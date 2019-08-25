This package has a dependency of React Native Elements. Install RNE first with:
yarn add react-native-elements (make sure the version is
0.19.1)
Finally install this package using yarn or npm:
yarn add react-native-parallax-scrollview
import ParallaxScrollView from 'react-native-parallax-scrollview';
<ParallaxScrollView />
<ParallaxScrollView
windowHeight={SCREEN_HEIGHT * 0.4}
backgroundSource='http://i.imgur.com/UyjQBkJ.png'
navBarTitle='John Oliver'
userName='John Oliver'
userTitle='Comedian'
userImage='http://i.imgur.com/RQ1iLOs.jpg'
leftIcon={{name: 'rocket', color: 'rgba(131, 175, 41, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
rightIcon={{name: 'user', color: 'rgba(193, 193, 193, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
/>
<ParallaxScrollView
windowHeight={SCREEN_HEIGHT * 0.4}
backgroundSource='http://i.imgur.com/UyjQBkJ.png'
navBarTitle='John Oliver'
userName='John Oliver'
userTitle='Comedian'
userImage='http://i.imgur.com/RQ1iLOs.jpg'
leftIcon={{name: 'rocket', color: 'rgba(193, 193, 193, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
rightIcon={{name: 'user', color: 'rgba(193, 193, 193, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
>
<ScrollView style={{flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'rgba(228, 117, 125, 1)'}}>
<View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>Custom view</Text>
</View>
<View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going.</Text>
</View>
<View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going..</Text>
</View>
<View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going...</Text>
</View>
<View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>the end! :)</Text>
</View>
</ScrollView>
</ParallaxScrollView>
<ParallaxScrollView
windowHeight={SCREEN_HEIGHT}
backgroundSource='http://i.imgur.com/s4JEY9E.jpg'
navBarTitle='Custom Title'
navBarTitleColor='black'
navBarColor='white'
headerView={(
<View style={styles.headerView}>
<View style={styles.headerTextView}>
<Text style={styles.headerTextViewTitle}>My App</Text>
<Text style={styles.headerTextViewSubtitle}>
Custom Header View
</Text>
</View>
</View>
)}
leftIcon={{name: 'rocket', color: 'rgba(228, 117, 125, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
leftIconOnPress={() => this.setState({index: (this.state.index + 1 ) % 3})}
rightIcon={{name: 'user', color: 'rgba(228, 117, 125, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
rightIconOnPress={() => this.setState({index: (this.state.index + 1 ) % 3})}
>
<ScrollView style={{flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'rgba(228, 117, 125, 1)'}}>
<View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>Custom view</Text>
</View>
<View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going.</Text>
</View>
<View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going..</Text>
</View>
<View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going...</Text>
</View>
<View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>the end! :)</Text>
</View>
</ScrollView>
</ParallaxScrollView>
|prop
|default
|type
|description
|backgroundSource
|{uri:http://i.imgur.com/6Iej2c3.png}
|ImageSourcePropType
|The background image for the header. The image source is (either a remote URL or a local file resource)
backgroundSource={{uri:http://i.imgur.com/6Iej2c3.png}} or
backgroundSource={require('./image.png')}
|onBackgroundLoadEnd
|none
|callback
|Callback function when the background finishes loading (either with success or failure)
|onBackgroundLoadError
|none
|callback
|Callback function when the background loading fails (an object is received with the error details)
|windowHeight
|SCREEN_HEIGHT * 0.5
|number
|The height of the header window
|navBarTitle
|Katy Friedson
|string
|The title to be display on the NavBar header
|navBarTitleColor
|'white'
|string
|Color of the navBar title when displayed
|navBarColor
|'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1.0)'
|string
|Color of the navbar when shown
|navBarHeight
|65
|number
|Height of the navBar when displayed
|navBarView
|Left/Right Icons View
|custom object
|Pass in a custom object to override the default navigation bar view
|userName
|Katy Friedson
|string
|The user name displayed in the collapsable header view
|userImage
|http://i.imgur.com/uma9OfG.jpg
|string
|The user image displayed in the collapsable header view
|userTitle
|Engineering Manager
|string
|The user title displayed in the collapsable header view
|headerView
|Profile View
|custom object
|Pass in a custom object to override the default header view
|leftIcon
|none
|object
|Pass in the left icon name and type as an object.
leftIcon={{name: 'rocket', color: 'red', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
|leftIconOnPress
|none
|callback
|Callback function when the left icon is pressed
|leftIconUnderlayColor
|'transparent'
|string
|Underlay color for the left icon.
|rightIcon
|none
|object
|Pass in the right icon name and type etc as an object.
rightIcon={{name: 'user', color: 'blue', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
|rightIconOnPress
|none
|callback
|Callback function when the right icon is pressed
|rightIconUnderlayColor
|'transparent'
|string
|Underlay color for the right icon.
|children
|List View
|React Components
|Render any react views/components as children and these will be rendered below the headerView
You can try it out with Exponent here
Look at the
example folder to run the expo app locally.
Currently there are a couple packages that provide a similar parallax Scrollview component (here and here) although both of them are not maintained and wasn't exactly what I was looking for.
So I challenged myself to create a Parallax ScrollView component (using react-native-parallax-view as a base) with
<ParallaxScrollView />)
aka it's a (Parallax) ScrollView component for React Native that we truly deserve 🚀
This repo is being actively manitained. Feel free to open a new Issue with a
Feature Request or submit a PR with an
Enhancement.