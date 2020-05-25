Rodrigocs - Animated Driver

This component now uses Native Driver by default. Remember to pass a Animated component to renderScrollComponent , by default it has Animated.ScrollView

Example

import ParallaxScrollView from 'react-native-parallax-scroll-view' ; import CustomScrollView from 'custom-scroll-view' const AnimatedCustomScrollView = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(CustomScrollView) render() { return ( < ParallaxScrollView backgroundColor = "blue" contentBackgroundColor = "pink" parallaxHeaderHeight = {300} // renderScrollComponent = {() => < Animated.View /> } renderScrollComponent={() => < AnimatedCustomScrollView /> } renderForeground={() => ( < View style = {{ height: 300 , flex: 1 , alignItems: ' center ', justifyContent: ' center ' }}> < Text > Hello World! </ Text > </ View > )}> < View style = {{ height: 500 }}> < Text > Scroll me </ Text > </ View > </ ParallaxScrollView > ); }

A ScrollView -like component that:

Has a parallax header

Has an optional sticky header

Is composable with any component that expects a ScrollView (e.g. ListView or InfiniteScrollView )

(e.g. or ) Can be nested within other views

Works on iOS and Android

Installation

$ npm install react-native-parallax-scroll- view

Note: For React Native 0.19.0 and earlier, you'll want to use react-native-parallax-scroll-view@0.17.4 . Version 0.18.0 changes the scrolling API to be compatible with React Native 0.20.0.

Demo

iOS Android

Basic Usage

import ParallaxScrollView from 'react-native-parallax-scroll-view' ; render() { return ( < ParallaxScrollView backgroundColor = "blue" contentBackgroundColor = "pink" parallaxHeaderHeight = {300} renderForeground = {() => ( < View style = {{ height: 300 , flex: 1 , alignItems: ' center ', justifyContent: ' center ' }}> < Text > Hello World! </ Text > </ View > )}> < View style = {{ height: 500 }}> < Text > Scroll me </ Text > </ View > </ ParallaxScrollView > ); }

Examples

Please refer to the ListView example provided to see how ParallaxScrollView can be used in combination with ListView .

The Android ListView example shows how you can use PullToRefreshViewAndroid with ParallaxScrollView .

There are more examples in the examples folder.

Usage (API)

All of the properties of ScrollView are supported. Please refer to the ScrollView documentation for more detail.

The ParallaxScrollView component adds a few additional properties, as described below.

Property Type Required Description backgroundColor string No The color of the header background. Defaults to #000 ) backgroundScrollSpeed number No The speed factor that the background moves at relative to the foreground. Defaults to 5. contentBackgroundColor string No This is the background color of the content. (Defaults to '#fff' ) fadeOutForeground bool No If true , the foreground will fade out as the user scrolls up. (Defaults to true ) onChangeHeaderVisibility func No A callback function that is invoked when the parallax header is hidden or shown (as the user is scrolling). Function is called with a boolean value to indicate whether header is visible or not. parallaxHeaderHeight number Yes This is the height of parallax header. renderBackground func No This renders the background of the parallax header. Can be used to display cover images for example. (Defaults to an opaque background using backgroundColor ) renderContentBackground func No This renders the background of the content. Can be used to display cover images for example. (Defaults to a non-visible View ) renderFixedHeader func No This renders an optional fixed header that will always be visible and fixed to the top of the view (and sticky header). You should set its height and width appropriately. renderForeground func No This renders the foreground header that moves at same speed as scroll content. renderScrollComponent func No A function with input props and outputs an Animated.ScrollView -like component in which the content is rendered. This is useful if you want to provide your own scrollable component, remember however to make it an Animated component. (See: https://github.com/exponentjs/react-native-scrollable-mixin) (By default, returns a Animated.ScrollView with the given props) renderStickyHeader func No This renders an optional sticky header that will stick to the top of view when parallax header scrolls up. stickyHeaderHeight number If renderStickyHeader is used If renderStickyHeader is set, then its height must be specified. contentContainerStyle object No These styles will be applied to the scroll view content container which wraps all of the child views. (same as for ScrollView) outputScaleValue number No The value for the scale interpolation output value, default 5 scrollEvent func No Callback to recieve the animated scroll event values

Latest changes

Added prop to change interpolated Scale Output Value

0.20.0 // Rodrigocs

Now uses native driver, and tested with React Native 0.46.0

Adds useNativeDriver to improve performance, but renderScrollComponent must be a Animated component ( ie: Animated.createAnimatedComponent(component))

See full changelog here.

Contributing

I welcome contributions! Please open an issues if you have any feature ideas or find any bugs. I also accept pull requests with open arms. I will go over the issues when I have time. :)