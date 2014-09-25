Paged contacts manager for React Native.
Currently, only fetching contacts is supported.
RCTPagedContacts.xcodeproj to your project.
Build Phases —
Target Dependencies, add
RCTPagedContacts.
Build Phases —
Link Libraries With Libraries, add
RCTPagedContacts.
NSContactsUsageDescription privacy key description to
Info.plist
Add the following to
settings.gradle:
include ':pagedcontacts'
project(':pagedcontacts').projectDir = new File(
rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-paged-contacts/android/')
Update dependencies in
build.gradle.
dependencies {
compile fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar'])
compile project(':pagedcontacts') // <— Add this
...
}
(The dependency will be satisfied after
npm install on the Example project)
Add the package
PagedContactsPackage, to
MainApplication.java
import com.wix.pagedcontacts.PagedContactsPackage; // <- Add this
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new PagedContactsPackage() // <- Add this
);
}
FYI: The
READ_CONTACTS permission will automatically be merged into your build's
AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" />
The
WRITE_CONTACTS permission is needed to use
addContact method. and should be added to your build's
AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS" />
new PagedContacts() — Create a paged contacts manager for all device contacts.
new PagedContacts(nameMatch) — Create a paged contacts manager for contacts matching the provided name.
getAuthorizationStatus() — Returns the current authorization status to access the contact data.
requestAccess() — Request contacts access from the operating system. This must be called before calling other APIs.
setNameMatch(matchName) — Change the result set to filter contacts by matching name. Set to
null to receive all contacts.
getContactsCount() — Get the count of the current contacts set.
getContactsWithRange(offset, batchSize, keysToFetch) — Get contacts within the requested
batchSize, starting from
offset. Only the keys requested in
keysToFetch will be provided (contact identifiers are always provided).
getContactsWithIdentifiers(identifiers, keysToFetch) — Get contacts with the provided
identifiers. Only the keys requested in
keysToFetch will be provided (contact identifiers are always provided).
addContact(contact) - Add a contact to the device. Fields that can be set are the same as the keys described below. [1]
dispose() — Disposes the native components. Call this method when the manager object is no longer required. Must not call any other methods of the contacts manager after calling
dispose.
PagedContacts.notDetermined — The user has not yet made a choice regarding whether the application may access contact data.
PagedContacts.authorized — The application is authorized to access contact data.
PagedContacts.denied — The user explicitly denied access to contact data for the application.
PagedContacts.restricted — The application is not authorized to access contact data. The user cannot change this application’s status, possibly due to active restrictions such as parental controls being in place.
PagedContacts.identifier — The contact’s unique identifier.
PagedContacts.displayName
PagedContacts.namePrefix — Name prefix.
PagedContacts.givenName — Given name.
PagedContacts.middleName — Middle name.
PagedContacts.familyName — Family prefix.
PagedContacts.previousFamilyName — Previous family name. (iOS only)
PagedContacts.nameSuffix — Name suffix.
PagedContacts.nickname — Nickname.
PagedContacts.organizationName — Organization name.
PagedContacts.departmentName — Department name.
PagedContacts.jobTitle — Job title.
PagedContacts.phoneticGivenName — Phonetic given name.
PagedContacts.phoneticMiddleName — Phonetic middle name.
PagedContacts.phoneticFamilyName — Phonetic family name.
PagedContacts.phoneticOrganizationName — Phonetic organization name.
PagedContacts.birthday — Birthday.
PagedContacts.nonGregorianBirthday — Non-Gregorian birthday. (iOS only)
PagedContacts.note — Note.
PagedContacts.imageData — Image data.
PagedContacts.thumbnailImageData — Thumbnail data.
PagedContacts.phoneNumbers — Phone numbers.
PagedContacts.emailAddresses — Email addresses.
PagedContacts.postalAddresses — Postal addresses.
PagedContacts.dates — Contact dates.
PagedContacts.urlAddresses — URL addresses.
PagedContacts.relations — Contact relations.
PagedContacts.socialProfiles — Social profiles. (iOS only)
PagedContacts.instantMessageAddresses — Instant message addresses.
Import the library and create a new
PagedContacts instance.
import {PagedContacts} from 'react-native-paged-contacts';
let pg = new PagedContacts();
First request authorization, and, if granted, request the contacts. (iOS only)
pg.requestAccess().then((granted) => {
if(granted !== true)
{
return;
}
pg.getContactsCount().then( (count) => {
pg.getContactsWithRange(0, count, [PagedContacts.displayName, PagedContacts.thumbnailImageData, PagedContacts.phoneNumbers, PagedContacts.emailAddresses]).then((contacts) => {
//Use contacts here
});
});
});
This is a very intensive way of obtaining specific keys of all contacts. Instead, use the paging mechanism to obtain contacts within a range, and only request keys you need.
{
"familyName": "Zakroff",
"nonGregorianBirthday": "1961-12-25T22:00:00.000Z",
"birthday": "1961-12-26T00:00:00.000Z",
"contactRelations": [
{
"label": "sister",
"value": "Kate Bell"
}
],
"nickname": "Hanky Panky",
"displayName": "Prof. Hank M. Zakroff Esq.",
"organizationName": "Financial Services Inc.",
"departmentName": "Legal",
"namePrefix": "Prof.",
"nameSuffix": "Esq.",
"socialProfiles": [
{
"label": "twitter",
"value": {
"urlString": "http:\/\/twitter.com\/HankyPanky",
"username": "HankyPanky",
"service": "Twitter"
}
},
{
"label": "facebook",
"value": {
"urlString": "http:\/\/www.facebook.com\/HankZakoff",
"username": "HankZakoff",
"service": "Facebook"
}
}
],
"dates": [
{
"label": "anniversary",
"value": "0001-12-01T00:00:00.000Z"
},
{
"label": "other",
"value": "2014-09-25T00:00:00.000Z"
}
],
"phoneNumbers": [
{
"label": "work",
"value": "(555) 766-4823"
},
{
"label": "other",
"value": "(707) 555-1854"
}
],
"identifier": "60CB0169-0747-4494-9F10-22F387226676",
"urlAddresses": [
{
"label": "homepage",
"value": "https:\/\/google.com"
}
],
"postalAddresses": [
{
"label": "work",
"value": {
"ISOCountryCode": "us",
"state": "CA",
"street": "1741 Kearny Street",
"city": "San Rafael",
"country": "",
"postalCode": "94901"
}
},
{
"label": "home",
"value": {
"ISOCountryCode": "il",
"state": "",
"street": "151 Jerusalem Avenue",
"city": "Tel Aviv - Jaffa",
"country": "Israel",
"postalCode": "68152"
}
}
],
"middleName": "M.",
"jobTitle": "Partner",
"note": "Best lawyer ever!",
"emailAddresses": [
{
"label": "work",
"value": "hank-zakroff@mac.com"
}
],
"givenName": "Hank",
"instantMessageAddresses": [
{
"label": "Facebook",
"value": {
"service": "Facebook",
"username": "HankZakoff"
}
},
{
"label": "Skype",
"value": {
"service": "Skype",
"username": "HZakoff"
}
}
]
}
1 : Contact's image can be set using an extra
imageUrl field (iOS only)