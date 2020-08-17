A react-native library for obtaining current device orientation
###Getting Started
npm install --save react-native-orientation-listener
###IOS
Libraries folder and select "Add files to [your project]"
RCTOrientationListener.xcodeproj from your
node_modules folder
Build Phases tab.
+ button underneath
Link Binary With Libraries section.
libRCTOrientationListener.a
###Android
/android/settings.gradle
include ':app' with:
include ':com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener', ':app'
project(':com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-orientation-listener/android')
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies:
compile project(':com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener')
MainActivity.java file under
android/src
import com.walmartreact.ReactOrientationListener.*;
.addPackage(new MainReactPackage()):
.addPackage(new ReactOrientationListener())
###Usage
Import the library:
var Orientation = require('react-native-orientation-listener');
####getOrientation(callback)
This method will return the current orientation and device string in the form of a callback:
componentDidMount(){
Orientation.getOrientation(
(orientation, device) => {
console.log(orientation, device);
}
);
}
####addListener(callback)
This method will add a listener that will call the callback anytime the device orienatation changes:
_setOrientation(data) {
this.setState({
orientation: evt.orientation,
device: evt.device
});
},
componentDidMount(){
Orientation.addListener(this._setOrientation);
}
####removeListener(callback)
This method removes the listener you added in componentDidMount:
componentWillUnmount() {
Orientation.removeListener(this._setOrientation);
}