Easy to use page view component for React Native
npm install --save react-native-pages
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Pages } from 'react-native-pages';
class Example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Pages>
<View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'red' }} />
<View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'green' }} />
<View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'blue' }} />
</Pages>
);
}
}
|name
|description
|type
|default
|horizontal
|Scroll direction
|Boolean
|true
|rtl
|RTL mode for horizontal scroll
|Boolean
|false
|startPage
|Start page
|Number
|0
|indicatorColor
|Page indicator color
|String
|rgb(255, 255, 255)
|indicatorOpacity
|Page indicator opacity (inactive dots)
|Number
|0.30
|indicatorPosition
|Page indicator position
|String
|bottom
|containerStyle
|Style for container view
|Object
|-
|progress
|Animated.Value updated with progress
|Object
|-
|onScrollStart
|Scroll start callback
|Function
|-
|onScrollEnd
|Scroll end callback
|Function
|-
|onHalfway
|Dominant page change callback
|Function
|-
|renderPager
|Render pager callback
|Function
|-
Possible values for
indicatorPosition are
none,
top,
right,
bottom and
left
|name
|description
|returns
|scrollToPage
|Scroll to page with optional animation
|-
|isDragging
|Returns whether the user has begun scrolling
|Boolean
|isDecelerating
|Returns whether content is moving after scrolling
|Boolean
import { Indicator, Pages } from 'react-native-pages';
class Example extends Component {
_renderPager = (options) => {
let {
rtl,
pages,
progress,
horizontal,
indicatorColor,
indicatorOpacity,
indicatorPosition,
} = options;
if ('none' === indicatorPosition) {
return null;
}
return (
<Indicator {...options} />
);
};
render() {
let { children, ...props } = this.props;
return (
<Pages {...props} renderPager={this._renderPager}>
{children}
</Pages>
);
}
}
For implementation details take look at Indicator component
All child components receive the following props
|name
|description
|type
|index
|Page index
|Number
|pages
|Page count
|Number
|progress
|Animated.Value with current progress
|Object
For usage example take look at example app source code
git clone https://github.com/n4kz/react-native-pages
cd react-native-pages/example
npm install
npm run ios # or npm run android
BSD License
Copyright 2017-2019 Alexander Nazarov. All rights reserved.