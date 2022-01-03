The best Pagination component for React Native.

React Native Pagination

Roadmap

Horizontal

To try these out yourself its prudy easy, Just open examples/ios/*.xcodeproj in Xcode, then press Cmd + R ; you may edit examples/index.ios.js for switch cases.

Vertical

Getting Started

Installation

Install react-native first

$ npm i react-native -g $ yarn add react-native-pagination $ cd ReactNativePaginationExample $ yarn install $ react-native run-ios

Initialization of a react-native project

$ react-native init myReactNativePaginationExample $ cd myReactNativePaginationExample $ yarn install $ yarn add react-native-pagination $ react-native link $ react-native run-ios

Example

or clone the repo and play with the example project

$ git clone https://github.com/garrettmac/react-native-pagination $ cd react-native-pagination/ReactNativePaginationExample $ yarn install $ react-native link $ react-native run-ios

one liner

git clone https://github.com/garrettmac/react-native-pagination && cd react-native-pagination/ReactNativePaginationExample && yarn install && react-native link && react-native run-ios

Quick start with ReactNativePaginationExample.

Development

in your project

$ yarn add react-native-pagination $ react-native link $ react-native run-ios

Basic Usage

In your myApp/index.ios.js , use:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import {AppRegistry,StyleSheet,View,FlatList,} from 'react-native' ; import ContactItem from './Pages/widgets/ContactItem' ; import faker from 'faker' ; import _ from 'lodash' ; import Pagination,{Icon,Dot} from 'react-native-pagination' ; let MockPersonList = new _.times( 35 ,(i)=>{ return { id :i, index :i, name :faker.name.findName(), avatar :faker.internet.avatar(), group :_.sample([ "Family" , "Friend" , "Acquaintance" , "Other" ]), email :faker.internet.email(), } }) export default class ReactNativePaginationExample extends Component { constructor (props){ super (props); this .state = { items : MockPersonList, }; } _renderItem = ( {item} ) => { return (<ContactItem index={item.id} onPressItem={this.onPressItem} name={item.name} avatar={item.avatar} description={item.email} tag={item.group} createTagColor />) }; //pressed an item onPressItem = (item) => console.log("onPressItem:item ",item); //map to some od. We use the "id" attribute of each item in our list created in our MockPersonList _keyExtractor = (item, index) => item.id.toString(); // REQUIRED for ReactNativePagination to work correctly onViewableItemsChanged = ({ viewableItems, changed }) =>this.setState({viewableItems}) render() { return ( <View style={[s.container]}> <FlatList data={this.state.items} ref={r=>this.refs=r}//create refrence point to enable scrolling keyExtractor={this._keyExtractor}//map your keys to whatever unique ids the have (mine is a "id" prop) renderItem={this._renderItem}//render each item onViewableItemsChanged={this.onViewableItemsChanged}//need this /> <Pagination // dotThemeLight //<--use with backgroundColor:"grey" listRef={this.refs}//to allow React Native Pagination to scroll to item when clicked (so add "ref={r=>this.refs=r}" to your list) paginationVisibleItems={this.state.viewableItems}//needs to track what the user sees paginationItems={this.state.items}//pass the same list as data paginationItemPadSize={3} //num of items to pad above and below your visable items /> </View> ) } }; const s = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, // backgroundColor:"grey",//<-- use with "dotThemeLight" }, }); AppRegistry.registerComponent('ReactNativePaginationExample', () => App);

Currently only supported for FlatList's

Properties

All properties took text editors auto completion into consideration and follow the basic structure [ prefix ][`body`][ suffix ] where [ component name ][`component attribute`][ continued component attribute / component change ] to provide users with the full list of options when working with prefix 's without having to revisit the official docs.

Most Common Component Prefix Options: dot , startDot , endDot Most Common Component Body Options: Icon , Font , Style , Color Most Common Component Suffix Options: Hide , Size , IconFamily ,or NotActive , Active Empty Resulting props like dotIconHide , startDotIconHide , or startFontSize , endDotStyle ect.

Basic

Basic Props

Prop Default Type Description paginationItems [] array an array pagination Items paginationVisibleItems [] array an array pagination visible items obtained by using React Native List Components onViewableItemsChanged callback function (see example) dotThemeLight false bool if you pass in the dotThemeLight prop (setting it to true ) the pagination dots swaps to a a light theme. By default they are dark. horizontal false bool use to alternate between horizontal and vertical (just like you do with your list component) dotAnimation LayoutAnimation.Presets.easeInEaseOut Animation dot Animation triggered when navigating paginationStyle {} style pagination Styles pagingEnabled false bool Enable Paging. This is a prop that is also used in React Native List Components (like FlatList ) that gives you that paging effect that stops the scroll on every new page. hideEmptyDots false bool Hide Empty Dots Icons paginationItemPadSize 3 number pagination Item Pad Size

Basic Styles

Prop Default Type Description paginationStyle when horizontal {height, alignItems:"center" , justifyContent: 'space-between', position:"absolute", top:0, margin:0, bottom:0, right:0, bottom:0, padding:0, flex:1, } style default when horizontal paginationStyle when not horizontal {width, alignItems:"center", justifyContent: 'space-between', position:"absolute", margin:0, bottom:10, left:0, right:0, padding:0, flex:1,} style default when not horizontal textStyle {} style object global style object. Tread lightly it may overlay if you plan to use my default Light/Dark Themes dotStyle {} style object addition style to use for pagination dots startDotStyle {} style object addition style to use for start dots endDotStyle` {} style object addition style to use for end dots

this uses react-native-vector-icons [checkout here] (https://github.com/oblador/react-native-vector-icons)

Start/End Dots

Start/End Dot Basic Props

Prop Default Type Description startDotIconName (when horizontal ) ”chevron-left” icon name Icon shown for dot at start of list startDotIconName (when vertical ) ”chevron-up” icon name Icon shown for dot at start of list endDotIconName (when horizontal ) ”chevron-right” icon name Icon shown for dot at start of list endDotIconName (when vertical ) ”chevron-down” icon name Icon shown for dot at start of list startDotIconSize 15 number end icon dot size endDotIconSize 15 number end icon dot size startDotIconFamily / endDotIconFamily MaterialCommunityIcons string of font family name Font Family for Icon. options: Entypo , EvilIcons , FontAwesome , Foundation , Ionicons , MaterialIcons , MaterialCommunityIcons , Octicons , Zocial , SimpleLineIcons (available in react-native-vector-icons package)

Start/End Dot Text

Prop Default Type Description startDotFontSize 11 number start Dot Font Size endDotFontSize 11 number end Dot Font Size

Pagination Dots

These are the list of dots that represent each item in your paginationItems

Pagination Dots Basic Props

Prop Default Type Description dotIconFamily ”MaterialCommunityIcons” string of font family name Font Family for Icon. options: Entypo , EvilIcons , FontAwesome , Foundation , Ionicons , MaterialIcons , MaterialCommunityIcons , Octicons , Zocial , SimpleLineIcons (available in react-native-vector-icons package) dotIconNameEmpty ”close” icon name Icon Shown when pagination dot is Empty dotIconNameActive ”checkbox-blank-circle” icon name Icon Shown when pagination dot is Active dotIconNameNotActive ”checkbox-blank-circle-outline” icon name Icon Shown when pagination dot is Not Active dotIconSizeActive 15 number size of pagination icon when active dotIconSizeNotActive 10 number size of pagination iconwhen vertical dotIconColorNotActive ”rgba(0,0,0,.5)” color dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active dotIconColorActive ”rgba(0,0,0,.3)” color dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active dotIconColorEmpty ”rgba(0,0,0,.2)” color dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active

when using dotThemeLight

Prop Default Type Description dotIconColorNotActive ”rgba(255,255,255,.4)” color dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active dotIconColorActive ”rgba(255,255,255,.5)” color dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active dotIconColorEmpty ”rgba(255,255,255,.2)” color dot Icon Font Size when on page but Not Active

Dot Text

by default it displays index+1 , if you'd like display text add the paginationDotText property to each one of your items before passing it into the Pagination

Component. Example:

paginationItems=paginationItems.map( o => { o.paginationDotText=o.name; return o })

Pagination Dots

Prop Default Type Description dotFontSizeActive 11 number dot Text Font Size when Active on page dotFontSizeEmpty 11 number dot Text Font Size when empty on page dotFontSizeNotActive 9 number dot Text Font Size when on page but Not Active dotTextColorNotActive ”rgba(0,0,0,.5)” color dot Text Color when Not Active dotTextColorActive ”rgba(0,0,0,.3)” color dot Text Color when Active dotTextColorEmpty ”rgba(0,0,0,.2)” color dot Text Color when Empty

when using dotThemeLight

Prop Default Type Description dotTextColorNotActive ”rgba(255,255,255,.4)” color dot Text Color when Not Active dotTextColorActive ”rgba(255,255,255,.5)” color dot Text Color when Active dotTextColorEmpty ”rgba(255,255,255,.2)” color dot Text Color when Empty

Advanced Positioning

Prop Default Type Description dotSwapAxis (all pagination dots)/ startDotSwapAxis / endDotSwapAxis false bool keeps the lists in the correct position (horizontal or vertical) by swaps how dots display dotPositionSwap (all pagination dots)/ startDotPositionSwap / endDotPositionSwap false bool Swaps the dots flexDirection default style property.

Wanna move anything to the left, right, top, or bottom of something? Then use dotSwapAxis in combination until you find the right mix startDotPositionSwap .

Visibility

Prop Default Type Description dotIconHide / startDotIconHide / endDotIconHide false bool hide the dots icon dotIconHide / startDotIconHide / endDotIconHide false bool hide the dots icon dotTextHide / startDotTextHide / endDotTextHide false bool hide the dots text dotEmptyHide false bool hide the dots text

Methods

Method Name Description dotOnPress / startDotOnPress / endDotOnPress by default it will scroll to the pagination dot pressed ( disableDotOnPressNavigation to turn off), if you'd like a callback you can pass in the dotOnPress callback function

Other

Prop Default Type Description debugMode false bool show console log results of list items

Components

Components Required Params Other Params Description Pagination paginationItems , paginationVisibleItems see above main pagination Component Dot `` see above Pagination Dot Component Icon name iconFamily , size , color same as 'react-native-vector-icons' but with a iconFamily option

Issues

Feel free to contact me or create an issue