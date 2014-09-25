openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-paged-contacts

by wix
3.0.1 (see all)

Paged contacts for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

273

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Paged Contacts

Paged contacts manager for React Native.

Currently, only fetching contacts is supported.

Installation

iOS

  • Add RCTPagedContacts.xcodeproj to your project.
  • In you project's target, under Build PhasesTarget Dependencies, add RCTPagedContacts.
  • In you project's target, under Build PhasesLink Libraries With Libraries, add RCTPagedContacts.
  • Add NSContactsUsageDescription privacy key description to Info.plist

Android

  • Add the following to settings.gradle:

    include ':pagedcontacts'
project(':pagedcontacts').projectDir = new File(
        rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-paged-contacts/android/')

  • Update dependencies in build.gradle. 

    dependencies {
    compile fileTree(dir: 'libs', include: ['*.jar'])
    compile project(':pagedcontacts')  // <— Add this
    ...
}

(The dependency will be satisfied after npm install on the Example project)

  • Add the package PagedContactsPackage, to MainApplication.java

        import com.wix.pagedcontacts.PagedContactsPackage; // <- Add this

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
        return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
            new MainReactPackage(),
            new PagedContactsPackage() // <- Add this
        );
    }

  • FYI: The READ_CONTACTS permission will automatically be merged into your build's AndroidManifest.xml

    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_CONTACTS" />

  • The WRITE_CONTACTS permission is needed to use addContact method. and should be added to your build's AndroidManifest.xml

    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS" />

API

  • new PagedContacts() — Create a paged contacts manager for all device contacts.
  • new PagedContacts(nameMatch) — Create a paged contacts manager for contacts matching the provided name.
  • getAuthorizationStatus() — Returns the current authorization status to access the contact data.
  • requestAccess() — Request contacts access from the operating system. This must be called before calling other APIs.
  • setNameMatch(matchName) — Change the result set to filter contacts by matching name. Set to null to receive all contacts.
  • getContactsCount() — Get the count of the current contacts set.
  • getContactsWithRange(offset, batchSize, keysToFetch) — Get contacts within the requested batchSize, starting from offset. Only the keys requested in keysToFetch will be provided (contact identifiers are always provided).
  • getContactsWithIdentifiers(identifiers, keysToFetch) — Get contacts with the provided identifiers. Only the keys requested in keysToFetch will be provided (contact identifiers are always provided).
  • addContact(contact) - Add a contact to the device. Fields that can be set are the same as the keys described below. [1]
  • dispose() — Disposes the native components. Call this method when the manager object is no longer required. Must not call any other methods of the contacts manager after calling dispose.

Authorization Status

  • PagedContacts.notDetermined — The user has not yet made a choice regarding whether the application may access contact data.
  • PagedContacts.authorized — The application is authorized to access contact data.
  • PagedContacts.denied — The user explicitly denied access to contact data for the application.
  • PagedContacts.restricted — The application is not authorized to access contact data. The user cannot change this application’s status, possibly due to active restrictions such as parental controls being in place.

Available Keys to Fetch

  • PagedContacts.identifier — The contact’s unique identifier.
  • PagedContacts.displayName
  • PagedContacts.namePrefix — Name prefix.
  • PagedContacts.givenName — Given name.
  • PagedContacts.middleName — Middle name.
  • PagedContacts.familyName — Family prefix.
  • PagedContacts.previousFamilyName — Previous family name. (iOS only)
  • PagedContacts.nameSuffix — Name suffix.
  • PagedContacts.nickname — Nickname.
  • PagedContacts.organizationName — Organization name.
  • PagedContacts.departmentName — Department name.
  • PagedContacts.jobTitle — Job title.
  • PagedContacts.phoneticGivenName — Phonetic given name.
  • PagedContacts.phoneticMiddleName — Phonetic middle name.
  • PagedContacts.phoneticFamilyName — Phonetic family name.
  • PagedContacts.phoneticOrganizationName — Phonetic organization name.
  • PagedContacts.birthday — Birthday.
  • PagedContacts.nonGregorianBirthday — Non-Gregorian birthday. (iOS only)
  • PagedContacts.note — Note.
  • PagedContacts.imageData — Image data.
  • PagedContacts.thumbnailImageData — Thumbnail data.
  • PagedContacts.phoneNumbers — Phone numbers.
  • PagedContacts.emailAddresses — Email addresses.
  • PagedContacts.postalAddresses — Postal addresses.
  • PagedContacts.dates — Contact dates.
  • PagedContacts.urlAddresses — URL addresses.
  • PagedContacts.relations — Contact relations.
  • PagedContacts.socialProfiles — Social profiles. (iOS only)
  • PagedContacts.instantMessageAddresses — Instant message addresses.

Usage

Import the library and create a new PagedContacts instance.

import {PagedContacts} from 'react-native-paged-contacts';
let pg = new PagedContacts();

First request authorization, and, if granted, request the contacts. (iOS only)

pg.requestAccess().then((granted) => {
  if(granted !== true)
  {
    return; 
  }

  pg.getContactsCount().then( (count) => {
    pg.getContactsWithRange(0, count, [PagedContacts.displayName, PagedContacts.thumbnailImageData, PagedContacts.phoneNumbers, PagedContacts.emailAddresses]).then((contacts) => {
      //Use contacts here
    });
  });
});

This is a very intensive way of obtaining specific keys of all contacts. Instead, use the paging mechanism to obtain contacts within a range, and only request keys you need.

Example of a Contact Result

{
  "familyName": "Zakroff",
  "nonGregorianBirthday": "1961-12-25T22:00:00.000Z",
  "birthday": "1961-12-26T00:00:00.000Z",
  "contactRelations": [
    {
      "label": "sister",
      "value": "Kate Bell"
    }
  ],
  "nickname": "Hanky Panky",
  "displayName": "Prof. Hank M. Zakroff Esq.",
  "organizationName": "Financial Services Inc.",
  "departmentName": "Legal",
  "namePrefix": "Prof.",
  "nameSuffix": "Esq.",
  "socialProfiles": [
    {
      "label": "twitter",
      "value": {
        "urlString": "http:\/\/twitter.com\/HankyPanky",
        "username": "HankyPanky",
        "service": "Twitter"
      }
    },
    {
      "label": "facebook",
      "value": {
        "urlString": "http:\/\/www.facebook.com\/HankZakoff",
        "username": "HankZakoff",
        "service": "Facebook"
      }
    }
  ],
  "dates": [
    {
      "label": "anniversary",
      "value": "0001-12-01T00:00:00.000Z"
    },
    {
      "label": "other",
      "value": "2014-09-25T00:00:00.000Z"
    }
  ],
  "phoneNumbers": [
    {
      "label": "work",
      "value": "(555) 766-4823"
    },
    {
      "label": "other",
      "value": "(707) 555-1854"
    }
  ],
  "identifier": "60CB0169-0747-4494-9F10-22F387226676",
  "urlAddresses": [
    {
      "label": "homepage",
      "value": "https:\/\/google.com"
    }
  ],
  "postalAddresses": [
    {
      "label": "work",
      "value": {
        "ISOCountryCode": "us",
        "state": "CA",
        "street": "1741 Kearny Street",
        "city": "San Rafael",
        "country": "",
        "postalCode": "94901"
      }
    },
    {
      "label": "home",
      "value": {
        "ISOCountryCode": "il",
        "state": "",
        "street": "151 Jerusalem Avenue",
        "city": "Tel Aviv - Jaffa",
        "country": "Israel",
        "postalCode": "68152"
      }
    }
  ],
  "middleName": "M.",
  "jobTitle": "Partner",
  "note": "Best lawyer ever!",
  "emailAddresses": [
    {
      "label": "work",
      "value": "hank-zakroff@mac.com"
    }
  ],
  "givenName": "Hank",
  "instantMessageAddresses": [
    {
      "label": "Facebook",
      "value": {
        "service": "Facebook",
        "username": "HankZakoff"
      }
    },
    {
      "label": "Skype",
      "value": {
        "service": "Skype",
        "username": "HZakoff"
      }
    }
  ]
}

1 : Contact's image can be set using an extra imageUrl field (iOS only)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial