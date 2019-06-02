openbase logo
react-native-options-menu

by Israel solomon
2.0.2 (see all)

A native looking options dialog for IOS, Android, and Web

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

663

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-options-menu

A native looking options dialog for IOS, and Android and Web.

To Download, run: yarn add react-native-options-menu, or npm install -s react-native-options-menu.

Usage example: 

import OptionsMenu from "react-native-options-menu";
const MoreIcon = require("../../assets/more/more.png");

<OptionsMenu
  button={MoreIcon}
  buttonStyle={{ width: 32, height: 8, margin: 7.5, resizeMode: "contain" }}
  destructiveIndex={1}
  options={["Edit", "Delete", "Cancel"]}
  actions={[this.editPost, this.deletePost]}/>

Note that button is a required prop (pass in a png of the desired button).

As an alternative to the button and style props, you can just pass in a full custom component: 

const myIcon = (<Icon name="rocket" size={30} color="#900" />)
<OptionsMenu
  customButton={myIcon}
  destructiveIndex={1}
  options={["Edit", "Delete", "Cancel"]}
  actions={[this.editPost, this.deletePost]}/>

Destructive index in an iOS only prop. It will appear as a red index.

Options: an array of strings that will be displayed in the menu.

Actions: an array of functions to be executed for every menu item. Note that the orders of options an actions have to match.

iOS Screenshot:

Screenshot

Android Screenshot:

Screenshot

