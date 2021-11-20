A react-native module that can listen on orientation changing of device, get current orientation, lock to preferred orientation. (cross-platform support)
v1.4.0
v1.3.1
v1.3.0 BREAKING CHANGES
v1.2.0 BREAKING CHANGES
Please be sure to add to
onCreate of your
MainApplication
import org.wonday.orientation.OrientationActivityLifecycle;
@Override
public void onCreate() {
...
+ registerActivityLifecycleCallbacks(OrientationActivityLifecycle.getInstance());
}
v1.1.8
v1.1.7
v1.1.6
v1.1.5
v1.1.4
v1.1.3
addLockListener and
removeLockListener
v1.1.2
v1.1.1
v1.1.0 BREAKING CHANGES
addOrientationListener(function(orientation, deviceOrientation)) to
addOrientationListener(function(orientation)) and
addDeviceOrientationListener(function(deviceOrientation))
RN 0.58 + Android target SDK 27 maybe cause
Issue: java.lang.IllegalStateException: Only fullscreen activities can request orientation problem,
see [#55] for a solution.
orientationDidChange will be delayed on iPads if we set upside down to true. Simply disable upside down for iPad and everything works like a charm ([#78] Thanks truongluong1314520)
If you get the following build error on iOS:
ld: library not found for -lRCTOrientation-tvOS
Just remove it from linked libraries and frameworks
For Windows, locking to an orientation will only work on devices in tablet mode.
For Windows, getting information on device orientation and tracking its changes will only be possible on devices with an orientation sensor. If the device running your application does not have the appropriate hardware to support tracking device orientation,
getDeviceOrientation() will return UNKNOWN.
yarn add react-native-orientation-locker
yarn add react-native-orientation-locker
react-native link react-native-orientation-locker
For Windows, if you are using RNW v0.63.0 or higher, autolinking should link the module for you. Otherwise, you must follow the steps outlined here for linking module.
Add following to MainApplication.java (This will be added automatically by auto link. If not, please manually add the following )
//...
+import org.wonday.orientation.OrientationPackage;
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
@SuppressWarnings("UnnecessaryLocalVariable")
List<ReactPackage> packages = new PackageList(this).getPackages();
// Packages that cannot be autolinked yet can be added manually here, for example:
// packages.add(new MyReactNativePackage());
+ packages.add(new OrientationPackage());
return packages;
}
//...
Run
pod install in the ios directory. Linking is not required in React Native 0.60 and above.
Add the following to your project's
AppDelegate.m:
+#import "Orientation.h"
@implementation AppDelegate
// ...
+- (UIInterfaceOrientationMask)application:(UIApplication *)application supportedInterfaceOrientationsForWindow:(UIWindow *)window {
+ return [Orientation getOrientation];
+}
@end
Add following to android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml
<activity
....
+ android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize"
android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize">
....
</activity>
Implement onConfigurationChanged method (in
MainActivity.java)
// ...
+import android.content.Intent;
+import android.content.res.Configuration;
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
+ @Override
+ public void onConfigurationChanged(Configuration newConfig) {
+ super.onConfigurationChanged(newConfig);
+ Intent intent = new Intent("onConfigurationChanged");
+ intent.putExtra("newConfig", newConfig);
+ this.sendBroadcast(intent);
+ }
// ......
}
Add following to MainApplication.java
+import org.wonday.orientation.OrientationActivityLifecycle;
@Override
public void onCreate() {
+ registerActivityLifecycleCallbacks(OrientationActivityLifecycle.getInstance());
}
Whenever you want to use it within React Native code now you can:
import Orientation from 'react-native-orientation-locker';
import Orientation from 'react-native-orientation-locker';
_onOrientationDidChange = (orientation) => {
if (orientation == 'LANDSCAPE-LEFT') {
//do something with landscape left layout
} else {
//do something with portrait layout
}
};
componentWillMount() {
//The getOrientation method is async. It happens sometimes that
//you need the orientation at the moment the js starts running on device.
//getInitialOrientation returns directly because its a constant set at the
//beginning of the js code.
var initial = Orientation.getInitialOrientation();
if (initial === 'PORTRAIT') {
//do stuff
} else {
//do other stuff
}
},
componentDidMount() {
Orientation.getAutoRotateState((rotationLock) => this.setState({rotationLock}));
//this allows to check if the system autolock is enabled or not.
Orientation.lockToPortrait(); //this will lock the view to Portrait
//Orientation.lockToLandscapeLeft(); //this will lock the view to Landscape
//Orientation.unlockAllOrientations(); //this will unlock the view to all Orientations
//get current UI orientation
/*
Orientation.getOrientation((orientation)=> {
console.log("Current UI Orientation: ", orientation);
});
//get current device orientation
Orientation.getDeviceOrientation((deviceOrientation)=> {
console.log("Current Device Orientation: ", deviceOrientation);
});
*/
Orientation.addOrientationListener(this._onOrientationDidChange);
},
componentWillUnmount: function() {
Orientation.removeOrientationListener(this._onOrientationDidChange);
}
<OrientationLocker>
It is possible to have multiple
OrientationLocker components mounted at the same time. The props will be merged in the order the
OrientationLocker components were mounted. This follows the same usability of \<StatusBar>.
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Text, View } from "react-native";
import { OrientationLocker, PORTRAIT, LANDSCAPE } from "react-native-orientation-locker";
export default function App() {
const [showVideo, setShowVideo] = useState(true);
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }}>
<OrientationLocker
orientation={PORTRAIT}
onChange={orientation => console.log('onChange', orientation)}
onDeviceChange={orientation => console.log('onDeviceChange', orientation)}
/>
<Button title="Toggle Video" onPress={() => setShowVideo(!showVideo)} />
{showVideo && (
<View>
<OrientationLocker orientation={LANDSCAPE} />
<View style={{ width: 320, height: 180, backgroundColor: '#ccc' }}>
<Text>Landscape video goes here</Text>
</View>
</View>
)}
</View>
);
};
useOrientationChange: hook for
addOrientationListener event
useDeviceOrientationChange: hook for
addDeviceOrientationListener event
function SomeComponent() {
useOrientationChange((o) => {
// Handle orientation change
});
useDeviceOrientationChange((o) => {
// Handle device orientation change
});
}
addOrientationListener(function(orientation))
When UI orientation changed, callback function will be called.
But if lockToXXX is called , callback function will be not called untill unlockAllOrientations.
It can return either
PORTRAIT
LANDSCAPE-LEFT
LANDSCAPE-RIGHT
PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN
UNKNOWN
When lockToXXX/unlockAllOrientations, it will force resend UI orientation changed event.
removeOrientationListener(function(orientation))
addDeviceOrientationListener(function(deviceOrientation))
When device orientation changed, callback function will be called.
When lockToXXX is called, callback function also can be called.
It can return either
PORTRAIT
LANDSCAPE-LEFT
LANDSCAPE-RIGHT
PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN
UNKNOWN
removeDeviceOrientationListener(function(deviceOrientation))
addLockListener(function(orientation))
When call lockToXXX/unlockAllOrientations, callback function will be called.
It can return either
PORTRAIT
LANDSCAPE-LEFT
LANDSCAPE-RIGHT
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN means not be locked.
removeLockListener(function(orientation))
removeAllListeners()
lockToPortrait()
lockToLandscape()
lockToLandscapeLeft() this will lock to camera left home button right
lockToLandscapeRight() this will lock to camera right home button left
lockToPortraitUpsideDown only support android and Windows
lockToAllOrientationsButUpsideDown only ios
unlockAllOrientations()
getOrientation(function(orientation))
getDeviceOrientation(function(deviceOrientation))
getAutoRotateState(function(state)) (android only)
isLocked() (lock status by this library)
orientation can return one of:
PORTRAIT
LANDSCAPE-LEFT camera left home button right
LANDSCAPE-RIGHT camera right home button left
PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN
FACE-UP
FACE-DOWN
UNKNOWN
Notice: PORTRAIT-UPSIDEDOWN is currently not supported on iOS at the moment. FACE-UP and FACE-DOWN are only supported on iOS and Windows.
Since the deprecation of react-native-orientation, this component was it successor and I've been using for over 2 years already. Every project that I've worked either needed it to change a screen from Landscape to Portrait (and vice-versa) or to have Image Picker working perfectly with my application (it was due to an old bug). If you need to manage your apps orientation, this is your go to component