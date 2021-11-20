openbase logo
rno

react-native-orientation-locker

by Wonday
1.4.0 (see all)

A react-native module that can listen on orientation changing of device, get current orientation, lock to preferred orientation.

Overview

Readme

react-native-orientation-locker

npm

A react-native module that can listen on orientation changing of device, get current orientation, lock to preferred orientation. (cross-platform support)

Feature

  • lock screen orientation to PORTRAIT|LANDSCAPE-LEFT|PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN|LANDSCAPE-RIGHT.
  • listen on orientation changing of device
  • get the current orientation of device

ChangeLog

ChangeLog details

v1.4.0

  1. Fix typescript types
  2. fix some bugs

v1.3.1

  1. Fix require cycle problem

v1.3.0 BREAKING CHANGES

  1. Add support for Window
  2. Modify sample project
  3. Updates Tyescript define

v1.2.0 BREAKING CHANGES

  1. Add support for lockAllOrientationsButUpsideDown
  2. Ignore on web and desktop (#115)
  3. Fix for not finding @ReactModule (#125)
  4. Fix unlockAllOrientations on Android (#133)
  5. Implement ActivityLifecycleCallbacks on Android (#131)

Please be sure to add to onCreate of your MainApplication

import org.wonday.orientation.OrientationActivityLifecycle;

  @Override
  public void onCreate() {
    ...
+    registerActivityLifecycleCallbacks(OrientationActivityLifecycle.getInstance());
  }

v1.1.8

  1. Support FACE-UP and FACE-DOWN on iOS

v1.1.7

  1. Add lockToPortraitUpsideDown() to iOS
  2. Minor case corrections

v1.1.6

  1. Catch unknown device orientation value
  2. When calling unlockAllOrientations(), forcibly unlock whether locked or not

v1.1.5

  1. Add Orientation.isLocked() and Orientation.removeAllListeners()

v1.1.4

  1. Fix TypeScript declarations

v1.1.3

  1. Add addLockListener and removeLockListener
  2. Improve Android orientation changed event sending condition

v1.1.2

  1. Improve Android orientation changed event timing

v1.1.1

  1. Fix show "supported event type for deviceOrientationDidChange..." error in debug
  2. Fix getAutoRotateState() code error

v1.1.0 BREAKING CHANGES

  1. Split addOrientationListener(function(orientation, deviceOrientation)) to addOrientationListener(function(orientation)) and addDeviceOrientationListener(function(deviceOrientation))
  2. Make sure when lockToXXX and unlockAllOrientations resend UI orientation event
  3. remove setTimout from orientation listener
  4. Add getAutoRotateState() for Android
  5. Add TypeScript definitions

Notice

  1. RN 0.58 + Android target SDK 27 maybe cause Issue: java.lang.IllegalStateException: Only fullscreen activities can request orientation problem, see [#55] for a solution.

  2. orientationDidChange will be delayed on iPads if we set upside down to true. Simply disable upside down for iPad and everything works like a charm ([#78] Thanks truongluong1314520)

  3. If you get the following build error on iOS: ld: library not found for -lRCTOrientation-tvOS Just remove it from linked libraries and frameworks

  4. For Windows, locking to an orientation will only work on devices in tablet mode.

  5. For Windows, getting information on device orientation and tracking its changes will only be possible on devices with an orientation sensor. If the device running your application does not have the appropriate hardware to support tracking device orientation, getDeviceOrientation() will return UNKNOWN.

To run example on Windows Tablet (This will allow one to view modules full functionality)

  1. Open example/windows/example.sln in Visual Studio.
  2. Go to Project > Publish > Create App Packages.
  3. Certificate password is "password".
  4. Select "Sideloading" and hit "Next".
  5. Hit "Yes, use the current certificate" and hit "Next".
  6. Choose desired output location and hit "Create".
  7. Got to output location and copy example__Test directory over to tablet device.
  8. On tablet device open APPXBUNDLE File and hit "Install" (make sure tablet is in developer mode). App should launch after install is complete.
  9. Turn on tablet mode on device to see locking to a UI orientation functionality.

Installation

Using yarn (RN 0.60 and and above)

    yarn add react-native-orientation-locker

Using yarn (RN 0.59 and and below)

    yarn add react-native-orientation-locker
    react-native link react-native-orientation-locker

Manual linking

For Windows, if you are using RNW v0.63.0 or higher, autolinking should link the module for you. Otherwise, you must follow the steps outlined here for linking module.

Add following to MainApplication.java (This will be added automatically by auto link. If not, please manually add the following )

//...
+import org.wonday.orientation.OrientationPackage;
    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      @SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
      List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
      // Packages that cannot be autolinked yet can be added manually here, for example:
      // packages.add(new MyReactNativePackage());
+      packages.add(new OrientationPackage());
      return packages;
    }
//...

Using CocoaPods (iOS Only)

Run pod install in the ios directory. Linking is not required in React Native 0.60 and above.

Configuration

iOS

Add the following to your project's AppDelegate.m:

+#import "Orientation.h"

@implementation AppDelegate

// ...

+- (UIInterfaceOrientationMask)application:(UIApplication *)application supportedInterfaceOrientationsForWindow:(UIWindow *)window {
+  return [Orientation getOrientation];
+}

@end

Android

Add following to android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml

      <activity
        ....
+       android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize"
        android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize">

          ....

      </activity>

Implement onConfigurationChanged method (in MainActivity.java)

// ...

+import android.content.Intent;
+import android.content.res.Configuration;

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {

+   @Override
+   public void onConfigurationChanged(Configuration newConfig) {
+       super.onConfigurationChanged(newConfig);
+       Intent intent = new Intent("onConfigurationChanged");
+       intent.putExtra("newConfig", newConfig);
+       this.sendBroadcast(intent);
+   }

    // ......
}

Add following to MainApplication.java

+import org.wonday.orientation.OrientationActivityLifecycle;
  @Override
  public void onCreate() {
+    registerActivityLifecycleCallbacks(OrientationActivityLifecycle.getInstance());
  }

Usage

Imperative API

Whenever you want to use it within React Native code now you can: import Orientation from 'react-native-orientation-locker';


import Orientation from 'react-native-orientation-locker';


  _onOrientationDidChange = (orientation) => {
    if (orientation == 'LANDSCAPE-LEFT') {
      //do something with landscape left layout
    } else {
      //do something with portrait layout
    }
  };

  componentWillMount() {
    //The getOrientation method is async. It happens sometimes that
    //you need the orientation at the moment the js starts running on device.
    //getInitialOrientation returns directly because its a constant set at the
    //beginning of the js code.
    var initial = Orientation.getInitialOrientation();
    if (initial === 'PORTRAIT') {
      //do stuff
    } else {
      //do other stuff
    }
  },

  componentDidMount() {

    Orientation.getAutoRotateState((rotationLock) => this.setState({rotationLock}));
    //this allows to check if the system autolock is enabled or not.

    Orientation.lockToPortrait(); //this will lock the view to Portrait
    //Orientation.lockToLandscapeLeft(); //this will lock the view to Landscape
    //Orientation.unlockAllOrientations(); //this will unlock the view to all Orientations

    //get current UI orientation
    /*
    Orientation.getOrientation((orientation)=> {
      console.log("Current UI Orientation: ", orientation);
    });

    //get current device orientation
    Orientation.getDeviceOrientation((deviceOrientation)=> {
      console.log("Current Device Orientation: ", deviceOrientation);
    });
    */

    Orientation.addOrientationListener(this._onOrientationDidChange);
  },

  componentWillUnmount: function() {
    Orientation.removeOrientationListener(this._onOrientationDidChange);
  }

Reactive component <OrientationLocker>

It is possible to have multiple OrientationLocker components mounted at the same time. The props will be merged in the order the OrientationLocker components were mounted. This follows the same usability of \<StatusBar>.

import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Text, View } from "react-native";
import { OrientationLocker, PORTRAIT, LANDSCAPE } from "react-native-orientation-locker";

export default function App() {
  const [showVideo, setShowVideo] = useState(true);
  return (
    <View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }}>
      <OrientationLocker
        orientation={PORTRAIT}
        onChange={orientation => console.log('onChange', orientation)}
        onDeviceChange={orientation => console.log('onDeviceChange', orientation)}
      />
      <Button title="Toggle Video" onPress={() => setShowVideo(!showVideo)} />
      {showVideo && (
        <View>
          <OrientationLocker orientation={LANDSCAPE} />
          <View style={{ width: 320, height: 180, backgroundColor: '#ccc' }}>
            <Text>Landscape video goes here</Text>
          </View>
        </View>
      )}
    </View>
  );
};

Hooks

  • useOrientationChange: hook for addOrientationListener event
  • useDeviceOrientationChange: hook for addDeviceOrientationListener event
function SomeComponent() {
  useOrientationChange((o) => {
    // Handle orientation change
  });

  useDeviceOrientationChange((o) => {
    // Handle device orientation change
  });
}

Events

  • addOrientationListener(function(orientation))

When UI orientation changed, callback function will be called. But if lockToXXX is called , callback function will be not called untill unlockAllOrientations. It can return either PORTRAIT LANDSCAPE-LEFT LANDSCAPE-RIGHT PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN UNKNOWN When lockToXXX/unlockAllOrientations, it will force resend UI orientation changed event.

  • removeOrientationListener(function(orientation))

  • addDeviceOrientationListener(function(deviceOrientation))

When device orientation changed, callback function will be called. When lockToXXX is called, callback function also can be called. It can return either PORTRAIT LANDSCAPE-LEFT LANDSCAPE-RIGHT PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN UNKNOWN

  • removeDeviceOrientationListener(function(deviceOrientation))

  • addLockListener(function(orientation))

When call lockToXXX/unlockAllOrientations, callback function will be called. It can return either PORTRAIT LANDSCAPE-LEFT LANDSCAPE-RIGHT UNKNOWN UNKNOWN means not be locked.

  • removeLockListener(function(orientation))

  • removeAllListeners()

Functions

  • lockToPortrait()
  • lockToLandscape()
  • lockToLandscapeLeft() this will lock to camera left home button right
  • lockToLandscapeRight() this will lock to camera right home button left
  • lockToPortraitUpsideDown only support android and Windows
  • lockToAllOrientationsButUpsideDown only ios
  • unlockAllOrientations()
  • getOrientation(function(orientation))
  • getDeviceOrientation(function(deviceOrientation))
  • getAutoRotateState(function(state)) (android only)
  • isLocked() (lock status by this library)

orientation can return one of:

  • PORTRAIT
  • LANDSCAPE-LEFT camera left home button right
  • LANDSCAPE-RIGHT camera right home button left
  • PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN
  • FACE-UP
  • FACE-DOWN
  • UNKNOWN

Notice: PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN is currently not supported on iOS at the moment. FACE-UP and FACE-DOWN are only supported on iOS and Windows.

Luís Mestre
9 months ago
Responsive Maintainers
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Since the deprecation of react-native-orientation, this component was it successor and I've been using for over 2 years already. Every project that I've worked either needed it to change a screen from Landscape to Portrait (and vice-versa) or to have Image Picker working perfectly with my application (it was due to an old bug). If you need to manage your apps orientation, this is your go to component

0

