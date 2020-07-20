renderNavBar func No This renders the nav bar component Empty <View />

renderContent func YES This renders the scroll view content -

headerMaxHeight number No This is the header maximum height Default to 170

headerMinHeight number No This is the header minimum height Default to common ios & android navbar height (have support for iPhone X too :p)

backgroundImage image source No This renders the background image of the header (if specified, background color will not take effect) Default to null

backgroundImageScale number No This is the image scale - either enlarge or shrink (after scrolling to bottom & exceed the headerMaxHeight) Default is 1.5

backgroundColor string No This is the color of the parallax background (before scrolling up), will not be used if backgroundImage is specified Default color is #303F9F

extraScrollHeight number No This is the extra scroll height (after scrolling to bottom & exceed the headerMaxHeight) Default is 30

navbarColor string No This is the background color of the navbar (after scroll up) Default color is #3498db

statusBarColor string No This is the status bar color (for android) navBarColor will be used if no statusBarColor is passed in Default to null

title any No This is the title to be display in the header, can be string or component Default to null

titleStyle style No This is the title style to override default font size/color Default to color: ‘white’ text and fontSize: 16

headerTitleStyle style No This is the header title animated view style to override default <Animated.View> style Default to null

scrollEventThrottle number No This is the scroll event throttle Default is 16

contentContainerStyle style No This is the contentContainerStyle style to override default <ScrollView> contentContainerStyle style Default to null

containerStyle style No This is the style to override default outermost <View> style Default to null

scrollViewStyle style No This is the scrollview style to override default <ScrollView> style Default to null

innerContainerStyle style No This is the inner content style to override default <View> style inside <ScrollView> component Default to null

alwaysShowTitle bool No This is to determine whether show or hide the title after scroll Default to true

alwaysShowNavBar bool No This is to determine whether show or hide the navBar before scroll Default to true