style: styles.phone , onPress: this.handlePhonePress }, { type: ' email ', style: styles.email , onPress: this.handleEmailPress }, { pattern: / Bob | David /, style: styles.name , onPress: this.handleNamePress }, { pattern: /\[(@[^ : ]+) : ([^\]]+)\]/ i , style: styles.username , onPress: this.handleNamePress , renderText: this.renderText }, { pattern: / 42 /, style: styles.magicNumber }, { pattern: /#(\ w +)/, style: styles.hashTag }, ] } childrenProps = {{allowFontScaling: false }} > Hello this is an example of the ParsedText, links like http://www.google.com or http://www.facebook.com are clickable and phone number 444-555-6666 can call too. But you can also do more with this package, for example Bob will change style and David too. foo@gmail.com And the magic number is 42! #react #react-native </ ParsedText > </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , backgroundColor : '#F5FCFF' , }, url : { color : 'red' , textDecorationLine : 'underline' , }, email : { textDecorationLine : 'underline' , }, text : { color : 'black' , fontSize : 15 , }, phone : { color : 'blue' , textDecorationLine : 'underline' , }, name : { color : 'red' , }, username : { color : 'green' , fontWeight : 'bold' }, magicNumber : { fontSize : 42 , color : 'pink' , }, hashTag : { fontStyle : 'italic' , }, });

Install

npm install --save react-native-parsed-text

TODO