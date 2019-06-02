A native looking options dialog for IOS, and Android and Web.
To Download, run: yarn add react-native-options-menu, or npm install -s react-native-options-menu.
Usage example:
import OptionsMenu from "react-native-options-menu";
const MoreIcon = require("../../assets/more/more.png");
<OptionsMenu
button={MoreIcon}
buttonStyle={{ width: 32, height: 8, margin: 7.5, resizeMode: "contain" }}
destructiveIndex={1}
options={["Edit", "Delete", "Cancel"]}
actions={[this.editPost, this.deletePost]}/>
Note that button is a required prop (pass in a png of the desired button).
As an alternative to the button and style props, you can just pass in a full custom component:
const myIcon = (<Icon name="rocket" size={30} color="#900" />)
<OptionsMenu
customButton={myIcon}
destructiveIndex={1}
options={["Edit", "Delete", "Cancel"]}
actions={[this.editPost, this.deletePost]}/>
Destructive index in an iOS only prop. It will appear as a red index.
Options: an array of strings that will be displayed in the menu.
Actions: an array of functions to be executed for every menu item. Note that the orders of options an actions have to match.
iOS Screenshot:
Android Screenshot: