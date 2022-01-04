This component allows the user to swipe left and right through pages of data. Under the hood it is using the native Android ViewPager and the iOS UIPageViewController implementations. See it in action!
|4.x
|5.x
|iOS
|iOS support
|ViewPager1
|ViewPager2
Lazy page loading has been added to the
next version. If you would like to test lazy apporach in your app, you can try next version using below command:
yarn add react-native-pager-view@next
"@react-native-community/viewpager" library has been changed to
react-native-pager-view. Here you can find more information, how to migrate pager view to the latest version
yarn add react-native-pager-view
Autolinking will just do the job.
react-native link react-native-pager-view
Follow the instructions in the React Native documentation to manually link the framework or link using Cocoapods by adding this to your
Podfile:
pod 'react-native-pager-view', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-pager-view'
android/settings.gradle
include ':react-native-pager-view'
project(':react-native-pager-view').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pager-view/android')
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-pager-view')
}
android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java
On top, where imports are:
Add
import com.reactnativepagerview.PagerViewPackage;
Add the
PagerViewPackage class to your list of exported packages.
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new PagerViewPackage()
);
}
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native';
import PagerView from 'react-native-pager-view';
const MyPager = () => {
return (
<PagerView style={styles.pagerView} initialPage={0}>
<View key="1">
<Text>First page</Text>
</View>
<View key="2">
<Text>Second page</Text>
</View>
</PagerView>
);
};
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
pagerView: {
flex: 1,
},
});
Attention: Note that you can only use
View components as children of
PagerView (cf. folder /example)
. For Android if
View has own children, set prop
collapsable to false https://reactnative.dev/docs/view#collapsable-android, otherwise react-native might remove those children views and and it's children will be rendered as separate pages
For advanced usage please take a look into our example project
|Prop
|Description
|Platform
initialPage
|Index of initial page that should be selected
|both
scrollEnabled: boolean
|Should pager view scroll, when scroll enabled
|both
onPageScroll: (e: PageScrollEvent) => void
|Executed when transitioning between pages (ether because the animation for the requested page has changed or when the user is swiping/dragging between pages)
|both
onPageScrollStateChanged: (e: PageScrollStateChangedEvent) => void
|Function called when the page scrolling state has changed
|both
onPageSelected: (e: PageSelectedEvent) => void
|This callback will be called once the ViewPager finishes navigating to the selected page
|both
pageMargin: number
|Blank space to be shown between pages
|both
keyboardDismissMode: ('none' / 'on-drag')
|Determines whether the keyboard gets dismissed in response to a drag
|both
orientation: Orientation
|Set
horizontal or
vertical scrolling orientation (it does not work dynamically)
|both
transitionStyle: TransitionStyle
|Use
scroll or
curl to change transition style (it does not work dynamically)
|iOS
showPageIndicator: boolean
|Shows the dots indicator at the bottom of the view
|iOS
overScrollMode: OverScollMode
|Used to override default value of overScroll mode. Can be
auto,
always or
never. Defaults to
auto
|Android
offscreenPageLimit: number
|Set the number of pages that should be retained to either side of the currently visible page(s). Pages beyond this limit will be recreated from the adapter when needed. Defaults to RecyclerView's caching strategy. The given value must either be larger than 0.
|Android
overdrag: boolean
|Allows for overscrolling after reaching the end or very beginning or pages. Defaults to
false
|iOS
layoutDirection: ('ltr' / 'rtl' / 'locale')
|Specifies layout direction. Use
ltr or
rtl to set explicitly or
locale to deduce from the default language script of a locale. Defaults to
locale
|both
|Method
|Description
|Platform
setPage(index: number)
|Function to scroll to a specific page in the PagerView. Invalid index is ignored.
|both
setPageWithoutAnimation(index: number)
|Function to scroll to a specific page in the PagerView. Invalid index is ignored.
|both
setScrollEnabled(scrollEnabled: boolean)
|A helper function to enable/disable scroll imperatively. The recommended way is using the scrollEnabled prop, however, there might be a case where a imperative solution is more useful (e.g. for not blocking an animation)
|both
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.
flex:1 does not work for child views, please use
width:”100%”, height:”100%” instead
[iOS]: In case of
UIViewControllerHierarchyInconsistency error, please use below fix:
requestAnimationFrame(() => refPagerView.current?.setPage(index));
|horizontal
|vertical
|horizontal - scroll
|horizontal - curl
|vertical - scroll
|vertical - curl
An example can be found here
To attach reanimated handler with
onPageScroll follow the below steps.
// 1. Define the handler
function usePageScrollHandler(handlers, dependencies) {
const {context, doDependenciesDiffer} = useHandler(handlers, dependencies);
const subscribeForEvents = ['onPageScroll'];
return useEvent(
event => {
'worklet';
const {onPageScroll} = handlers;
if (onPageScroll && event.eventName.endsWith('onPageScroll')) {
onPageScroll(event, context);
}
},
subscribeForEvents,
doDependenciesDiffer,
);
}
// 2. Attach the event handler
import { PagerView } from "react-native-pager-view";
import Animated from "react-native-reanimated";
const AnimatedPagerView = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(PagerView);
const pageScrollHandler = usePageScrollHandler({
onPageScroll: e => {
'worklet';
offset.value = e.offset;
console.log(e.offset, e.position);
},
});
<AnimatedPagerView onPageScroll={pageScrollHandler}/>
MIT