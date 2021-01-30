React Native Component that can used for OTPs and Pins as secure pin input.
npm i -S react-native-otp-textinput
Please refer this repo on how to use the module in various scenarios.
Supports both Android and iOS.
The following props are applicable for the component along with props supported by react native
TextInput component
|Prop
|Type
|Optional
|Default
|Description
|defaultValue
|string
|Yes
|''
|Default Value that can be set based on OTP / Pin received from parent container.
|handleTextChange
|func
|No
|n/a
|callback with concated string of all cells as argument.
|inputCount
|number
|Yes
|4
|Number of Text Input Cells to be present.
|tintColor
|string
|Yes
|#3CB371
|Color for Cell Border on being focused.
|offTintColor
|string
|Yes
|#DCDCDC
|Color for Cell Border Border not focused.
|inputCellLength
|number
|Yes
|1
|Number of character that can be entered inside a single cell.
|containerStyle
|object
|Yes
|{}
|style for overall container.
|textInputStyle
|object
|Yes
|{}
|style for text input.
Clearing and Setting values to component
// using traditional ref
clearText = () => {
this.otpInput.clear();
}
setText = () => {
this.otpInput.setValue("1234");
}
render() {
return (
<View>
<OTPTextInput ref={e => (this.otpInput = e)} >
<Button title="clear" onClick={this.clearText}>
</View>
);
}
// hooks
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
const ParentComponent = () => {
const otpInput = useRef(null);
const clearText = () => {
otpInput.current.clear();
}
const setText = () => {
otpInput.current.setValue("1234");
}
return (
<View>
<OTPTextInput ref={e => (otpInput = e)} >
<Button title="clear" onClick={clearText}>
</View> ̰
);
}
If you think I have helped you, feel free to get me coffee. 😊