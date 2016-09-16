Parallax view for vertical scrollview with a header image and header content

Installation

$ npm i react-native-parallax-view --save

Demo

NOTE: I will put up an rnplay.org working example whenever they support React Native 0.8.0

Example

There is a working example in the project /example folder that you can check out. Remember to run npm install inside the example folder if you'd like to run that project.

cd react-native-parallax-view cd example npm install

Additionally, here is an example of the usage

<ParallaxView backgroundSource={ require ( 'image!backgroundImage' )} windowHeight={ 300 } header={( < Text style = {styles.header} > Header Content </ Text > )} scrollableViewStyle={{ backgroundColor : 'red' }} > < View > // ... scrollview content </ View > </ ParallaxView >

API (props)