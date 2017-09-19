openbase logo
rnp

react-native-parallax

by Joel Arvidsson
0.3.0 (see all)

Parallax effects for React Native using Animated API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72

GitHub Stars

570

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Parallax

Readme

react-native-parallax

NOTE: This module requires React Native 0.8+

Installation

npm install --save react-native-parallax

Usage

Note: Parallax.Image elements must be direct descendants of Parallax.ScrollView

var Parallax = require('react-native-parallax');

var ParallaxView = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <Parallax.ScrollView>
        <Parallax.Image
          style={{ height: 200 }}
          overlayStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.3)'}}
          source={{ uri: 'http://loremflickr.com/640/480' }}
        >
          <Text>This is optional overlay content</Text>
        </Parallax.Image>
      </Parallax.ScrollView>
    );
  },
});

Parallax.ScrollView Properties

Any ScrollView property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
scrollViewComponentWhat underlying component to compose around, must be ScrollView compatible.ScrollView

Parallax.Image Properties

Any Image property and the following:

PropDescriptionDefault
onPressFired when element is tapped.None
imageStyleOptional image style, width and height styles are set automatically.None
overlayStyleOptional overlay style, might be useful if you want a shaded background for better readability.None
parallaxFactorThe speed of the parallax effect. Larger values require taller images or they will be zoomed in.0.2

Demo

Demo

Example

Check full example in the Example folder.

License

MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson

Alternatives

react-native-sticky-parallax-headerA simple React Native library, enabling to create a fully custom header for your iOS and Android apps.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-parallax-scroll-viewA ScrollView-like component with parallax and sticky header support.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@monterosa/react-native-parallax-scrollParallax scroll view for react-native
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
2K
rnp
react-native-parallax-headerA react native scroll view component with Parallax header :p
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
594
rnp
react-native-parallax-header-viewParallax and Elastic view for vertical scrollview with a header image and header content
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
63
rnp
react-native-parallax-swiperPaged Parallax Swiper with Effects
GitHub Stars
600
Weekly Downloads
114
