react-native-otp-inputs is fully customizable, React-Native package, that provides solution for One-time password feature with user friendly events like moving to previous input with backspace or going to next when filled in. It supports pasting and otp code into inputs
Supported version:
react-native >= 0.59.0
Clipboard is not included in Expo SDK
$ yarn add react-native-otp-inputs @react-native-clipboard/clipboard
$ npx pod-install
Clipboard module has been extracted from react-native core, so it needs to be installed separately. Package uses it for autofill feature
run the following command to link the package:
$ react-native link @react-native-clipboard/clipboard
For iOS, make sure you install the pod file.
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
or you could follow the instructions to manually link the project
|React-Native version
|version
|0.53.0 - 0.56.1
|yarn add react-native-otp-inputs@1.1.0
|0.57.0 - 0.58.6
|yarn add react-native-otp-inputs@3.2.2
|+0.59.0
|yarn add react-native-otp-inputs
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import OtpInputs from 'react-native-otp-inputs';
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<OtpInputs
handleChange={(code) => console.log(code)}
numberOfInputs={6}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
Great thanks to : @kantorm.