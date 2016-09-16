Parallax view for vertical scrollview with a header image and header content
$ npm i react-native-parallax-view --save
NOTE: I will put up an rnplay.org working example whenever they support React Native 0.8.0
There is a working example in the project
/example folder that you can check out. Remember to run npm install inside
the example folder if you'd like to run that project.
cd react-native-parallax-view
cd example
npm install
Additionally, here is an example of the usage
<ParallaxView
backgroundSource={require('image!backgroundImage')}
windowHeight={300}
header={(
<Text style={styles.header}>
Header Content
</Text>
)}
scrollableViewStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'red' }}
>
<View>
// ... scrollview content
</View>
</ParallaxView>
|Prop
|Required
|Default
|Type
|Description
|backgroundSource
|YES
null
object
|the
source prop that get's passed to the background
<Image> component. If left blank, no background is rendered
|header
|NO
null
renderable
|any content you want to render on top of the image. This content's opacity get's animated down as the scrollview scrolls up. (optional)
|windowHeight
|NO
300
number
|the resting height of the header image. If 0 is passed in, the background is not rendered.
|scrollableViewStyle
|NO
null
object
|this style will be mixed (overriding existing fields) with scrollable view style (view which is scrolled over the background)
|...
|NO
...ScrollViewProps
{...this.props} is applied on the internal
ScrollView (excluding the
style prop which is passed on to the outer container)