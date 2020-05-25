openbase logo
rnp

react-native-parallax-scroll-view

by Alexander Vitanov
0.21.3 (see all)

A ScrollView-like component with parallax and sticky header support.

Overview

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

NPM

Rodrigocs - Animated Driver

This component now uses Native Driver by default. Remember to pass a Animated component to renderScrollComponent, by default it has Animated.ScrollView

Example

import ParallaxScrollView from 'react-native-parallax-scroll-view';
import CustomScrollView from 'custom-scroll-view'

const AnimatedCustomScrollView = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(CustomScrollView)

render() {
  return (
    <ParallaxScrollView
      backgroundColor="blue"
      contentBackgroundColor="pink"
      parallaxHeaderHeight={300}
      // renderScrollComponent={() => <Animated.View />}
      renderScrollComponent={() => <AnimatedCustomScrollView />}
      renderForeground={() => (
       <View style={{ height: 300, flex: 1, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center' }}>
          <Text>Hello World!</Text>
        </View>
      )}>
      <View style={{ height: 500 }}>
        <Text>Scroll me</Text>
      </View>
    </ParallaxScrollView>
  );
}

react-native-parallax-scroll-view

A ScrollView-like component that:

  • Has a parallax header
  • Has an optional sticky header
  • Is composable with any component that expects a ScrollView (e.g. ListView or InfiniteScrollView)
  • Can be nested within other views
  • Works on iOS and Android

Installation

$ npm install react-native-parallax-scroll-view --save

Note: For React Native 0.19.0 and earlier, you'll want to use react-native-parallax-scroll-view@0.17.4. Version 0.18.0 changes the scrolling API to be compatible with React Native 0.20.0.

Demo

iOSAndroid

Basic Usage

import ParallaxScrollView from 'react-native-parallax-scroll-view';

// Inside of a component's render() method:
render() {
  return (
    <ParallaxScrollView
      backgroundColor="blue"
      contentBackgroundColor="pink"
      parallaxHeaderHeight={300}
      renderForeground={() => (
       <View style={{ height: 300, flex: 1, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center' }}>
          <Text>Hello World!</Text>
        </View>
      )}>
      <View style={{ height: 500 }}>
        <Text>Scroll me</Text>
      </View>
    </ParallaxScrollView>
  );
}

Examples

Please refer to the ListView example provided to see how ParallaxScrollView can be used in combination with ListView.

The Android ListView example shows how you can use PullToRefreshViewAndroid with ParallaxScrollView.

There are more examples in the examples folder.

Usage (API)

All of the properties of ScrollView are supported. Please refer to the ScrollView documentation for more detail.

The ParallaxScrollView component adds a few additional properties, as described below.

PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
backgroundColorstringNoThe color of the header background. Defaults to #000)
backgroundScrollSpeednumberNoThe speed factor that the background moves at relative to the foreground. Defaults to 5.
contentBackgroundColorstringNoThis is the background color of the content. (Defaults to '#fff')
fadeOutForegroundboolNoIf true, the foreground will fade out as the user scrolls up. (Defaults to true)
onChangeHeaderVisibilityfuncNoA callback function that is invoked when the parallax header is hidden or shown (as the user is scrolling). Function is called with a boolean value to indicate whether header is visible or not.
parallaxHeaderHeightnumberYesThis is the height of parallax header.
renderBackgroundfuncNoThis renders the background of the parallax header. Can be used to display cover images for example. (Defaults to an opaque background using backgroundColor)
renderContentBackgroundfuncNoThis renders the background of the content. Can be used to display cover images for example. (Defaults to a non-visible View)
renderFixedHeaderfuncNoThis renders an optional fixed header that will always be visible and fixed to the top of the view (and sticky header). You should set its height and width appropriately.
renderForegroundfuncNoThis renders the foreground header that moves at same speed as scroll content.
renderScrollComponentfuncNoA function with input props and outputs an Animated.ScrollView-like component in which the content is rendered. This is useful if you want to provide your own scrollable component, remember however to make it an Animated component. (See: https://github.com/exponentjs/react-native-scrollable-mixin) (By default, returns a Animated.ScrollView with the given props)
renderStickyHeaderfuncNoThis renders an optional sticky header that will stick to the top of view when parallax header scrolls up.
stickyHeaderHeightnumberIf renderStickyHeader is usedIf renderStickyHeader is set, then its height must be specified.
contentContainerStyleobjectNoThese styles will be applied to the scroll view content container which wraps all of the child views. (same as for ScrollView)
outputScaleValuenumberNoThe value for the scale interpolation output value, default 5
scrollEventfuncNoCallback to recieve the animated scroll event values

Latest changes

0.20.1

  • Added prop to change interpolated Scale Output Value

0.20.0 // Rodrigocs

  • Now uses native driver, and tested with React Native 0.46.0
  • Adds useNativeDriver to improve performance, but renderScrollComponent must be a Animated component ( ie: Animated.createAnimatedComponent(component))

See full changelog here.

Contributing

I welcome contributions! Please open an issues if you have any feature ideas or find any bugs. I also accept pull requests with open arms. I will go over the issues when I have time. :)

