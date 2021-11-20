A react-native module that can listen on orientation changing of device, get current orientation, lock to preferred orientation. (cross-platform support)

Feature

lock screen orientation to PORTRAIT|LANDSCAPE-LEFT|PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN|LANDSCAPE-RIGHT.

listen on orientation changing of device

get the current orientation of device

ChangeLog

Notice

RN 0.58 + Android target SDK 27 maybe cause Issue: java.lang.IllegalStateException: Only fullscreen activities can request orientation problem, see [#55] for a solution. orientationDidChange will be delayed on iPads if we set upside down to true. Simply disable upside down for iPad and everything works like a charm ([#78] Thanks truongluong1314520) If you get the following build error on iOS: ld: library not found for -lRCTOrientation-tvOS Just remove it from linked libraries and frameworks For Windows, locking to an orientation will only work on devices in tablet mode. For Windows, getting information on device orientation and tracking its changes will only be possible on devices with an orientation sensor. If the device running your application does not have the appropriate hardware to support tracking device orientation, getDeviceOrientation() will return UNKNOWN.

To run example on Windows Tablet (This will allow one to view modules full functionality)

Open example/windows/example.sln in Visual Studio. Go to Project > Publish > Create App Packages. Certificate password is "password". Select "Sideloading" and hit "Next". Hit "Yes, use the current certificate" and hit "Next". Choose desired output location and hit "Create". Got to output location and copy example__Test directory over to tablet device. On tablet device open APPXBUNDLE File and hit "Install" (make sure tablet is in developer mode). App should launch after install is complete. Turn on tablet mode on device to see locking to a UI orientation functionality.

Installation

Using yarn (RN 0.60 and and above)

yarn add react- native -orientation-locker

Using yarn (RN 0.59 and and below)

yarn add react- native -orientation-locker react- native link react- native -orientation-locker

Manual linking

For Windows, if you are using RNW v0.63.0 or higher, autolinking should link the module for you. Otherwise, you must follow the steps outlined here for linking module.

Add following to MainApplication.java (This will be added automatically by auto link. If not, please manually add the following )

//... +import org.wonday.orientation.OrientationPackage; @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { @SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable") List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages(); // Packages that cannot be autolinked yet can be added manually here, for example: // packages.add(new MyReactNativePackage()); + packages.add(new OrientationPackage()); return packages; } //...

Using CocoaPods (iOS Only)

Run pod install in the ios directory. Linking is not required in React Native 0.60 and above.

Configuration

iOS

Add the following to your project's AppDelegate.m :

+#import "Orientation.h" @implementation AppDelegate // ... +- (UIInterfaceOrientationMask)application:(UIApplication *)application supportedInterfaceOrientationsForWindow:(UIWindow *)window { + return [Orientation getOrientation]; +} @end

Android

Add following to android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml

<activity .... + android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize" android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize"> .... </activity>

Implement onConfigurationChanged method (in MainActivity.java )

// ... +import android.content.Intent; +import android.content.res.Configuration; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { + @Override + public void onConfigurationChanged(Configuration newConfig) { + super.onConfigurationChanged(newConfig); + Intent intent = new Intent("onConfigurationChanged"); + intent.putExtra("newConfig", newConfig); + this.sendBroadcast(intent); + } // ...... }

Add following to MainApplication.java

+import org.wonday.orientation.OrientationActivityLifecycle; @Override public void onCreate() { + registerActivityLifecycleCallbacks(OrientationActivityLifecycle.getInstance()); }

Usage

Imperative API

Whenever you want to use it within React Native code now you can: import Orientation from 'react-native-orientation-locker';

import Orientation from 'react-native-orientation-locker' ; _onOrientationDidChange = ( orientation ) => { if (orientation == 'LANDSCAPE-LEFT' ) { } else { } }; componentWillMount() { var initial = Orientation.getInitialOrientation(); if (initial === 'PORTRAIT' ) { } else { } }, componentDidMount() { Orientation.getAutoRotateState( ( rotationLock ) => this .setState({rotationLock})); Orientation.lockToPortrait(); Orientation.addOrientationListener( this ._onOrientationDidChange); }, componentWillUnmount : function ( ) { Orientation.removeOrientationListener( this ._onOrientationDidChange); }

Reactive component <OrientationLocker>

It is possible to have multiple OrientationLocker components mounted at the same time. The props will be merged in the order the OrientationLocker components were mounted. This follows the same usability of \<StatusBar>.

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import { Text, View } from "react-native" ; import { OrientationLocker, PORTRAIT, LANDSCAPE } from "react-native-orientation-locker" ; export default function App ( ) { const [showVideo, setShowVideo] = useState( true ); return ( <View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }}> <OrientationLocker orientation={PORTRAIT} onChange={orientation => console.log('onChange', orientation)} onDeviceChange={orientation => console.log('onDeviceChange', orientation)} /> <Button title="Toggle Video" onPress={() => setShowVideo(!showVideo)} /> {showVideo && ( <View> <OrientationLocker orientation={LANDSCAPE} /> <View style={{ width: 320, height: 180, backgroundColor: '#ccc' }}> <Text>Landscape video goes here</Text> </View> </View> )} </View> ); };

Hooks

useOrientationChange : hook for addOrientationListener event

: hook for event useDeviceOrientationChange : hook for addDeviceOrientationListener event

function SomeComponent ( ) { useOrientationChange( ( o ) => { }); useDeviceOrientationChange( ( o ) => { }); }

Events

addOrientationListener(function(orientation))

When UI orientation changed, callback function will be called. But if lockToXXX is called , callback function will be not called untill unlockAllOrientations. It can return either PORTRAIT LANDSCAPE-LEFT LANDSCAPE-RIGHT PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN UNKNOWN When lockToXXX/unlockAllOrientations, it will force resend UI orientation changed event.

removeOrientationListener(function(orientation))

addDeviceOrientationListener(function(deviceOrientation))

When device orientation changed, callback function will be called. When lockToXXX is called, callback function also can be called. It can return either PORTRAIT LANDSCAPE-LEFT LANDSCAPE-RIGHT PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN UNKNOWN

removeDeviceOrientationListener(function(deviceOrientation))

addLockListener(function(orientation))

When call lockToXXX/unlockAllOrientations, callback function will be called. It can return either PORTRAIT LANDSCAPE-LEFT LANDSCAPE-RIGHT UNKNOWN UNKNOWN means not be locked.

removeLockListener(function(orientation))

removeAllListeners()

Functions

lockToPortrait()

lockToLandscape()

lockToLandscapeLeft() this will lock to camera left home button right

this will lock to camera left home button right lockToLandscapeRight() this will lock to camera right home button left

this will lock to camera right home button left lockToPortraitUpsideDown only support android and Windows

only support android and Windows lockToAllOrientationsButUpsideDown only ios

only ios unlockAllOrientations()

getOrientation(function(orientation))

getDeviceOrientation(function(deviceOrientation))

getAutoRotateState(function(state)) (android only)

(android only) isLocked() (lock status by this library)

orientation can return one of:

PORTRAIT

LANDSCAPE-LEFT camera left home button right

camera left home button right LANDSCAPE-RIGHT camera right home button left

camera right home button left PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN

FACE-UP

FACE-DOWN

UNKNOWN

Notice: PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN is currently not supported on iOS at the moment. FACE-UP and FACE-DOWN are only supported on iOS and Windows.