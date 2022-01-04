openbase logo
react-native-pager-view

by callstack
5.4.9 (see all)

React Native wrapper for the Android ViewPager and iOS UIPageViewController.

Downloads/wk

97.1K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

103

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-native-pager-view ViewPager

CircleCI branch npm package Lean Core Extracted License

This component allows the user to swipe left and right through pages of data. Under the hood it is using the native Android ViewPager and the iOS UIPageViewController implementations. See it in action!


ViewPager


Next version

Lazy page loading has been added to the next version. If you would like to test lazy apporach in your app, you can try next version using below command:

yarn add react-native-pager-view@next

Migration

"@react-native-community/viewpager" library has been changed to react-native-pager-view. Here you can find more information, how to migrate pager view to the latest version

Getting started

yarn add react-native-pager-view

Linking

>= 0.60

Autolinking will just do the job.

< 0.60

Mostly automatic

react-native link react-native-pager-view

Manual linking

Manually link the library on iOS

Follow the instructions in the React Native documentation to manually link the framework or link using Cocoapods by adding this to your Podfile:

pod 'react-native-pager-view', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-pager-view'
Manually link the library on Android
Make the following changes:

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-pager-view'
project(':react-native-pager-view').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pager-view/android')

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies {
   ...
   implementation project(':react-native-pager-view')
}

android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java

On top, where imports are:

Add import com.reactnativepagerview.PagerViewPackage;

Add the PagerViewPackage class to your list of exported packages.

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
  return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
    new MainReactPackage(),
    new PagerViewPackage()
  );
}

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from 'react-native';
import PagerView from 'react-native-pager-view';

const MyPager = () => {
  return (
    <PagerView style={styles.pagerView} initialPage={0}>
      <View key="1">
        <Text>First page</Text>
      </View>
      <View key="2">
        <Text>Second page</Text>
      </View>
    </PagerView>
  );
};

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  pagerView: {
    flex: 1,
  },
});

Attention: Note that you can only use View components as children of PagerView (cf. folder /example) . For Android if View has own children, set prop collapsable to false https://reactnative.dev/docs/view#collapsable-android, otherwise react-native might remove those children views and and it's children will be rendered as separate pages

Advanced usage

For advanced usage please take a look into our example project

API

PropDescriptionPlatform
initialPageIndex of initial page that should be selectedboth
scrollEnabled: booleanShould pager view scroll, when scroll enabledboth
onPageScroll: (e: PageScrollEvent) => voidExecuted when transitioning between pages (ether because the animation for the requested page has changed or when the user is swiping/dragging between pages)both
onPageScrollStateChanged: (e: PageScrollStateChangedEvent) => voidFunction called when the page scrolling state has changedboth
onPageSelected: (e: PageSelectedEvent) => voidThis callback will be called once the ViewPager finishes navigating to the selected pageboth
pageMargin: numberBlank space to be shown between pagesboth
keyboardDismissMode: ('none' / 'on-drag')Determines whether the keyboard gets dismissed in response to a dragboth
orientation: OrientationSet horizontal or vertical scrolling orientation (it does not work dynamically)both
transitionStyle: TransitionStyleUse scroll or curl to change transition style (it does not work dynamically)iOS
showPageIndicator: booleanShows the dots indicator at the bottom of the viewiOS
overScrollMode: OverScollModeUsed to override default value of overScroll mode. Can be auto, always or never. Defaults to autoAndroid
offscreenPageLimit: numberSet the number of pages that should be retained to either side of the currently visible page(s). Pages beyond this limit will be recreated from the adapter when needed. Defaults to RecyclerView's caching strategy. The given value must either be larger than 0.Android
overdrag: booleanAllows for overscrolling after reaching the end or very beginning or pages. Defaults to falseiOS
layoutDirection: ('ltr' / 'rtl' / 'locale')Specifies layout direction. Use ltr or rtl to set explicitly or locale to deduce from the default language script of a locale. Defaults to localeboth
MethodDescriptionPlatform
setPage(index: number)Function to scroll to a specific page in the PagerView. Invalid index is ignored.both
setPageWithoutAnimation(index: number)Function to scroll to a specific page in the PagerView. Invalid index is ignored.both
setScrollEnabled(scrollEnabled: boolean)A helper function to enable/disable scroll imperatively. The recommended way is using the scrollEnabled prop, however, there might be a case where a imperative solution is more useful (e.g. for not blocking an animation)both

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

Known Issues

  • flex:1 does not work for child views, please use width:”100%”, height:”100%” instead

  • [iOS]: In case of UIViewControllerHierarchyInconsistency error, please use below fix:

requestAnimationFrame(() => refPagerView.current?.setPage(index));

Preview

Android

horizontalvertical
ViewPagerViewPager

iOS

horizontal - scrollhorizontal - curl
ViewPagerViewPager
vertical - scrollvertical - curl
ViewPagerViewPager

Reanimated onPageScroll handler

An example can be found here

Instructions

To attach reanimated handler with onPageScroll follow the below steps.

// 1. Define the handler
function usePageScrollHandler(handlers, dependencies) {
  const {context, doDependenciesDiffer} = useHandler(handlers, dependencies);
  const subscribeForEvents = ['onPageScroll'];

  return useEvent(
    event => {
      'worklet';
      const {onPageScroll} = handlers;
      if (onPageScroll && event.eventName.endsWith('onPageScroll')) {
        onPageScroll(event, context);
      }
    },
    subscribeForEvents,
    doDependenciesDiffer,
  );
}
  
// 2. Attach the event handler
import { PagerView } from "react-native-pager-view";
import Animated from "react-native-reanimated";
const AnimatedPagerView = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(PagerView);

const pageScrollHandler = usePageScrollHandler({
    onPageScroll: e => {
      'worklet';
      offset.value = e.offset;
      console.log(e.offset, e.position);
    },
});

<AnimatedPagerView onPageScroll={pageScrollHandler}/>

License

MIT

