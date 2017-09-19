NOTE: This module requires React Native 0.8+
npm install --save react-native-parallax
Note:
Parallax.Image elements must be direct descendants of
Parallax.ScrollView
var Parallax = require('react-native-parallax');
var ParallaxView = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<Parallax.ScrollView>
<Parallax.Image
style={{ height: 200 }}
overlayStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.3)'}}
source={{ uri: 'http://loremflickr.com/640/480' }}
>
<Text>This is optional overlay content</Text>
</Parallax.Image>
</Parallax.ScrollView>
);
},
});
Parallax.ScrollView Properties
Any
ScrollView property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
scrollViewComponent
|What underlying component to compose around, must be
ScrollView compatible.
ScrollView
Parallax.Image Properties
Any
Image property and the following:
|Prop
|Description
|Default
onPress
|Fired when element is tapped.
|None
imageStyle
|Optional image style,
width and
height styles are set automatically.
|None
overlayStyle
|Optional overlay style, might be useful if you want a shaded background for better readability.
|None
parallaxFactor
|The speed of the parallax effect. Larger values require taller images or they will be zoomed in.
0.2
Check full example in the
Example folder.
MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson