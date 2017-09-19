NOTE: This module requires React Native 0.8+

Installation

npm install --save react- native -parallax

Usage

Note: Parallax.Image elements must be direct descendants of Parallax.ScrollView

var Parallax = require ( 'react-native-parallax' ); var ParallaxView = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < Parallax.ScrollView > < Parallax.Image style = {{ height: 200 }} overlayStyle = {{ backgroundColor: ' rgba ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.3 )'}} source = {{ uri: ' http: // loremflickr.com / 640 / 480 ' }} > < Text > This is optional overlay content </ Text > </ Parallax.Image > </ Parallax.ScrollView > ); }, });

Parallax.ScrollView Properties

Any ScrollView property and the following:

Prop Description Default scrollViewComponent What underlying component to compose around, must be ScrollView compatible. ScrollView

Parallax.Image Properties

Any Image property and the following:

Prop Description Default onPress Fired when element is tapped. None imageStyle Optional image style, width and height styles are set automatically. None overlayStyle Optional overlay style, might be useful if you want a shaded background for better readability. None parallaxFactor The speed of the parallax effect. Larger values require taller images or they will be zoomed in. 0.2

Demo

Example

Check full example in the Example folder.

License

MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson