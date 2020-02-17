numberOfPages YES 0 number The number of pages the receiver shows (as dots)

currentPage NO 0 number The current page, shown by the receiver as a white dot

hidesForSinglePage NO false bool A Boolean value that controls whether the page control is hidden when there is only one page

pageIndicatorTintColor NO gray string The tint color to be used for the page indicator.

currentPageIndicatorTintColor NO white string The tint color to be used for the current page indicator.

indicatorStyle NO {} object style for the page indicator

currentIndicatorStyle NO {} object style for the current page indicator.