Smooth and fast cross platform Material Design Tabs for (react-native-paper)

Tested on Android, iOS and the web

Simple API

Typesafe

Scrollable and fixed

Leading or top icon

Performant

Uses native components (react-native-viewpager)

Great React Native Web support

Implements official spec (material-design-spec)

About us

We want developers to be able to build software faster using modern tools like GraphQL, Golang and React Native.

Give us a follow on Twitter: RichardLindhout, web_ridge

Getting started

Yarn

yarn add react-native-paper-tabs react-native-pager-view

npm

npm install react-native-paper-tabs react-native-pager-view

Usage

import { Button, Title, Paragraph, } from 'react-native-paper'; import { Tabs, TabScreen, useTabIndex, useTabNavigation, } from 'react-native-paper-tabs'; function Example() { return ( <Tabs // defaultIndex={0} // default = 0 // uppercase={false} // true/false | default=true | labels are uppercase // showTextLabel={false} // true/false | default=false (KEEP PROVIDING LABEL WE USE IT AS KEY INTERNALLY + SCREEN READERS) // iconPosition // leading, top | default=leading // style={{ backgroundColor:'#fff' }} // works the same as AppBar in react-native-paper // dark={false} // works the same as AppBar in react-native-paper // theme={} // works the same as AppBar in react-native-paper // mode="scrollable" // fixed, scrollable | default=fixed // onChangeIndex={(newIndex) => {}} // react on index change // showLeadingSpace={true} // (default=true) show leading space in scrollable tabs inside the header // disableSwipe={false} // (default=false) disable swipe to left/right gestures > <TabScreen label="Explore" icon="compass"> <ExploreWitHookExamples /> </TabScreen> <TabScreen label="Flights" icon="airplane" disabled> <View style={{ backgroundColor: 'black', flex:1 }} /> </TabScreen> <TabScreen label="Trips" icon="bag-suitcase" // optional props // onPressIn={() => { // console.log('onPressIn explore'); // }} // onPress={() => { // console.log('onPress explore'); // }} > <View style={{ backgroundColor: 'red', flex:1 }} /> </TabScreen> </Tabs> ) } function ExploreWitHookExamples() { const goTo = useTabNavigation(); const index = useTabIndex(); return ( <View style={{ flex:1 }}> <Title>Explore</Title> <Paragraph>Index: {index}</Paragraph> <Button onPress={() => goTo(1)}>Go to Flights</Button> </View> ); }

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT

