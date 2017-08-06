openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnp

react-native-paho-mqtt

by Rob Hogan
0.1.1 (see all)

react-native-paho-mqtt

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

485

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Eclipse Paho JavaScript client forked for React Native

npm version Build Status

A fork of paho-client, this project exists to provide an ES6-ready, Promise-based, react-native compatible version of the Eclipse Paho client

Compatibility note

Due to a React Native binary websocket bug, this library will not work with React Native 0.46.0 on Android, but should be ok on other platforms. RN 0.47 and RN<=0.45 are fine on all platforms as far as I know.

Documentation

Reference documentation (for the base Paho client) is online at: http://www.eclipse.org/paho/files/jsdoc/index.html

Getting Started

The included code below is a very basic sample that connects to a server using WebSockets and subscribes to the topic World, once subscribed, it then publishes the message Hello to that topic. Any messages that come into the subscribed topic will be printed to the Javascript console.

This requires the use of a broker that supports WebSockets natively, or the use of a gateway that can forward between WebSockets and TCP.

import { Client, Message } from 'react-native-paho-mqtt';

//Set up an in-memory alternative to global localStorage
const myStorage = {
  setItem: (key, item) => {
    myStorage[key] = item;
  },
  getItem: (key) => myStorage[key],
  removeItem: (key) => {
    delete myStorage[key];
  },
};

// Create a client instance
const client = new Client({ uri: 'ws://iot.eclipse.org:80/ws', clientId: 'clientId', storage: myStorage });

// set event handlers
client.on('connectionLost', (responseObject) => {
  if (responseObject.errorCode !== 0) {
    console.log(responseObject.errorMessage);
  }
});
client.on('messageReceived', (message) => {
  console.log(message.payloadString);
});

// connect the client
client.connect()
  .then(() => {
    // Once a connection has been made, make a subscription and send a message.
    console.log('onConnect');
    return client.subscribe('World');
  })
  .then(() => {
    const message = new Message('Hello');
    message.destinationName = 'World';
    client.send(message);
  })
  .catch((responseObject) => {
    if (responseObject.errorCode !== 0) {
      console.log('onConnectionLost:' + responseObject.errorMessage);
    }
  })
;

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial