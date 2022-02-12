Demo

Description

react-native-otp-inputs is fully customizable, React-Native package, that provides solution for One-time password feature with user friendly events like moving to previous input with backspace or going to next when filled in. It supports pasting and otp code into inputs

Installation

Supported version: react-native >= 0.59.0

Expo is currently not supported as Clipboard is not included in Expo SDK

$ yarn add react-native-otp-inputs @react-native-clipboard/clipboard

After installation run:

$ npx pod-install

Clipboard module has been extracted from react-native core, so it needs to be installed separately. Package uses it for autofill feature

For React Native version 0.59 React Native <= 0.59 run the following command to link the package: $ react- native link - native -clipboard/clipboard For iOS, make sure you install the pod file. cd ios && pod install && cd .. or you could follow the instructions to manually link the project

React-Native version version 0.53.0 - 0.56.1 yarn add react-native-otp-inputs@1.1.0 0.57.0 - 0.58.6 yarn add react-native-otp-inputs@3.2.2 +0.59.0 yarn add react-native-otp-inputs

Basic usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import OtpInputs from 'react-native-otp-inputs' ; export default class App extends Component { render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < OtpInputs handleChange = {(code) => console.log(code)} numberOfInputs={6} /> </ View > ); } }

Contributors

Great thanks to : @kantorm.