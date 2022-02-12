openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rno

react-native-otp-inputs

by Damian Sznajder
7.1.1 (see all)

OTP inputs for React-Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-otp-inputs

npm npm

Demo

Demo

Description

react-native-otp-inputs is fully customizable, React-Native package, that provides solution for One-time password feature with user friendly events like moving to previous input with backspace or going to next when filled in. It supports pasting and otp code into inputs

Installation

Supported version: react-native >= 0.59.0

Expo is currently not supported as Clipboard is not included in Expo SDK

$ yarn add react-native-otp-inputs @react-native-clipboard/clipboard

After installation run:

$ npx pod-install

Clipboard module has been extracted from react-native core, so it needs to be installed separately. Package uses it for autofill feature

For React Native version 0.59

React Native <= 0.59

run the following command to link the package:

$ react-native link @react-native-clipboard/clipboard

For iOS, make sure you install the pod file.

cd ios && pod install && cd ..

or you could follow the instructions to manually link the project

React-Native versionversion
0.53.0 - 0.56.1yarn add react-native-otp-inputs@1.1.0
0.57.0 - 0.58.6yarn add react-native-otp-inputs@3.2.2
+0.59.0yarn add react-native-otp-inputs

Basic usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import OtpInputs from 'react-native-otp-inputs';

export default class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <OtpInputs
          handleChange={(code) => console.log(code)}
          numberOfInputs={6}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

API

Contributors

Great thanks to : @kantorm.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial