openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-parallax-scrollview

by Monte Thakkar
3.0.0 (see all)

The Parallax ScrollView component we all deserve. 🚀

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

281

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Parallax

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-parallax-scroll-view


Demo

Demo gif

Installation

This package has a dependency of React Native Elements. Install RNE first with:

yarn add react-native-elements (make sure the version is 0.19.1)

Finally install this package using yarn or npm:

yarn add react-native-parallax-scrollview

Usage

Default Profile Component

import ParallaxScrollView from 'react-native-parallax-scrollview';

<ParallaxScrollView />

Default header view with custom User

<ParallaxScrollView
  windowHeight={SCREEN_HEIGHT * 0.4}
  backgroundSource='http://i.imgur.com/UyjQBkJ.png'
  navBarTitle='John Oliver'
  userName='John Oliver'
  userTitle='Comedian'
  userImage='http://i.imgur.com/RQ1iLOs.jpg'
  leftIcon={{name: 'rocket', color: 'rgba(131, 175, 41, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
  rightIcon={{name: 'user', color: 'rgba(193, 193, 193, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
/>

Default Header view & Custom ScrollView content

<ParallaxScrollView
  windowHeight={SCREEN_HEIGHT * 0.4}
  backgroundSource='http://i.imgur.com/UyjQBkJ.png'
  navBarTitle='John Oliver'
  userName='John Oliver'
  userTitle='Comedian'
  userImage='http://i.imgur.com/RQ1iLOs.jpg'
  leftIcon={{name: 'rocket', color: 'rgba(193, 193, 193, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
  rightIcon={{name: 'user', color: 'rgba(193, 193, 193, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
>
  <ScrollView style={{flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'rgba(228, 117, 125, 1)'}}>
    <View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
      <Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>Custom view</Text>
    </View>
    <View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
      <Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going.</Text>
    </View>
    <View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
      <Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going..</Text>
    </View>
    <View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
      <Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going...</Text>
    </View>
    <View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
      <Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>the end! :)</Text>
    </View>
  </ScrollView>
</ParallaxScrollView>

Custom Header view & ScrollView content

<ParallaxScrollView
  windowHeight={SCREEN_HEIGHT}
  backgroundSource='http://i.imgur.com/s4JEY9E.jpg'
  navBarTitle='Custom Title'
  navBarTitleColor='black'
  navBarColor='white'
  headerView={(
    <View style={styles.headerView}>
      <View style={styles.headerTextView}>
        <Text style={styles.headerTextViewTitle}>My App</Text>
        <Text style={styles.headerTextViewSubtitle}>
          Custom Header View
        </Text>
      </View>
    </View>
  )}
  leftIcon={{name: 'rocket', color: 'rgba(228, 117, 125, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
  leftIconOnPress={() => this.setState({index: (this.state.index + 1 ) % 3})}
  rightIcon={{name: 'user', color: 'rgba(228, 117, 125, 1)', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
  rightIconOnPress={() => this.setState({index: (this.state.index + 1 ) % 3})}
>
  <ScrollView style={{flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'rgba(228, 117, 125, 1)'}}>
    <View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
      <Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>Custom view</Text>
    </View>
    <View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
      <Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going.</Text>
    </View>
    <View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
      <Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going..</Text>
    </View>
    <View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
      <Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>keep going...</Text>
    </View>
    <View style={{height: 300, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
      <Text style={{fontSize: 32, color: 'white'}}>the end! :)</Text>
    </View>
  </ScrollView>
</ParallaxScrollView>

API

propdefaulttypedescription
backgroundSource{uri:http://i.imgur.com/6Iej2c3.png}ImageSourcePropTypeThe background image for the header. The image source is (either a remote URL or a local file resource) backgroundSource={{uri:http://i.imgur.com/6Iej2c3.png}} or backgroundSource={require('./image.png')}
onBackgroundLoadEndnonecallbackCallback function when the background finishes loading (either with success or failure)
onBackgroundLoadErrornonecallbackCallback function when the background loading fails (an object is received with the error details)
windowHeightSCREEN_HEIGHT * 0.5numberThe height of the header window
navBarTitleKaty FriedsonstringThe title to be display on the NavBar header
navBarTitleColor'white'stringColor of the navBar title when displayed
navBarColor'rgba(0, 0, 0, 1.0)'stringColor of the navbar when shown
navBarHeight65numberHeight of the navBar when displayed
navBarViewLeft/Right Icons Viewcustom objectPass in a custom object to override the default navigation bar view
userNameKaty FriedsonstringThe user name displayed in the collapsable header view
userImagehttp://i.imgur.com/uma9OfG.jpgstringThe user image displayed in the collapsable header view
userTitleEngineering ManagerstringThe user title displayed in the collapsable header view
headerViewProfile Viewcustom objectPass in a custom object to override the default header view
leftIconnoneobjectPass in the left icon name and type as an object. leftIcon={{name: 'rocket', color: 'red', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
leftIconOnPressnonecallbackCallback function when the left icon is pressed
leftIconUnderlayColor'transparent'stringUnderlay color for the left icon.
rightIconnoneobjectPass in the right icon name and type etc as an object. rightIcon={{name: 'user', color: 'blue', size: 30, type: 'font-awesome'}}
rightIconOnPressnonecallbackCallback function when the right icon is pressed
rightIconUnderlayColor'transparent'stringUnderlay color for the right icon.
childrenList ViewReact ComponentsRender any react views/components as children and these will be rendered below the headerView

Try it out

You can try it out with Exponent here

Example

Look at the example folder to run the expo app locally.

Motivation

Currently there are a couple packages that provide a similar parallax Scrollview component (here and here) although both of them are not maintained and wasn't exactly what I was looking for.

So I challenged myself to create a Parallax ScrollView component (using react-native-parallax-view as a base) with

  1. Sticky NavBar Header 🎉
  2. An awesome default profile component that just works out of the box (<ParallaxScrollView />)
  3. Flexible and comprehensive API to use the ScrollView component for any use case.

aka it's a (Parallax) ScrollView component for React Native that we truly deserve 🚀

Feedback

This repo is being actively manitained. Feel free to open a new Issue with a Feature Request or submit a PR with an Enhancement.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-sticky-parallax-headerA simple React Native library, enabling to create a fully custom header for your iOS and Android apps.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-parallax-scroll-viewA ScrollView-like component with parallax and sticky header support.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@monterosa/react-native-parallax-scrollParallax scroll view for react-native
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
2K
rnp
react-native-parallax-headerA react native scroll view component with Parallax header :p
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
594
rnp
react-native-parallax-header-viewParallax and Elastic view for vertical scrollview with a header image and header content
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
63
rnp
react-native-parallax-swiperPaged Parallax Swiper with Effects
GitHub Stars
600
Weekly Downloads
114
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial