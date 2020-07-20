$ npm i react-native-parallax-header --save
alwaysShowTitle={false} &
alwaysShowNavBar={false})
Refer to TestParallax for working example
import React from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet,
View,
Text,
StatusBar,
Dimensions,
TouchableOpacity,
} from 'react-native';
import ReactNativeParallaxHeader from 'react-native-parallax-header';
const {height: SCREEN_HEIGHT} = Dimensions.get('window');
const IS_IPHONE_X = SCREEN_HEIGHT === 812 || SCREEN_HEIGHT === 896;
const STATUS_BAR_HEIGHT = Platform.OS === 'ios' ? (IS_IPHONE_X ? 44 : 20) : 0;
const HEADER_HEIGHT = Platform.OS === 'ios' ? (IS_IPHONE_X ? 88 : 64) : 64;
const NAV_BAR_HEIGHT = HEADER_HEIGHT - STATUS_BAR_HEIGHT;
const renderNavBar = () => (
<View style={styles.navContainer}>
<View style={styles.statusBar} />
<View style={styles.navBar}>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.iconLeft} onPress={() => {}}>
<Text style={{color: 'white'}}>About</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.iconRight} onPress={() => {}}>
<Text style={{color: 'white'}}>Me</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</View>
);
const renderContent = () => {
return (
<View style={styles.body}>
{Array.from(Array(30).keys()).map((i) => (
<View
key={i}
style={{padding: 15, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center'}}>
<Text>Item {i + 1}</Text>
</View>
))}
</View>
);
};
const title = () => {
return (
<View style={styles.body}>
<Text style={{color: 'white', fontSize: 25}}>Parallax Header</Text>
</View>
);
};
const App = () => {
return (
<>
<StatusBar barStyle="dark-content" />
<ReactNativeParallaxHeader
headerMinHeight={HEADER_HEIGHT}
headerMaxHeight={250}
extraScrollHeight={20}
navbarColor="#3498db"
titleStyle={styles.titleStyle}
title={title()}
backgroundImage={require('./bg.png')}
backgroundImageScale={1.2}
renderNavBar={renderNavBar}
renderContent={renderContent}
containerStyle={styles.container}
contentContainerStyle={styles.contentContainer}
innerContainerStyle={styles.container}
scrollViewProps={{
onScrollBeginDrag: () => console.log('onScrollBeginDrag'),
onScrollEndDrag: () => console.log('onScrollEndDrag'),
}}
/>
</>
);
};
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
},
contentContainer: {
flexGrow: 1,
},
navContainer: {
height: HEADER_HEIGHT,
marginHorizontal: 10,
},
statusBar: {
height: STATUS_BAR_HEIGHT,
backgroundColor: 'transparent',
},
navBar: {
height: NAV_BAR_HEIGHT,
justifyContent: 'space-between',
alignItems: 'center',
flexDirection: 'row',
backgroundColor: 'transparent',
},
titleStyle: {
color: 'white',
fontWeight: 'bold',
fontSize: 18,
},
});
export default App;
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Default
renderNavBar
func
|No
|This renders the nav bar component
|Empty
<View />
renderContent
func
|YES
|This renders the scroll view content
|-
headerMaxHeight
number
|No
|This is the header maximum height
|Default to
170
headerMinHeight
number
|No
|This is the header minimum height
|Default to common ios & android navbar height (have support for iPhone X too :p)
backgroundImage
image source
|No
|This renders the background image of the header (if specified, background color will not take effect)
|Default to
null
backgroundImageScale
number
|No
|This is the image scale - either enlarge or shrink (after scrolling to bottom & exceed the headerMaxHeight)
|Default is
1.5
backgroundColor
string
|No
|This is the color of the parallax background (before scrolling up), will not be used if
backgroundImage is specified
|Default color is
#303F9F
extraScrollHeight
number
|No
|This is the extra scroll height (after scrolling to bottom & exceed the headerMaxHeight)
|Default is
30
navbarColor
string
|No
|This is the background color of the navbar (after scroll up)
|Default color is
#3498db
statusBarColor
string
|No
|This is the status bar color (for android) navBarColor will be used if no statusBarColor is passed in
|Default to
null
title
any
|No
|This is the title to be display in the header, can be string or component
|Default to
null
titleStyle
style
|No
|This is the title style to override default font size/color
|Default to
color: ‘white’ text and
fontSize: 16
headerTitleStyle
style
|No
|This is the header title animated view style to override default
<Animated.View> style
|Default to
null
scrollEventThrottle
number
|No
|This is the scroll event throttle
|Default is
16
contentContainerStyle
style
|No
|This is the contentContainerStyle style to override default
<ScrollView> contentContainerStyle style
|Default to null
containerStyle
style
|No
|This is the style to override default outermost
<View> style
|Default to null
scrollViewStyle
style
|No
|This is the scrollview style to override default
<ScrollView> style
|Default to null
innerContainerStyle
style
|No
|This is the inner content style to override default
<View> style inside
<ScrollView> component
|Default to null
alwaysShowTitle
bool
|No
|This is to determine whether show or hide the title after scroll
|Default to
true
alwaysShowNavBar
bool
|No
|This is to determine whether show or hide the navBar before scroll
|Default to
true
scrollViewProps
object
|No
|This is to override default scroll view properties
|Default to
{}