The best Pagination component for React Native.
To try these out yourself its prudy easy, Just open
examples/ios/*.xcodeprojin Xcode, then press
Cmd + R; you may edit
examples/index.ios.jsfor switch cases.
react-native first
$ npm i react-native -g
$ yarn add react-native-pagination
$ cd ReactNativePaginationExample
$ yarn install #(or with npm "npm i react-native-pagination —save")
$ react-native run-ios
$ react-native init myReactNativePaginationExample
$ cd myReactNativePaginationExample
$ yarn install #(or with npm "npm i && npm i react-native-pagination —save")
$ yarn add react-native-pagination
$ react-native link
$ react-native run-ios
or clone the repo and play with the example project
$ git clone https://github.com/garrettmac/react-native-pagination
$ cd react-native-pagination/ReactNativePaginationExample
$ yarn install
$ react-native link
$ react-native run-ios
one liner
git clone https://github.com/garrettmac/react-native-pagination && cd react-native-pagination/ReactNativePaginationExample && yarn install && react-native link && react-native run-ios
Quick start with ReactNativePaginationExample.
in your project
$ yarn add react-native-pagination
$ react-native link #this makes sure react-native-vector-icons load correctly
$ react-native run-ios
myApp/index.ios.js, use:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {AppRegistry,StyleSheet,View,FlatList,} from 'react-native';
import ContactItem from './Pages/widgets/ContactItem'; // https://github.com/garrettmac/react-native-pagination/blob/master/ReactNativePaginationExample/Pages/widgets/ContactItem.js
import faker from 'faker';//assuming you have this.
import _ from 'lodash';
import Pagination,{Icon,Dot} from 'react-native-pagination';//{Icon,Dot} also available
//lets use faker to create mock data
let MockPersonList = new _.times(35,(i)=>{
return {
id:i,
index:i,
name:faker.name.findName(),
avatar:faker.internet.avatar(),
group:_.sample(["Family","Friend","Acquaintance","Other"]),
email:faker.internet.email(),
}
})
export default class ReactNativePaginationExample extends Component {
constructor(props){
super(props);
this.state = {
items: MockPersonList,
};
}
//create each list item
_renderItem = ({item}) => {
return (<ContactItem index={item.id}
onPressItem={this.onPressItem}
name={item.name}
avatar={item.avatar}
description={item.email}
tag={item.group}
createTagColor
/>)
};
//pressed an item
onPressItem = (item) => console.log("onPressItem:item ",item);
//map to some od. We use the "id" attribute of each item in our list created in our MockPersonList
_keyExtractor = (item, index) => item.id.toString();
// REQUIRED for ReactNativePagination to work correctly
onViewableItemsChanged = ({ viewableItems, changed }) =>this.setState({viewableItems})
render() {
return (
<View style={[s.container]}>
<FlatList
data={this.state.items}
ref={r=>this.refs=r}//create refrence point to enable scrolling
keyExtractor={this._keyExtractor}//map your keys to whatever unique ids the have (mine is a "id" prop)
renderItem={this._renderItem}//render each item
onViewableItemsChanged={this.onViewableItemsChanged}//need this
/>
<Pagination
// dotThemeLight //<--use with backgroundColor:"grey"
listRef={this.refs}//to allow React Native Pagination to scroll to item when clicked (so add "ref={r=>this.refs=r}" to your list)
paginationVisibleItems={this.state.viewableItems}//needs to track what the user sees
paginationItems={this.state.items}//pass the same list as data
paginationItemPadSize={3} //num of items to pad above and below your visable items
/>
</View>
)
}
};
const s = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
// backgroundColor:"grey",//<-- use with "dotThemeLight"
},
});
AppRegistry.registerComponent('ReactNativePaginationExample', () => App);
Currently only supported for FlatList's
All properties took text editors auto completion into consideration and follow the basic structure
[
prefix][`body`][
suffix ] where
[
component name ][`component attribute`][
continued component attribute / component change] to provide users with the full list of options when working with
prefix's without having to revisit the official docs.
Most Common Component Prefix Options:
dot,
startDot,
endDot
Most Common Component Body Options:
Icon,
Font,
Style ,
Color
Most Common Component Suffix Options:
Hide,
Size,
IconFamily ,or
NotActive,
Active
Empty
Resulting props like
dotIconHide ,
startDotIconHide, or
startFontSize,
endDotStyle ect.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|paginationItems
[]
array
|an array pagination Items
|paginationVisibleItems
[]
array
|an array pagination visible items obtained by using React Native List Components
onViewableItemsChanged callback function (see example)
|dotThemeLight
false
bool
|if you pass in the
dotThemeLight prop (setting it to
true) the pagination dots swaps to a a light theme. By default they are dark.
|horizontal
false
bool
|use to alternate between horizontal and vertical (just like you do with your list component)
|dotAnimation
LayoutAnimation.Presets.easeInEaseOut
Animation
|dot Animation triggered when navigating
|paginationStyle
{}
style
|pagination Styles
|pagingEnabled
false
bool
|Enable Paging. This is a prop that is also used in React Native List Components (like
FlatList) that gives you that paging effect that stops the scroll on every new page.
|hideEmptyDots
false
bool
|Hide Empty Dots Icons
|paginationItemPadSize
3
number
|pagination Item Pad Size
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
paginationStyle when horizontal
{height, alignItems:"center" , justifyContent: 'space-between', position:"absolute", top:0, margin:0, bottom:0, right:0, bottom:0, padding:0, flex:1, }
style
|default when horizontal
paginationStyle when not horizontal
{width, alignItems:"center", justifyContent: 'space-between', position:"absolute", margin:0, bottom:10, left:0, right:0, padding:0, flex:1,}
style
|default when not horizontal
|textStyle
{}
style object
|global style object. Tread lightly it may overlay if you plan to use my default Light/Dark Themes
|dotStyle
{}
style object
|addition style to use for pagination dots
|startDotStyle
{}
style object
|addition style to use for start dots
|endDotStyle`
{}
style object
|addition style to use for end dots
this uses react-native-vector-icons [checkout here] (https://github.com/oblador/react-native-vector-icons)
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
startDotIconName (when
horizontal)
”chevron-left”
icon name
|Icon shown for dot at start of list
startDotIconName (when
vertical)
”chevron-up”
icon name
|Icon shown for dot at start of list
endDotIconName (when
horizontal)
”chevron-right”
icon name
|Icon shown for dot at start of list
endDotIconName (when
vertical )
”chevron-down”
icon name
|Icon shown for dot at start of list
startDotIconSize
15
number
|end icon dot size
endDotIconSize
15
number
|end icon dot size
startDotIconFamily /
endDotIconFamily
MaterialCommunityIcons
string of font family name
|Font Family for Icon. options:
Entypo,
EvilIcons,
FontAwesome,
Foundation,
Ionicons,
MaterialIcons,
MaterialCommunityIcons,
Octicons,
Zocial,
SimpleLineIcons (available in react-native-vector-icons package)
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|startDotFontSize
11
number
|start Dot Font Size
|endDotFontSize
11
number
|end Dot Font Size
These are the list of dots that represent each item in your paginationItems
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
dotIconFamily
”MaterialCommunityIcons”
string of font family name
|Font Family for Icon. options:
Entypo,
EvilIcons,
FontAwesome,
Foundation,
Ionicons,
MaterialIcons,
MaterialCommunityIcons,
Octicons,
Zocial,
SimpleLineIcons (available in react-native-vector-icons package)
|dotIconNameEmpty
”close”
icon name
|Icon Shown when pagination dot is Empty
|dotIconNameActive
”checkbox-blank-circle”
icon name
|Icon Shown when pagination dot is Active
|dotIconNameNotActive
”checkbox-blank-circle-outline”
icon name
|Icon Shown when pagination dot is Not Active
|dotIconSizeActive
15
number
|size of pagination icon when active
|dotIconSizeNotActive
10
number
|size of pagination iconwhen vertical
|dotIconColorNotActive
”rgba(0,0,0,.5)”
color
|dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active
|dotIconColorActive
”rgba(0,0,0,.3)”
color
|dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active
|dotIconColorEmpty
”rgba(0,0,0,.2)”
color
|dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active
when using dotThemeLight
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|dotIconColorNotActive
”rgba(255,255,255,.4)”
color
|dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active
|dotIconColorActive
”rgba(255,255,255,.5)”
color
|dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active
|dotIconColorEmpty
”rgba(255,255,255,.2)”
color
|dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active
by default it displays
index+1, if you'd like display text add the
paginationDotText property to each one of your items before passing it into the
Pagination
Component. Example:
paginationItems=paginationItems.map(o=>{
o.paginationDotText=o.name;
return o
})
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|dotFontSizeActive
|11
number
|dot Text Font Size when Active on page
|dotFontSizeEmpty
|11
number
|dot Text Font Size when empty on page
|dotFontSizeNotActive
|9
number
|dot Text Font Size when on page but Not Active
|dotTextColorNotActive
”rgba(0,0,0,.5)”
color
|dot Text Color when Not Active
|dotTextColorActive
”rgba(0,0,0,.3)”
color
|dot Text Color when Active
|dotTextColorEmpty
”rgba(0,0,0,.2)”
color
|dot Text Color when Empty
when using dotThemeLight
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|dotTextColorNotActive
”rgba(255,255,255,.4)”
color
|dot Text Color when Not Active
|dotTextColorActive
”rgba(255,255,255,.5)”
color
|dot Text Color when Active
|dotTextColorEmpty
”rgba(255,255,255,.2)”
color
|dot Text Color when Empty
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
dotSwapAxis (all pagination dots)/
startDotSwapAxis /
endDotSwapAxis
|false
bool
|keeps the lists in the correct position (horizontal or vertical) by swaps how dots display
dotPositionSwap (all pagination dots)/
startDotPositionSwap /
endDotPositionSwap
|false
bool
|Swaps the dots
flexDirection default style property.
Wanna move anything to the left, right, top, or bottom of something? Then use
dotSwapAxis in combination until you find the right mix
startDotPositionSwap.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
dotIconHide /
startDotIconHide /
endDotIconHide
|false
bool
|hide the dots icon
dotIconHide /
startDotIconHide /
endDotIconHide
|false
bool
|hide the dots icon
dotTextHide /
startDotTextHide /
endDotTextHide
|false
bool
|hide the dots text
dotEmptyHide
|false
bool
|hide the dots text
|Method Name
|Description
dotOnPress /
startDotOnPress /
endDotOnPress
|by default it will scroll to the pagination dot pressed (
disableDotOnPressNavigation to turn off), if you'd like a callback you can pass in the
dotOnPress callback function
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
debugMode
|false
bool
|show console log results of list items
|Components
|Required Params
|Other Params
|Description
Pagination
paginationItems,
paginationVisibleItems
|see above
|main pagination Component
Dot
|``
|see above
|Pagination Dot Component
Icon
name
iconFamily,
size,
color
|same as 'react-native-vector-icons' but with a
iconFamily option
