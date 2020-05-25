This component now uses Native Driver by default.
Remember to pass a Animated component to
renderScrollComponent, by default it has
Animated.ScrollView
import ParallaxScrollView from 'react-native-parallax-scroll-view';
import CustomScrollView from 'custom-scroll-view'
const AnimatedCustomScrollView = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(CustomScrollView)
render() {
return (
<ParallaxScrollView
backgroundColor="blue"
contentBackgroundColor="pink"
parallaxHeaderHeight={300}
// renderScrollComponent={() => <Animated.View />}
renderScrollComponent={() => <AnimatedCustomScrollView />}
renderForeground={() => (
<View style={{ height: 300, flex: 1, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center' }}>
<Text>Hello World!</Text>
</View>
)}>
<View style={{ height: 500 }}>
<Text>Scroll me</Text>
</View>
</ParallaxScrollView>
);
}
A
ScrollView-like component that:
ScrollView (e.g.
ListView or
InfiniteScrollView)
$ npm install react-native-parallax-scroll-view --save
Note: For React Native 0.19.0 and earlier, you'll want to use
react-native-parallax-scroll-view@0.17.4. Version
0.18.0 changes the scrolling API to be compatible with React Native 0.20.0.
|iOS
|Android
Please refer to the ListView example provided to see how
ParallaxScrollView can be used in
combination with
ListView.
The Android ListView example shows how you can use
PullToRefreshViewAndroid with
ParallaxScrollView.
There are more examples in the examples folder.
All of the properties of
ScrollView are supported. Please refer to the
ScrollView documentation for more detail.
The
ParallaxScrollView component adds a few additional properties, as described below.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
backgroundColor
string
|No
|The color of the header background. Defaults to
#000)
backgroundScrollSpeed
number
|No
|The speed factor that the background moves at relative to the foreground. Defaults to 5.
contentBackgroundColor
string
|No
|This is the background color of the content. (Defaults to
'#fff')
fadeOutForeground
bool
|No
|If
true, the foreground will fade out as the user scrolls up. (Defaults to
true)
onChangeHeaderVisibility
func
|No
|A callback function that is invoked when the parallax header is hidden or shown (as the user is scrolling). Function is called with a
boolean value to indicate whether header is visible or not.
parallaxHeaderHeight
number
|Yes
|This is the height of parallax header.
renderBackground
func
|No
|This renders the background of the parallax header. Can be used to display cover images for example. (Defaults to an opaque background using
backgroundColor)
renderContentBackground
func
|No
|This renders the background of the content. Can be used to display cover images for example. (Defaults to a non-visible
View)
renderFixedHeader
func
|No
|This renders an optional fixed header that will always be visible and fixed to the top of the view (and sticky header). You should set its height and width appropriately.
renderForeground
func
|No
|This renders the foreground header that moves at same speed as scroll content.
renderScrollComponent
func
|No
|A function with input
props and outputs an
Animated.ScrollView-like component in which the content is rendered. This is useful if you want to provide your own scrollable component, remember however to make it an Animated component. (See: https://github.com/exponentjs/react-native-scrollable-mixin) (By default, returns a
Animated.ScrollView with the given props)
renderStickyHeader
func
|No
|This renders an optional sticky header that will stick to the top of view when parallax header scrolls up.
stickyHeaderHeight
number
|If
renderStickyHeader is used
|If
renderStickyHeader is set, then its height must be specified.
contentContainerStyle
object
|No
|These styles will be applied to the scroll view content container which wraps all of the child views. (same as for ScrollView)
outputScaleValue
number
|No
|The value for the scale interpolation output value, default
5
scrollEvent
func
|No
|Callback to recieve the animated scroll event values
useNativeDriver to improve performance, but renderScrollComponent must be a Animated component ( ie: Animated.createAnimatedComponent(component))
