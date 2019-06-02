A native looking options dialog for IOS, and Android and Web.

To Download, run: yarn add react-native-options-menu, or npm install -s react-native-options-menu.

Usage example:

import OptionsMenu from "react-native-options-menu" ; const MoreIcon = require ( "../../assets/more/more.png" ); < OptionsMenu button = {MoreIcon} buttonStyle = {{ width: 32 , height: 8 , margin: 7.5 , resizeMode: " contain " }} destructiveIndex = {1} options = {[ " Edit ", " Delete ", " Cancel "]} actions = {[this.editPost, this.deletePost ]}/>

Note that button is a required prop (pass in a png of the desired button).

As an alternative to the button and style props, you can just pass in a full custom component:

const myIcon = (<Icon name="rocket" size={30} color="#900" />) <OptionsMenu customButton={myIcon} destructiveIndex={1} options={["Edit", "Delete" , "Cancel" ]} actions={[this.editPost, this.deletePost]}/>

Destructive index in an iOS only prop. It will appear as a red index.

Options: an array of strings that will be displayed in the menu.

Actions: an array of functions to be executed for every menu item. Note that the orders of options an actions have to match.

iOS Screenshot:

Android Screenshot: