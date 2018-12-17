React Native Parallax Swiper

Configurable parallax swiper based on an iOS pattern.

Features

Flexible. Share one Animated.Value between ParallaxSwiper and your own UI.

Share one between ParallaxSwiper and your own UI. Performant. Runs on the native thread for 60FPS with no latency.

Runs on the native thread for 60FPS with no latency. Cross-platform. Works on both iOS and Android.

Works on both iOS and Android. Progress Bar. Horizontal or vertical progress bar.







Examples

Clone this repo and:

cd examples/ParallaxSwiperExample npm install react-native link react-native run-ios

Installation

npm install react-native-parallax-swiper --save

Usage

import React from "react" ; import { Animated, Text, View, Image, StyleSheet, Dimensions } from "react-native" ; import { ParallaxSwiper, ParallaxSwiperPage } from "react-native-parallax-swiper" ; const { width, height } = Dimensions.get( "window" ); export default class App extends React . Component { myCustomAnimatedValue = new Animated.Value( 0 ); getPageTransformStyle = index => ({ transform : [ { scale : this .myCustomAnimatedValue.interpolate({ inputRange : [ (index - 1 ) * (width + 8 ), index * (width + 8 ), (index + 1 ) * (width + 8 ) ], outputRange : [ 0 , 1 , 0 ], extrapolate : "clamp" }) }, { rotate : this .myCustomAnimatedValue.interpolate({ inputRange : [ (index - 1 ) * (width + 8 ), index * (width + 8 ), (index + 1 ) * (width + 8 ) ], outputRange : [ "180deg" , "0deg" , "-180deg" ], extrapolate : "clamp" }) } ] }); render() { return ( <ParallaxSwiper speed={0.5} animatedValue={this.myCustomAnimatedValue} dividerWidth={8} dividerColor="black" backgroundColor="black" onMomentumScrollEnd={activePageIndex => console.log(activePageIndex)} showProgressBar={true} progressBarBackgroundColor="rgba(0,0,0,0.25)" progressBarValueBackgroundColor="white" > <ParallaxSwiperPage BackgroundComponent={ <Image style={styles.backgroundImage} source={{ uri: "https://goo.gl/wtHtxG" }} /> } ForegroundComponent={ <View style={styles.foregroundTextContainer}> <Animated.Text style={[styles.foregroundText, this.getPageTransformStyle(0)]} > Page 1 </Animated.Text> </View> } /> <ParallaxSwiperPage BackgroundComponent={ <Image style={styles.backgroundImage} source={{ uri: "https://goo.gl/gt4rWa" }} /> } ForegroundComponent={ <View style={styles.foregroundTextContainer}> <Animated.Text style={[styles.foregroundText, this.getPageTransformStyle(1)]} > Page 2 </Animated.Text> </View> } /> <ParallaxSwiperPage BackgroundComponent={ <Image style={styles.backgroundImage} source={{ uri: "https://goo.gl/KAaVXt" }} /> } ForegroundComponent={ <View style={styles.foregroundTextContainer}> <Animated.Text style={[styles.foregroundText, this.getPageTransformStyle(2)]} > Page 3 </Animated.Text> </View> } /> </ParallaxSwiper> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ backgroundImage: { width, height }, foregroundTextContainer: { flex: 1, alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center", backgroundColor: "transparent" }, foregroundText: { fontSize: 34, fontWeight: "700", letterSpacing: 0.41, color: "white" } });

ParallaxSwiper Props

Prop Type Default Description speed Number 0.25 This number determines how fast BackgroundComponent moves. Set to 0 for no movement at all, set to 1 and background will move as fast as the scroll. dividerWidth Number 8 The width of the divider between each page. (horizontal only) dividerColor String black Color of divider. backgroundColor String black ParallaxSwiper’s background color. scrollToIndex Number 0 Scroll to page with a smooth animation. Note: You need to use state if you want to change index any other time than when component is rendered. onMomentumScrollEnd Function N/A Fired when ScrollView stops scrolling and is passed the current page index. animatedValue Number (Animated.Value) 0 Optionally pass a new instance of Animated.Value to access the animated value outside of ParallaxSwiper. vertical Boolean false When true, ParallaxSwiper’s children are arranged vertically in a column instead of horizontally in a row. For now only iOS supports this. showsHorizontalScrollIndicator Boolean false When true, shows a horizontal scroll indicator. The default value is false. showsVerticalScrollIndicator Boolean false When true, shows a vertical scroll indicator. The default value is false. children React component (ParallaxSwiperPage) N/A Each top-level ParallaxSwiperPage child. showProgressBar Boolean false When true, a progress bar will render on bottom for horizontal and left on vertical. progressBarThickness Number 4 Thickness translates to height for horizontal and width for vertical progress bar. progressBarBackgroundColor String rgba(255,255,255,0.25) Background color of progress bar background. progressBarValueBackgroundColor String white Background color of progress bar value background.

ParallaxSwiperPage Props

Prop Type Default Description BackgroundComponent React element N/A This component will render in the background of the page and will be animated based on scroll. ForegroundComponent React element N/A This component will render in the foreground of the page.

TODO

Create Expo demos

Create Expo demos Create examples

Create examples Expose current index

Expose current index Support scrollToIndex

Support scrollToIndex Fix Android

Fix Android Expose Animated.Value for animation outside of ParallaxSwiper

Expose Animated.Value for animation outside of ParallaxSwiper Add drag effects e.g. zoom, blur, darken

Add drag effects e.g. zoom, blur, darken Expose rest of ScrollView props

Expose rest of ScrollView props Use FlatList instead of ScrollView

Why another parallax component? 😒

This component is inspired by an iOS pattern that no react-native-parallax-whatever previously delivered. It emulates this pattern by using the ScrollView component which has features like velocity, paging, and platform specific easing curves; It also has optional dividers to split up each page. You can see this pattern in apps like iOS Camera Roll, Twitter Moments, Kylie Jenner’s app, Vevo’s app, and more.

Contributors

Questions or suggestions?

Hit me up on Twitter, or create an issue.

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2017 Zachary Gibson Licensed under the MIT license.