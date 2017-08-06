A fork of paho-client, this project exists to provide an ES6-ready, Promise-based, react-native compatible version of the Eclipse Paho client
Due to a React Native binary websocket bug, this library will not work with React Native 0.46.0 on Android, but should be ok on other platforms. RN 0.47 and RN<=0.45 are fine on all platforms as far as I know.
Reference documentation (for the base Paho client) is online at: http://www.eclipse.org/paho/files/jsdoc/index.html
The included code below is a very basic sample that connects to a server using WebSockets and subscribes to the topic
World, once subscribed, it then publishes the message
Hello to that topic. Any messages that come into the subscribed topic will be printed to the Javascript console.
This requires the use of a broker that supports WebSockets natively, or the use of a gateway that can forward between WebSockets and TCP.
import { Client, Message } from 'react-native-paho-mqtt';
//Set up an in-memory alternative to global localStorage
const myStorage = {
setItem: (key, item) => {
myStorage[key] = item;
},
getItem: (key) => myStorage[key],
removeItem: (key) => {
delete myStorage[key];
},
};
// Create a client instance
const client = new Client({ uri: 'ws://iot.eclipse.org:80/ws', clientId: 'clientId', storage: myStorage });
// set event handlers
client.on('connectionLost', (responseObject) => {
if (responseObject.errorCode !== 0) {
console.log(responseObject.errorMessage);
}
});
client.on('messageReceived', (message) => {
console.log(message.payloadString);
});
// connect the client
client.connect()
.then(() => {
// Once a connection has been made, make a subscription and send a message.
console.log('onConnect');
return client.subscribe('World');
})
.then(() => {
const message = new Message('Hello');
message.destinationName = 'World';
client.send(message);
})
.catch((responseObject) => {
if (responseObject.errorCode !== 0) {
console.log('onConnectionLost:' + responseObject.errorMessage);
}
})
;