Uses the native Date.Intl API's which work out of the box on the web / iOS an on Android with Hermes from RN version 0.66 (automatic day name, month translations without bundle size increase)

For RN below 0.66 see for Android Intl support the android-caveats guide

Simple API

Typesafe

Endless (virtual) scrolling

Performant

Great React Native Web support

Dependencies are react-native-paper

Web demo: reactnativepaperdates.com

Getting started

First install and follow the guides at react-native-paper

Yarn

yarn add react- native -paper-dates

npm

npm install react- native -paper-dates --save

Import some localized strings

Ideally you do this somewhere in your index.js before react-native-paper-dates is used. Currently we have en/nl/de/pl/pt translations but it's really easy to add one extra since it are only some labels and error messages.

// e.g in your index.js import { // en, // nl, // de, // pl, // pt, enGB, registerTranslation, } from 'react-native-paper-dates' // registerTranslation('en', en) // registerTranslation('nl', nl) // registerTranslation('pl', pl) // registerTranslation('pt', pt) // registerTranslation('de', de) registerTranslation('en-GB', enGB)

or register your own

Please send a PR with your language to make sure all locales are there next time

import { registerTranslation, } from 'react-native-paper-dates' registerTranslation("pl", { save: 'Save', selectSingle: 'Select date', selectMultiple: 'Select dates', selectRange: 'Select period', notAccordingToDateFormat: (inputFormat) => `Date format must be ${inputFormat}`, mustBeHigherThan: (date) => `Must be later then ${date}`, mustBeLowerThan: (date) => `Must be earlier then ${date}`, mustBeBetween: (startDate, endDate) => `Must be between ${startDate} - ${endDate}`, dateIsDisabled: 'Day is not allowed', previous: 'Previous', next: 'Next', typeInDate: 'Type in date', pickDateFromCalendar: 'Pick date from calendar', close: 'Close', })

Usage

import * as React from 'react'; import { Button } from 'react-native-paper'; import { DatePickerModal } from 'react-native-paper-dates'; export default function ReadMeExampleSingle() { const [date, setDate] = React.useState<Date | undefined>(undefined); const [open, setOpen] = React.useState(false); const onDismissSingle = React.useCallback(() => { setOpen(false); }, [setOpen]); const onConfirmSingle = React.useCallback( (params) => { setOpen(false); setDate(params.date); }, [setOpen, setDate] ); return ( <> <Button onPress={() => setOpen(true)} uppercase={false} mode="outlined"> Pick single date </Button> <DatePickerModal locale="en" mode="single" visible={open} onDismiss={onDismissSingle} date={date} onConfirm={onConfirmSingle} // validRange={{ // startDate: new Date(2021, 1, 2), // optional // endDate: new Date(), // optional // disabledDates: [new Date()] // optional // }} // onChange={} // same props as onConfirm but triggered without confirmed by user // saveLabel="Save" // optional // uppercase={false} // optional, default is true // label="Select date" // optional // animationType="slide" // optional, default is 'slide' on ios/android and 'none' on web /> </> ); }

Range picker (modal)

import * as React from 'react'; import { Button } from 'react-native-paper'; import { DatePickerModal } from 'react-native-paper-dates'; export default function ReadMeExampleRange() { const [range, setRange] = React.useState<{ startDate: Date | undefined; endDate: Date | undefined; }>({ startDate: undefined, endDate: undefined }); const [open, setOpen] = React.useState(false); const onDismiss = React.useCallback(() => { setOpen(false); }, [setOpen]); const onConfirm = React.useCallback( ({ startDate, endDate }) => { setOpen(false); setRange({ startDate, endDate }); }, [setOpen, setRange] ); return ( <> <Button onPress={() => setOpen(true)} uppercase={false} mode="outlined"> Pick range </Button> <DatePickerModal locale="en" mode="range" visible={open} onDismiss={onDismiss} startDate={range.startDate} endDate={range.endDate} onConfirm={onConfirm} // validRange={{ // startDate: new Date(2021, 1, 2), // optional // endDate: new Date(), // optional // disabledDates: [new Date()] // optional // }} // onChange={} // same props as onConfirm but triggered without confirmed by user // saveLabel="Save" // optional // uppercase={false} // optional, default is true // label="Select period" // optional // startLabel="From" // optional // endLabel="To" // optional // animationType="slide" // optional, default is slide on ios/android and none on web /> </> ); }

import * as React from 'react'; import { Button } from 'react-native-paper'; import { DatePickerModal } from 'react-native-paper-dates'; export default function ReadMeExampleMultiple() { const [dates, setDates] = React.useState<Date[] | undefined>(); const [open, setOpen] = React.useState(false); const onDismiss = React.useCallback(() => { setOpen(false); }, [setOpen]); const onConfirm = React.useCallback((params) => { setOpen(false); setDates(params.dates); console.log('[on-change-multi]', params); }, []); return ( <> <Button onPress={() => setOpen(true)} uppercase={false} mode="outlined"> Pick multiple dates </Button> <DatePickerModal locale="en" mode="multiple" visible={open} onDismiss={onDismiss} dates={dates} onConfirm={onConfirm} // moreLabel="More" // validRange={{ // startDate: new Date(2021, 1, 2), // optional // endDate: new Date(), // optional // disabledDates: [new Date()] // optional // }} // saveLabel="Save" // optional // uppercase={false} // optional, default is true // label="Select period" // optional // startLabel="From" // optional // endLabel="To" // optional // animationType="slide" // optional, default is slide on ios/android and none on web /> </> ); }

export default function ReadMeExampleDatePickerInput() { const [inputDate, setInputDate] = React.useState<Date | undefined>(undefined) return ( <> <DatePickerInput locale="en" label="Birthdate" value={inputDate} onChange={(d) => setInputDate(d)} inputMode="start" // mode="outlined" (see react-native-paper docs) // other react native TextInput props /> </> ) }

Time picker

import * as React from 'react' import { Button } from 'react-native-paper' import { TimePickerModal } from 'react-native-paper-dates' export default function TimePickerPage() { const [visible, setVisible] = React.useState(false) const onDismiss = React.useCallback(() => { setVisible(false) }, [setVisible]) const onConfirm = React.useCallback( ({ hours, minutes }) => { setVisible(false); console.log({ hours, minutes }); }, [setVisible] ); return ( <> <TimePickerModal visible={visible} onDismiss={onDismiss} onConfirm={onConfirm} hours={12} // default: current hours minutes={14} // default: current minutes label="Select time" // optional, default 'Select time' uppercase={false} // optional, default is true cancelLabel="Cancel" // optional, default: 'Cancel' confirmLabel="Ok" // optional, default: 'Ok' animationType="fade" // optional, default is 'none' locale="en" // optional, default is automically detected by your system /> <Button onPress={()=> setVisible(true)}> Pick time </Button> </> ) }

Roadmap

Tips & Tricks

Use 0.14+ version of React-Native-Web (Modal and better number input)

Try to avoid putting the Picker Modals inside of a scrollView If that is not possible use the following props on the surrounding ScrollViews/Flatlists

keyboardDismissMode= "on-drag" keyboardShouldPersistTaps= "handled" contentInsetAdjustmentBehavior= "always"

This is to prevent the need to press 2 times before save or close button in modal works (1 press for closing keyboard, 1 press for confirm/close) React Native Issue: #10138

Android Caveats

We recommend Hermes with React Native >= 0.66 you won't need these polyfills at all!

Below React Native 0.66

You will need to add a polyfill for the Intl API on Android if:

You have Hermes enabled and are below React Native 0.66

You have Hermes disabled and you want to support locales outside of en-US and you don't have the org.webkit:android-jsc-intl:+ variant enabled in your app/build.gradle

Install polyfills with Yarn

yarn add react- native -localize /intl-pluralrules /intl-getcanonicallocales /intl-listformat /intl-displaynames /intl-locale /intl-datetimeformat /intl-numberformat /intl-relativetimeformat

or npm

npm install react- native -localize /intl-pluralrules /intl-getcanonicallocales /intl-listformat /intl-displaynames /intl-locale /intl-datetimeformat /intl-numberformat /intl-relativetimeformat --save

In your app starting entrypoint e.g. ./index.js or even better use a index.android.js to prevent importing on iOS/web put the following code. (don't forget to import the languages you want to support, in the example only english language is supported)

const isAndroid = require ( 'react-native' ).Platform.OS === 'android' ; const isHermesEnabled = !!global.HermesInternal; if (isHermesEnabled || isAndroid) { require ( '@formatjs/intl-getcanonicallocales/polyfill' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-locale/polyfill' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-pluralrules/polyfill' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-pluralrules/locale-data/en.js' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-displaynames/polyfill' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-displaynames/locale-data/en.js' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-listformat/polyfill' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-listformat/locale-data/en.js' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-numberformat/polyfill' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-numberformat/locale-data/en.js' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-relativetimeformat/polyfill' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-relativetimeformat/locale-data/en.js' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-datetimeformat/polyfill' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-datetimeformat/locale-data/en.js' ); require ( '@formatjs/intl-datetimeformat/add-golden-tz.js' ); if ( '__setDefaultTimeZone' in Intl .DateTimeFormat) { let RNLocalize = require ( 'react-native-localize' ); Intl .DateTimeFormat.__setDefaultTimeZone(RNLocalize.getTimeZone()); } }

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT

