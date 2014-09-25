Paged contacts manager for React Native.

Currently, only fetching contacts is supported.

Installation

iOS

Add RCTPagedContacts.xcodeproj to your project.

to your project. In you project's target, under Build Phases — Target Dependencies , add RCTPagedContacts .

— , add . In you project's target, under Build Phases — Link Libraries With Libraries , add RCTPagedContacts .

— , add . Add NSContactsUsageDescription privacy key description to Info.plist

Android

Add the following to settings.gradle : include ':pagedcontacts' project( ':pagedcontacts' ).projectDir = new File( rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-paged-contacts/android/' )

Update dependencies in build.gradle . dependencies { compile fileTree( dir: 'libs' , include: [ '*.jar' ]) compile project( ':pagedcontacts' ) ... }

(The dependency will be satisfied after npm install on the Example project)

Add the package PagedContactsPackage , to MainApplication.java import com.wix.pagedcontacts.PagedContactsPackage; protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new PagedContactsPackage() ); }

FYI: The READ_CONTACTS permission will automatically be merged into your build's AndroidManifest.xml < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" />

The WRITE_CONTACTS permission is needed to use addContact method. and should be added to your build's AndroidManifest.xml < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS" />

API

new PagedContacts() — Create a paged contacts manager for all device contacts.

— Create a paged contacts manager for all device contacts. new PagedContacts(nameMatch) — Create a paged contacts manager for contacts matching the provided name.

— Create a paged contacts manager for contacts matching the provided name. getAuthorizationStatus() — Returns the current authorization status to access the contact data.

— Returns the current authorization status to access the contact data. requestAccess() — Request contacts access from the operating system. This must be called before calling other APIs.

— Request contacts access from the operating system. This must be called before calling other APIs. setNameMatch(matchName) — Change the result set to filter contacts by matching name. Set to null to receive all contacts.

— Change the result set to filter contacts by matching name. Set to to receive all contacts. getContactsCount() — Get the count of the current contacts set.

— Get the count of the current contacts set. getContactsWithRange(offset, batchSize, keysToFetch) — Get contacts within the requested batchSize , starting from offset . Only the keys requested in keysToFetch will be provided (contact identifiers are always provided).

— Get contacts within the requested , starting from . Only the keys requested in will be provided (contact identifiers are always provided). getContactsWithIdentifiers(identifiers, keysToFetch) — Get contacts with the provided identifiers . Only the keys requested in keysToFetch will be provided (contact identifiers are always provided).

— Get contacts with the provided . Only the keys requested in will be provided (contact identifiers are always provided). addContact(contact) - Add a contact to the device. Fields that can be set are the same as the keys described below. [1]

- Add a contact to the device. Fields that can be set are the same as the keys described below. dispose() — Disposes the native components. Call this method when the manager object is no longer required. Must not call any other methods of the contacts manager after calling dispose .

Authorization Status

PagedContacts.notDetermined — The user has not yet made a choice regarding whether the application may access contact data.

— The user has not yet made a choice regarding whether the application may access contact data. PagedContacts.authorized — The application is authorized to access contact data.

— The application is authorized to access contact data. PagedContacts.denied — The user explicitly denied access to contact data for the application.

— The user explicitly denied access to contact data for the application. PagedContacts.restricted — The application is not authorized to access contact data. The user cannot change this application’s status, possibly due to active restrictions such as parental controls being in place.

Available Keys to Fetch

PagedContacts.identifier — The contact’s unique identifier.

— The contact’s unique identifier. PagedContacts.displayName

PagedContacts.namePrefix — Name prefix.

— Name prefix. PagedContacts.givenName — Given name.

— Given name. PagedContacts.middleName — Middle name.

— Middle name. PagedContacts.familyName — Family prefix.

— Family prefix. PagedContacts.previousFamilyName — Previous family name. ( iOS only )

— Previous family name. ( ) PagedContacts.nameSuffix — Name suffix.

— Name suffix. PagedContacts.nickname — Nickname.

— Nickname. PagedContacts.organizationName — Organization name.

— Organization name. PagedContacts.departmentName — Department name.

— Department name. PagedContacts.jobTitle — Job title.

— Job title. PagedContacts.phoneticGivenName — Phonetic given name.

— Phonetic given name. PagedContacts.phoneticMiddleName — Phonetic middle name.

— Phonetic middle name. PagedContacts.phoneticFamilyName — Phonetic family name.

— Phonetic family name. PagedContacts.phoneticOrganizationName — Phonetic organization name.

— Phonetic organization name. PagedContacts.birthday — Birthday.

— Birthday. PagedContacts.nonGregorianBirthday — Non-Gregorian birthday. ( iOS only )

— Non-Gregorian birthday. ( ) PagedContacts.note — Note.

— Note. PagedContacts.imageData — Image data.

— Image data. PagedContacts.thumbnailImageData — Thumbnail data.

— Thumbnail data. PagedContacts.phoneNumbers — Phone numbers.

— Phone numbers. PagedContacts.emailAddresses — Email addresses.

— Email addresses. PagedContacts.postalAddresses — Postal addresses.

— Postal addresses. PagedContacts.dates — Contact dates.

— Contact dates. PagedContacts.urlAddresses — URL addresses.

— URL addresses. PagedContacts.relations — Contact relations.

— Contact relations. PagedContacts.socialProfiles — Social profiles. ( iOS only )

— Social profiles. ( ) PagedContacts.instantMessageAddresses — Instant message addresses.

Usage

Import the library and create a new PagedContacts instance.

import {PagedContacts} from 'react-native-paged-contacts' ; let pg = new PagedContacts();

First request authorization, and, if granted, request the contacts. (iOS only)

pg.requestAccess().then( ( granted ) => { if (granted !== true ) { return ; } pg.getContactsCount().then( ( count ) => { pg.getContactsWithRange( 0 , count, [PagedContacts.displayName, PagedContacts.thumbnailImageData, PagedContacts.phoneNumbers, PagedContacts.emailAddresses]).then( ( contacts ) => { }); }); });

This is a very intensive way of obtaining specific keys of all contacts. Instead, use the paging mechanism to obtain contacts within a range, and only request keys you need.

{ "familyName" : "Zakroff" , "nonGregorianBirthday" : "1961-12-25T22:00:00.000Z" , "birthday" : "1961-12-26T00:00:00.000Z" , "contactRelations" : [ { "label" : "sister" , "value" : "Kate Bell" } ], "nickname" : "Hanky Panky" , "displayName" : "Prof. Hank M. Zakroff Esq." , "organizationName" : "Financial Services Inc." , "departmentName" : "Legal" , "namePrefix" : "Prof." , "nameSuffix" : "Esq." , "socialProfiles" : [ { "label" : "twitter" , "value" : { "urlString" : "http:\/\/twitter.com\/HankyPanky" , "username" : "HankyPanky" , "service" : "Twitter" } }, { "label" : "facebook" , "value" : { "urlString" : "http:\/\/www.facebook.com\/HankZakoff" , "username" : "HankZakoff" , "service" : "Facebook" } } ], "dates" : [ { "label" : "anniversary" , "value" : "0001-12-01T00:00:00.000Z" }, { "label" : "other" , "value" : "2014-09-25T00:00:00.000Z" } ], "phoneNumbers" : [ { "label" : "work" , "value" : "(555) 766-4823" }, { "label" : "other" , "value" : "(707) 555-1854" } ], "identifier" : "60CB0169-0747-4494-9F10-22F387226676" , "urlAddresses" : [ { "label" : "homepage" , "value" : "https:\/\/google.com" } ], "postalAddresses" : [ { "label" : "work" , "value" : { "ISOCountryCode" : "us" , "state" : "CA" , "street" : "1741 Kearny Street" , "city" : "San Rafael" , "country" : "" , "postalCode" : "94901" } }, { "label" : "home" , "value" : { "ISOCountryCode" : "il" , "state" : "" , "street" : "151 Jerusalem Avenue" , "city" : "Tel Aviv - Jaffa" , "country" : "Israel" , "postalCode" : "68152" } } ], "middleName" : "M." , "jobTitle" : "Partner" , "note" : "Best lawyer ever!" , "emailAddresses" : [ { "label" : "work" , "value" : "hank-zakroff@mac.com" } ], "givenName" : "Hank" , "instantMessageAddresses" : [ { "label" : "Facebook" , "value" : { "service" : "Facebook" , "username" : "HankZakoff" } }, { "label" : "Skype" , "value" : { "service" : "Skype" , "username" : "HZakoff" } } ] }