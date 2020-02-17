Page Control for React Native, like iOS UIPageControl, APIs are same as UIPageControl
$ npm install react-native-page-control --save
import PageControl from 'react-native-page-control';
<PageControl
style={{position:'absolute', left:0, right:0, bottom:10}}
numberOfPages={3}
currentPage={1}
hidesForSinglePage
pageIndicatorTintColor='gray'
currentPageIndicatorTintColor='white'
indicatorStyle={{borderRadius: 5}}
currentIndicatorStyle={{borderRadius: 5}}
indicatorSize={{width:8, height:8}}
onPageIndicatorPress={this.onItemTap}
/>
|Prop
|Required
|Default
|Type
|Description
|numberOfPages
|YES
0
number
|The number of pages the receiver shows (as dots)
|currentPage
|NO
0
number
|The current page, shown by the receiver as a white dot
|hidesForSinglePage
|NO
false
bool
|A Boolean value that controls whether the page control is hidden when there is only one page
|pageIndicatorTintColor
|NO
gray
string
|The tint color to be used for the page indicator.
|currentPageIndicatorTintColor
|NO
white
string
|The tint color to be used for the current page indicator.
|indicatorStyle
|NO
{}
object
|style for the page indicator
|currentIndicatorStyle
|NO
{}
object
|style for the current page indicator.
|onPageIndicatorPress
|NO
|function(index){}
func
|page indicator press hook function.
param: index current press indicator index
$ yarn
$ npm run init
$ npm run start
$ react-native run-ios