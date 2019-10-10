Easy to use page view component for React Native

Features

Easy to use

Consistent look and feel on iOS and Android

Landscape and portrait orientation support

Parallax and complex animation support

Animated page indicator

Configurable scroll direction

Configurable page indicator position, color and opacity

RTL support

Pure javascript implementation

Installation

npm install --save react-native-pages

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Pages } from 'react-native-pages' ; class Example extends Component { render() { return ( <Pages> <View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'red' }} /> <View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'green' }} /> <View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'blue' }} /> </Pages> ); } }

Properties

name description type default horizontal Scroll direction Boolean true rtl RTL mode for horizontal scroll Boolean false startPage Start page Number 0 indicatorColor Page indicator color String rgb(255, 255, 255) indicatorOpacity Page indicator opacity (inactive dots) Number 0.30 indicatorPosition Page indicator position String bottom containerStyle Style for container view Object - progress Animated.Value updated with progress Object - onScrollStart Scroll start callback Function - onScrollEnd Scroll end callback Function - onHalfway Dominant page change callback Function - renderPager Render pager callback Function -

Possible values for indicatorPosition are none , top , right , bottom and left

Methods

name description returns scrollToPage Scroll to page with optional animation - isDragging Returns whether the user has begun scrolling Boolean isDecelerating Returns whether content is moving after scrolling Boolean

Replacing page indicator

import { Indicator, Pages } from 'react-native-pages' ; class Example extends Component { _renderPager = ( options ) => { let { rtl, pages, progress, horizontal, indicatorColor, indicatorOpacity, indicatorPosition, } = options; if ( 'none' === indicatorPosition) { return null ; } return ( < Indicator { ...options } /> ); }; render() { let { children, ...props } = this.props; return ( < Pages { ...props } renderPager = {this._renderPager} > {children} </ Pages > ); } }

For implementation details take look at Indicator component

Parallax and other animations

All child components receive the following props

name description type index Page index Number pages Page count Number progress Animated.Value with current progress Object

For usage example take look at example app source code

Example

git clone https://github.com/n4kz/react-native-pages cd react-native-pages/example npm install npm run ios

Copyright and License

BSD License

Copyright 2017-2019 Alexander Nazarov. All rights reserved.