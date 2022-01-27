openbase logo
react-native-paper

by callstack
4.11.0 (see all)

Material Design for React Native (Android & iOS)

Readme

react-native-paper

Material design for React Native.
reactnativepaper.com

Greenkeeper badge

Build Status Version MIT License All Contributors PRs Welcome Chat Sponsored by Callstack

Features

Currently supported React Native version: >= 0.50.3

Try it out

Run the example app with Expo to see it in action.

The source code for the examples are under the /example folder.

Getting Started

Refer to the getting started guide for instructions.

Documentation

Check the components and their usage in our documentation.

Contributing

Read the contribution guidelines before contributing.

Figma and Sketch component kits

Use official component kits provided by Material Design.

Made with ❤️ at Callstack

react-native-paper is an open source project and will always remain free to use. If you think it's cool, please star it 🌟. Callstack is a group of React and React Native geeks, contact us at hello@callstack.com if you need any help with these or just want to say hi!

Like the project? ⚛️ Join the team who does amazing stuff for clients and drives React Native Open Source! 🔥

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Satyajit Sahoo
Satyajit Sahoo
🤔 💻 📖		 Ferran Negre
Ferran Negre
🤔 💻		 Dawid
Dawid
🤔 💻 📖		 Kacper Wiszczuk
Kacper Wiszczuk
🤔 💻		 Luke Walczak
Luke Walczak
💻 📖		 Ahmed Elhanafy
Ahmed Elhanafy
🤔 💻		 K. P. Sroka
K. P. Sroka
💻 📖
Iyad Thayyil
Iyad Thayyil
💻 📖		 Julian Hundeloh
Julian Hundeloh
💻 📖		 Grzegorz Gawrysiak
Grzegorz Gawrysiak
💻 📖		 Luís
Luís
💻		 Rajendran Nadar
Rajendran Nadar
💻		 Brent Vatne
Brent Vatne
💻		 Jakub Beneš
Jakub Beneš
💻
Paweł Szymański
Paweł Szymański
💻 📖		 Kuba
Kuba
💻 🤔		 jbinda
jbinda
💻 🤔

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Andre de Senne
3 months ago
3 months ago
Great Documentation

I've been using floating action buttons everywhere now from react-native-paper and it works perfectly. I literally applied them without really thinking were they would end up on screen and I was never disappointed by the FIRST result. The documentation (as I read before it wasn't as great as some other solutions) is great, regardless of the competition, but I can say that I'm curious to give Material UI a try.

0
Deepak Khiwani
January 19, 2021
January 19, 2021
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

A beautiful written and designed package with material support without installing other material dependency. I used this package to provide material support on my iOS app and it worked like charm, it has almost everything buttons, loader, navigation bar and so on.. It is must use package if an app is needs material look and feel. - Tons of documentation - Backed by examples and an active community

0
nikhil2882
February 5, 2021
February 5, 2021
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

there are tons of UI Library nowadays and I will say this was ok. not so much bright. I am a user of material UI for a long time now and react-native-paper pales in documentation and extensibility of components, in the documentation also. you can say it is well document but when I compare it with others It is just mediocre. number of components is less than material UI

0
Rohit
Full-Stack Developer
1 year ago
Full-Stack Developer
1 year ago
Great Documentation

A fantastic library to create UI at a very fast speed. almost all basic components are available and can be customized at a great level. but if I compare this to material UI, it lacks many things, Material UI is like a tool for the pros. this is on the other hand side very good for beginners and can use in short term projects without any worries

0
Tarik
4 months ago
I am a 23 years old algerian
4 months ago

This library is the best components library for react native that i have ever used ! It has all it components designed in material ui style which looks fairly modern to say the least. however, I still don't like the dataTable component, since it is a little bit frustrating to use especially if you want to add buttons to it...

0

Alternatives

native-baseMobile-first, accessible components for React Native & Web to build consistent UI across Android, iOS and Web.
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
15
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
react-native-elementsCross-Platform React Native UI Toolkit
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
105K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
59
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
3Performant
react-native-ui-libUI Components Library for React Native
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
15
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
galio-frameworkGalio is a beautifully designed, Free and Open Source React Native Framework
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
tea
teasetA UI library for react native, provides 20+ pure JS(ES6) components, focusing on content display and action control.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
43
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

