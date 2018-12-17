Configurable parallax swiper based on an iOS pattern.
Features
Animated.Value between ParallaxSwiper and your own UI.
Clone this repo and:
$ cd examples/ParallaxSwiperExample
$ npm install
$ react-native link
$ react-native run-ios
$ npm install react-native-parallax-swiper --save
import React from "react";
import {
Animated,
Text,
View,
Image,
StyleSheet,
Dimensions
} from "react-native";
import {
ParallaxSwiper,
ParallaxSwiperPage
} from "react-native-parallax-swiper";
const { width, height } = Dimensions.get("window");
export default class App extends React.Component {
myCustomAnimatedValue = new Animated.Value(0);
getPageTransformStyle = index => ({
transform: [
{
scale: this.myCustomAnimatedValue.interpolate({
inputRange: [
(index - 1) * (width + 8), // Add 8 for dividerWidth
index * (width + 8),
(index + 1) * (width + 8)
],
outputRange: [0, 1, 0],
extrapolate: "clamp"
})
},
{
rotate: this.myCustomAnimatedValue.interpolate({
inputRange: [
(index - 1) * (width + 8),
index * (width + 8),
(index + 1) * (width + 8)
],
outputRange: ["180deg", "0deg", "-180deg"],
extrapolate: "clamp"
})
}
]
});
render() {
return (
<ParallaxSwiper
speed={0.5}
animatedValue={this.myCustomAnimatedValue}
dividerWidth={8}
dividerColor="black"
backgroundColor="black"
onMomentumScrollEnd={activePageIndex => console.log(activePageIndex)}
showProgressBar={true}
progressBarBackgroundColor="rgba(0,0,0,0.25)"
progressBarValueBackgroundColor="white"
>
<ParallaxSwiperPage
BackgroundComponent={
<Image
style={styles.backgroundImage}
source={{ uri: "https://goo.gl/wtHtxG" }}
/>
}
ForegroundComponent={
<View style={styles.foregroundTextContainer}>
<Animated.Text
style={[styles.foregroundText, this.getPageTransformStyle(0)]}
>
Page 1
</Animated.Text>
</View>
}
/>
<ParallaxSwiperPage
BackgroundComponent={
<Image
style={styles.backgroundImage}
source={{ uri: "https://goo.gl/gt4rWa" }}
/>
}
ForegroundComponent={
<View style={styles.foregroundTextContainer}>
<Animated.Text
style={[styles.foregroundText, this.getPageTransformStyle(1)]}
>
Page 2
</Animated.Text>
</View>
}
/>
<ParallaxSwiperPage
BackgroundComponent={
<Image
style={styles.backgroundImage}
source={{ uri: "https://goo.gl/KAaVXt" }}
/>
}
ForegroundComponent={
<View style={styles.foregroundTextContainer}>
<Animated.Text
style={[styles.foregroundText, this.getPageTransformStyle(2)]}
>
Page 3
</Animated.Text>
</View>
}
/>
</ParallaxSwiper>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
backgroundImage: {
width,
height
},
foregroundTextContainer: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
backgroundColor: "transparent"
},
foregroundText: {
fontSize: 34,
fontWeight: "700",
letterSpacing: 0.41,
color: "white"
}
});
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
speed
|Number
0.25
|This number determines how fast
BackgroundComponent moves. Set to 0 for no movement at all, set to 1 and background will move as fast as the scroll.
dividerWidth
|Number
8
|The width of the divider between each page. (horizontal only)
dividerColor
|String
black
|Color of divider.
backgroundColor
|String
black
|ParallaxSwiper’s background color.
scrollToIndex
|Number
|0
|Scroll to page with a smooth animation. Note: You need to use state if you want to change index any other time than when component is rendered.
onMomentumScrollEnd
|Function
N/A
|Fired when ScrollView stops scrolling and is passed the current page index.
animatedValue
|Number (Animated.Value)
0
|Optionally pass a new instance of Animated.Value to access the animated value outside of ParallaxSwiper.
vertical
|Boolean
false
|When true, ParallaxSwiper’s children are arranged vertically in a column instead of horizontally in a row. For now only iOS supports this.
showsHorizontalScrollIndicator
|Boolean
false
|When true, shows a horizontal scroll indicator. The default value is false.
showsVerticalScrollIndicator
|Boolean
false
|When true, shows a vertical scroll indicator. The default value is false.
children
|React component (ParallaxSwiperPage)
N/A
|Each top-level ParallaxSwiperPage child.
showProgressBar
|Boolean
|false
|When true, a progress bar will render on bottom for horizontal and left on vertical.
progressBarThickness
|Number
|4
|Thickness translates to height for horizontal and width for vertical progress bar.
progressBarBackgroundColor
|String
rgba(255,255,255,0.25)
|Background color of progress bar background.
progressBarValueBackgroundColor
|String
white
|Background color of progress bar value background.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
BackgroundComponent
|React element
N/A
|This component will render in the background of the page and will be animated based on scroll.
ForegroundComponent
|React element
N/A
|This component will render in the foreground of the page.
This component is inspired by an iOS pattern that no react-native-parallax-whatever previously delivered. It emulates this pattern by using the ScrollView component which has features like velocity, paging, and platform specific easing curves; It also has optional dividers to split up each page. You can see this pattern in apps like iOS Camera Roll, Twitter Moments, Kylie Jenner’s app, Vevo’s app, and more.
Chris LeBlanc
[💻]
Hit me up on Twitter, or create an issue.
Copyright (c) 2017 Zachary Gibson Licensed under the MIT license.