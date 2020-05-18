A
ScrollView-like component that:
$ npm install @monterosa/react-native-parallax-scroll --save
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zM4koduK32Y
import ParallaxScroll from '@monterosa/react-native-parallax-scroll';
// Inside of a component's render() method:
render() {
return (
<ParallaxScroll
renderHeader={({ animatedValue }) => <Header animatedValue={animatedValue} />}
headerHeight={50}
isHeaderFixed={false}
parallaxHeight={250}
renderParallaxBackground={({ animatedValue }) => <Background animatedValue={animatedValue} />}
renderParallaxForeground={({ animatedValue }) => <Foreground animatedValue={animatedValue} />}
parallaxBackgroundScrollSpeed={5}
parallaxForegroundScrollSpeed={2.5}
>
<Welcome />
</ParallaxScroll>
);
}
Please clone the repo and run
npm run storybook or
yarn storybook to show examples of usages.
All of the properties of
ScrollView are supported. Please refer to the
ScrollView documentation for more detail.
The
ParallaxScroll component adds a few additional properties, as described below.
|Property
|Type
|Defaut
|Description
style
object
{}
|Component's styles
width
number
Dimensions.get('window').width
|Component's width.
height
number
Dimensions.get('window').height
|Component's height.
innerRef
func
null
|To get a reference to the scrollable component.
scrollStyle
object
{}
|These styles will be applied to the scroll view.
headerHeight
number
45
|This is the height of sticky(fixed) header.
renderHeader
({ width, height, animatedValue }) => {}
null
|This renders an optional sticky(fixed) header that will be visible to the top of the view.
onHeaderFixed
func
null
|A callback function that is invoked when the header will attach to the top.
isHeaderFixed
bool
false
|Is header fixed to top(not sticky)?
parallaxHeight
number
Dimensions.get('window').width * 9 / 16
|This is the height of parallax.
useNativeDriver
bool
false
|Enable Native driver for animated. NOTE: Works only with
Animated.ScrollView component.
scrollableComponent
class
Animated.ScrollView
|This is a class of scrollable component.
isBackgroundScalable
bool
true
|Is background scalable on iOS?
headerBackgroundColor
string
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)
|The color of the unsticked(unfixed) header background. Can be empty
'' string. NOTE: Dosen't work with useNativeDriver.
contentContainerStyle
object
{}
|These styles will be applied to the scroll view content container which wraps all of the child views.
headerFixedTransformY
number
0
|This number indicating how much the fixed header should move upwards during the scroll. Used as the hack to change fixed header height during scroll.
onChangeHeaderVisibility
func
null
|A callback function that is invoked when the parallax header is hidden or shown (as the user is scrolling). Function is called with a
boolean value to indicate whether header is visible or not.
renderParallaxBackground
({ width, height, animatedValue }) => {}
null
|This renders the background of the parallax.
renderBackgroundPlaceholder
({ height, animatedValue }) => {}
null
|By default we assume that you want to show the foreground and background in its own space. We prepend an empty view with the height of
parallaxHeight. You can override this behaviour to layer things in between foreground and background. You might want to avoid foreground in such a scenario, see Issue #23 for more details.
renderParallaxForeground
({ width, height, animatedValue }) => {}
null
|This renders the foreground of the parallax.
fadeOutParallaxBackground
bool
false
|If
true, the background will fade out as the user scrolls up.
fadeOutParallaxForeground
bool
false
|If
true, the foreground will fade out as the user scrolls up.
headerFixedBackgroundColor
string
rgba(0, 0, 0, 1)
|The color of the sticked(fixed) header background.
backgroundScale
number
3
|The speed factor that the background scales. Respects
backgroundScaleOrigin
backgroundScaleOrigin
center or
top
center
|The point of which the background should scroll from. Use
top with
backgroundScale={2} in order to achieve iOS native parallax scroll behavior. Top will keep the background locked to the top of the scrollview, while scaling the image such that it stretches the background in the downwards direction.
parallaxBackgroundScrollSpeed
number
5
|The speed factor that the background moves at relative to the scroll content.
parallaxForegroundScrollSpeed
number
5
|The speed factor that the foreground moves at relative to the scroll content.
All changes here
renderBackgroundPlaceholder prop for overriding default behaviour to layer things in between foreground and background (#23)
backgroundScale and
backgroundScaleOrigin props for support scaling from the top and make scale factor configurable (#22)
