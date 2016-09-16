openbase logo
rnp

react-native-parallax-view

by Leland Richardson
2.0.6 (see all)

Parallax view for vertical scrollview/listviews with a header image and header content

Readme

react-native-parallax-view

Parallax view for vertical scrollview with a header image and header content

Installation

$ npm i react-native-parallax-view --save

Demo

parallax view demo

NOTE: I will put up an rnplay.org working example whenever they support React Native 0.8.0

Example

There is a working example in the project /example folder that you can check out. Remember to run npm install inside the example folder if you'd like to run that project.

cd react-native-parallax-view
cd example
npm install

Additionally, here is an example of the usage

<ParallaxView
    backgroundSource={require('image!backgroundImage')}
    windowHeight={300}
    header={(
        <Text style={styles.header}>
            Header Content
        </Text>
    )}
    scrollableViewStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'red' }}
>
  <View>
    // ... scrollview content
  </View>
</ParallaxView>

API (props)

PropRequiredDefaultTypeDescription
backgroundSourceYESnullobjectthe source prop that get's passed to the background <Image> component. If left blank, no background is rendered
headerNOnullrenderableany content you want to render on top of the image. This content's opacity get's animated down as the scrollview scrolls up. (optional)
windowHeightNO300numberthe resting height of the header image. If 0 is passed in, the background is not rendered.
scrollableViewStyleNOnullobjectthis style will be mixed (overriding existing fields) with scrollable view style (view which is scrolled over the background)
...NO...ScrollViewProps{...this.props} is applied on the internal ScrollView (excluding the style prop which is passed on to the outer container)

