react-native-orientation-listener

by walmartlabs
0.0.4 (see all)

A react-native library for obtaining current device orientation

Downloads/wk

34

GitHub Stars

147

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NOTICE:

This repository has been archived and is not supported.

No Maintenance Intended

react-native-orientation-listener

A react-native library for obtaining current device orientation

###Getting Started

  • Run npm install --save react-native-orientation-listener

###IOS

  • Open your Xcode project, and select your project in the Project Navigator tab
  • Right click the Libraries folder and select "Add files to [your project]"
  • Add RCTOrientationListener.xcodeproj from your node_modules folder
  • Click your main project icon back in the Project Navigator to bring up preferences, and go to the Build Phases tab.
  • Click the + button underneath Link Binary With Libraries section.
  • Add libRCTOrientationListener.a

###Android

  • Open /android/settings.gradle
  • Replace include ':app' with:
include ':com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener', ':app'
project(':com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-orientation-listener/android')
  • Open android/app/build.gradle
  • Add the following under dependencies:
compile project(':com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener')
  • Open your MainActivity.java file under android/src
  • Import the lib using import com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener.*;
  • Add the following after .addPackage(new MainReactPackage()):
.addPackage(new ReactOrientationListener())

###Usage

Import the library:

var Orientation = require('react-native-orientation-listener');

####getOrientation(callback)

This method will return the current orientation and device string in the form of a callback:

componentDidMount(){
  Orientation.getOrientation(
    (orientation, device) => {
      console.log(orientation, device);
    }
  );
}

####addListener(callback)

This method will add a listener that will call the callback anytime the device orienatation changes:

_setOrientation(data) {
  this.setState({
    orientation: evt.orientation,
    device: evt.device
  });
},
componentDidMount(){
  Orientation.addListener(this._setOrientation);
}

####removeListener(callback)

This method removes the listener you added in componentDidMount:

componentWillUnmount() {
  Orientation.removeListener(this._setOrientation);
}

