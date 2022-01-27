Material design for React Native.
reactnativepaper.com
Currently supported React Native version:
>= 0.50.3
Run the example app with Expo to see it in action.
The source code for the examples are under the /example folder.
Refer to the getting started guide for instructions.
Check the components and their usage in our documentation.
Read the contribution guidelines before contributing.
Use official component kits provided by Material Design.
react-native-paper is an open source project and will always remain free to use. If you think it's cool, please star it 🌟. Callstack is a group of React and React Native geeks, contact us at hello@callstack.com if you need any help with these or just want to say hi!
Like the project? ⚛️ Join the team who does amazing stuff for clients and drives React Native Open Source! 🔥
I've been using floating action buttons everywhere now from react-native-paper and it works perfectly. I literally applied them without really thinking were they would end up on screen and I was never disappointed by the FIRST result. The documentation (as I read before it wasn't as great as some other solutions) is great, regardless of the competition, but I can say that I'm curious to give Material UI a try.
A beautiful written and designed package with material support without installing other material dependency. I used this package to provide material support on my iOS app and it worked like charm, it has almost everything buttons, loader, navigation bar and so on.. It is must use package if an app is needs material look and feel. - Tons of documentation - Backed by examples and an active community
there are tons of UI Library nowadays and I will say this was ok. not so much bright. I am a user of material UI for a long time now and react-native-paper pales in documentation and extensibility of components, in the documentation also. you can say it is well document but when I compare it with others It is just mediocre. number of components is less than material UI
A fantastic library to create UI at a very fast speed. almost all basic components are available and can be customized at a great level. but if I compare this to material UI, it lacks many things, Material UI is like a tool for the pros. this is on the other hand side very good for beginners and can use in short term projects without any worries
This library is the best components library for react native that i have ever used ! It has all it components designed in material ui style which looks fairly modern to say the least. however, I still don't like the dataTable component, since it is a little bit frustrating to use especially if you want to add buttons to it...