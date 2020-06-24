This library allows you to parse a text and extract parts using a
RegExp or predefined patterns.
Currently there are 3 predefined types:
url,
phone and
All the props are passed down to a new
Text Component if there is a matching text. If those are functions they will receive as param the value of the text.
ParsedText can receive Text PropTypes.
parse: Array of parsed text.
{type: 'url'}.
RegExp:
{pattern: /something/}.
renderText: Function called to change the displayed children.
childrenProps : Properties to pass to the children elements generated by react-native-parsed-text.
eg:
Your str is
'Mention [@michel:5455345]' where 5455345 is ID of this user and @michel the value to display on interface.
Your pattern for ID & username extraction :
/\[(@[^:]+):([^\]]+)\]/i
Your renderText method :
renderText(matchingString, matches) {
// matches => ["[@michel:5455345]", "@michel", "5455345"]
let pattern = /\[(@[^:]+):([^\]]+)\]/i;
let match = matchingString.match(pattern);
return `^^${match[1]}^^`;
}
Displayed text will be :
Mention ^^@michel^^
import ParsedText from 'react-native-parsed-text';
class Example extends React.Component {
static displayName = 'Example';
handleUrlPress(url, matchIndex /*: number*/) {
LinkingIOS.openURL(url);
}
handlePhonePress(phone, matchIndex /*: number*/) {
AlertIOS.alert(`${phone} has been pressed!`);
}
handleNamePress(name, matchIndex /*: number*/) {
AlertIOS.alert(`Hello ${name}`);
}
handleEmailPress(email, matchIndex /*: number*/) {
AlertIOS.alert(`send email to ${email}`);
}
renderText(matchingString, matches) {
// matches => ["[@michel:5455345]", "@michel", "5455345"]
let pattern = /\[(@[^:]+):([^\]]+)\]/i;
let match = matchingString.match(pattern);
return `^^${match[1]}^^`;
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<ParsedText
style={styles.text}
parse={
[
{type: 'url', style: styles.url, onPress: this.handleUrlPress},
{type: 'phone', style: styles.phone, onPress: this.handlePhonePress},
{type: 'email', style: styles.email, onPress: this.handleEmailPress},
{pattern: /Bob|David/, style: styles.name, onPress: this.handleNamePress},
{pattern: /\[(@[^:]+):([^\]]+)\]/i, style: styles.username, onPress: this.handleNamePress, renderText: this.renderText},
{pattern: /42/, style: styles.magicNumber},
{pattern: /#(\w+)/, style: styles.hashTag},
]
}
childrenProps={{allowFontScaling: false}}
>
Hello this is an example of the ParsedText, links like http://www.google.com or http://www.facebook.com are clickable and phone number 444-555-6666 can call too.
But you can also do more with this package, for example Bob will change style and David too. foo@gmail.com
And the magic number is 42!
#react #react-native
</ParsedText>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
},
url: {
color: 'red',
textDecorationLine: 'underline',
},
email: {
textDecorationLine: 'underline',
},
text: {
color: 'black',
fontSize: 15,
},
phone: {
color: 'blue',
textDecorationLine: 'underline',
},
name: {
color: 'red',
},
username: {
color: 'green',
fontWeight: 'bold'
},
magicNumber: {
fontSize: 42,
color: 'pink',
},
hashTag: {
fontStyle: 'italic',
},
});
npm install --save react-native-parsed-text