3 months ago

I've used react-native-paper-dropdown to render a Dropdown list for selecting different items in an app screen. Dropdowns are a great manner to limit user inputs and avoid mistyping like it would have happened with simple text inputs and this library delivers a simple and quick way to develop the solution. I've faced some issues updating the list so re-rendering it is something to be aware of when there's a change to be accounted in this component.