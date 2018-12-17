openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-parallax-swiper

by Zachary Gibson
1.1.7 (see all)

Paged Parallax Swiper with Effects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

114

GitHub Stars

600

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Parallax

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Parallax Swiper

npm npm styled with prettier

Configurable parallax swiper based on an iOS pattern.

Features

  • Flexible. Share one Animated.Value between ParallaxSwiper and your own UI.
  • Performant. Runs on the native thread for 60FPS with no latency.
  • Cross-platform. Works on both iOS and Android.
  • Progress Bar. Horizontal or vertical progress bar.

Twitter Moments Demo
Vevo Demo
Lightbox Demo

Examples

Clone this repo and:

$ cd examples/ParallaxSwiperExample
$ npm install
$ react-native link
$ react-native run-ios

Installation

$ npm install react-native-parallax-swiper --save

Usage

import React from "react";
import {
  Animated,
  Text,
  View,
  Image,
  StyleSheet,
  Dimensions
} from "react-native";

import {
  ParallaxSwiper,
  ParallaxSwiperPage
} from "react-native-parallax-swiper";

const { width, height } = Dimensions.get("window");

export default class App extends React.Component {
  myCustomAnimatedValue = new Animated.Value(0);

  getPageTransformStyle = index => ({
    transform: [
      {
        scale: this.myCustomAnimatedValue.interpolate({
          inputRange: [
            (index - 1) * (width + 8), // Add 8 for dividerWidth
            index * (width + 8),
            (index + 1) * (width + 8)
          ],
          outputRange: [0, 1, 0],
          extrapolate: "clamp"
        })
      },
      {
        rotate: this.myCustomAnimatedValue.interpolate({
          inputRange: [
            (index - 1) * (width + 8),
            index * (width + 8),
            (index + 1) * (width + 8)
          ],
          outputRange: ["180deg", "0deg", "-180deg"],
          extrapolate: "clamp"
        })
      }
    ]
  });

  render() {
    return (
      <ParallaxSwiper
        speed={0.5}
        animatedValue={this.myCustomAnimatedValue}
        dividerWidth={8}
        dividerColor="black"
        backgroundColor="black"
        onMomentumScrollEnd={activePageIndex => console.log(activePageIndex)}
        showProgressBar={true}
        progressBarBackgroundColor="rgba(0,0,0,0.25)"
        progressBarValueBackgroundColor="white"
      >
        <ParallaxSwiperPage
          BackgroundComponent={
            <Image
              style={styles.backgroundImage}
              source={{ uri: "https://goo.gl/wtHtxG" }}
            />
          }
          ForegroundComponent={
            <View style={styles.foregroundTextContainer}>
              <Animated.Text
                style={[styles.foregroundText, this.getPageTransformStyle(0)]}
              >
                Page 1
              </Animated.Text>
            </View>
          }
        />
        <ParallaxSwiperPage
          BackgroundComponent={
            <Image
              style={styles.backgroundImage}
              source={{ uri: "https://goo.gl/gt4rWa" }}
            />
          }
          ForegroundComponent={
            <View style={styles.foregroundTextContainer}>
              <Animated.Text
                style={[styles.foregroundText, this.getPageTransformStyle(1)]}
              >
                Page 2
              </Animated.Text>
            </View>
          }
        />
        <ParallaxSwiperPage
          BackgroundComponent={
            <Image
              style={styles.backgroundImage}
              source={{ uri: "https://goo.gl/KAaVXt" }}
            />
          }
          ForegroundComponent={
            <View style={styles.foregroundTextContainer}>
              <Animated.Text
                style={[styles.foregroundText, this.getPageTransformStyle(2)]}
              >
                Page 3
              </Animated.Text>
            </View>
          }
        />
      </ParallaxSwiper>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  backgroundImage: {
    width,
    height
  },
  foregroundTextContainer: {
    flex: 1,
    alignItems: "center",
    justifyContent: "center",
    backgroundColor: "transparent"
  },
  foregroundText: {
    fontSize: 34,
    fontWeight: "700",
    letterSpacing: 0.41,
    color: "white"
  }
});

ParallaxSwiper Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
speedNumber0.25This number determines how fast BackgroundComponent moves. Set to 0 for no movement at all, set to 1 and background will move as fast as the scroll.
dividerWidthNumber8The width of the divider between each page. (horizontal only)
dividerColorStringblackColor of divider.
backgroundColorStringblackParallaxSwiper’s background color.
scrollToIndexNumber0Scroll to page with a smooth animation. Note: You need to use state if you want to change index any other time than when component is rendered.
onMomentumScrollEndFunctionN/AFired when ScrollView stops scrolling and is passed the current page index.
animatedValueNumber (Animated.Value)0Optionally pass a new instance of Animated.Value to access the animated value outside of ParallaxSwiper.
verticalBooleanfalseWhen true, ParallaxSwiper’s children are arranged vertically in a column instead of horizontally in a row. For now only iOS supports this.
showsHorizontalScrollIndicatorBooleanfalseWhen true, shows a horizontal scroll indicator. The default value is false.
showsVerticalScrollIndicatorBooleanfalseWhen true, shows a vertical scroll indicator. The default value is false.
childrenReact component (ParallaxSwiperPage)N/AEach top-level ParallaxSwiperPage child.
showProgressBarBooleanfalseWhen true, a progress bar will render on bottom for horizontal and left on vertical.
progressBarThicknessNumber4Thickness translates to height for horizontal and width for vertical progress bar.
progressBarBackgroundColorStringrgba(255,255,255,0.25)Background color of progress bar background.
progressBarValueBackgroundColorStringwhiteBackground color of progress bar value background.

ParallaxSwiperPage Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
BackgroundComponentReact elementN/AThis component will render in the background of the page and will be animated based on scroll.
ForegroundComponentReact elementN/AThis component will render in the foreground of the page.

TODO

  • Create Expo demos
  • Create examples
  • Expose current index
  • Support scrollToIndex
  • Fix Android
  • Expose Animated.Value for animation outside of ParallaxSwiper
  • Add drag effects e.g. zoom, blur, darken
  • Expose rest of ScrollView props
  • Use FlatList instead of ScrollView

Why another parallax component? 😒

This component is inspired by an iOS pattern that no react-native-parallax-whatever previously delivered. It emulates this pattern by using the ScrollView component which has features like velocity, paging, and platform specific easing curves; It also has optional dividers to split up each page. You can see this pattern in apps like iOS Camera Roll, Twitter Moments, Kylie Jenner’s app, Vevo’s app, and more.

Contributors


Chris LeBlanc
[💻]

Questions or suggestions?

Hit me up on Twitter, or create an issue.

Copyright (c) 2017 Zachary Gibson Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-sticky-parallax-headerA simple React Native library, enabling to create a fully custom header for your iOS and Android apps.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-parallax-scroll-viewA ScrollView-like component with parallax and sticky header support.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@monterosa/react-native-parallax-scrollParallax scroll view for react-native
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
2K
rnp
react-native-parallax-headerA react native scroll view component with Parallax header :p
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
594
rnp
react-native-parallax-header-viewParallax and Elastic view for vertical scrollview with a header image and header content
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
63
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial