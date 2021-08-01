openbase logo
rnp

react-native-paper-dropdown

by Fateh Farooqui
1.0.7 (see all)

Dropdown using react native paper TextInput and Menu

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

react-native-paper-dropdown

npm version npm downloads npm npm

Material Design Dropdown Component using React Native Paper, now also with multiselect

react-native-paper

Installation


yarn add react-native-paper-dropdown

or


npm i react-native-paper-dropdown

Andre de Senne 3 months ago
3 months ago

I've used react-native-paper-dropdown to render a Dropdown list for selecting different items in an app screen. Dropdowns are a great manner to limit user inputs and avoid mistyping like it would have happened with simple text inputs and this library delivers a simple and quick way to develop the solution. I've faced some issues updating the list so re-rendering it is something to be aware of when there's a change to be accounted in this component.

0

