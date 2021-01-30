openbase logo
rno

react-native-otp-textinput

by Naveen Vignesh.B
0.0.8 (see all)

Text View usable for OTP / Pin implementation

Readme

REACT NATIVE OTP TEXT INPUT

React Native Component that can used for OTPs and Pins as secure pin input.

Installation

npm i -S react-native-otp-textinput

Demo


How to Use

Please refer this repo on how to use the module in various scenarios.

Platform Support

Supports both Android and iOS.

Props

The following props are applicable for the component along with props supported by react native TextInput component

PropTypeOptionalDefaultDescription
defaultValuestringYes''Default Value that can be set based on OTP / Pin received from parent container.
handleTextChangefuncNon/acallback with concated string of all cells as argument.
inputCountnumberYes4Number of Text Input Cells to be present.
tintColorstringYes#3CB371Color for Cell Border on being focused.
offTintColorstringYes#DCDCDCColor for Cell Border Border not focused.
inputCellLengthnumberYes1Number of character that can be entered inside a single cell.
containerStyleobjectYes{}style for overall container.
textInputStyleobjectYes{}style for text input.

Helper Functions

Clearing and Setting values to component

// using traditional ref
clearText = () => {
    this.otpInput.clear();
}

setText = () => {
    this.otpInput.setValue("1234");
}

render() {
    return (
        <View>
            <OTPTextInput ref={e => (this.otpInput = e)} >
            <Button title="clear" onClick={this.clearText}>
        </View>
    );
}

// hooks
import React, { useRef } from 'react';

const ParentComponent = () => {
    const otpInput = useRef(null);

    const clearText = () => {
        otpInput.current.clear();
    }

    const setText = () => {
        otpInput.current.setValue("1234");
    }

    return (
        <View>
            <OTPTextInput ref={e => (otpInput = e)} >
            <Button title="clear" onClick={clearText}>
        </View> ̰
    );
}

