This repository has been archived and is not supported.

A react-native library for obtaining current device orientation

###Getting Started

Run npm install --save react-native-orientation-listener

###IOS

Open your Xcode project, and select your project in the Project Navigator tab

Right click the Libraries folder and select "Add files to [your project]"

Add RCTOrientationListener.xcodeproj from your node_modules folder

Click your main project icon back in the Project Navigator to bring up preferences, and go to the Build Phases tab.

Click the + button underneath Link Binary With Libraries section.

Add libRCTOrientationListener.a

###Android

Open /android/settings.gradle

Replace include ':app' with:

include ':com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener' , ':app' project ( ':com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-orientation-listener/android' )

Open android/app/build.gradle

Add the following under dependencies :

compile project ( ':com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener' )

Open your MainActivity.java file under android/src

file under Import the lib using import com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener.*;

Add the following after .addPackage(new MainReactPackage()) :

.addPackage(new ReactOrientationListener())

###Usage

Import the library:

var Orientation = require ( 'react-native-orientation-listener' );

####getOrientation(callback)

This method will return the current orientation and device string in the form of a callback:

componentDidMount(){ Orientation.getOrientation( ( orientation, device ) => { console .log(orientation, device); } ); }

####addListener(callback)

This method will add a listener that will call the callback anytime the device orienatation changes:

_setOrientation(data) { this .setState({ orientation : evt.orientation, device : evt.device }); }, componentDidMount(){ Orientation.addListener( this ._setOrientation); }

####removeListener(callback)

This method removes the listener you added in componentDidMount: