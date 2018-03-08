Optimization for FlatLists. This is a fix over the FlatList that removed every item that is not inside the viewport. This will give a more stable and faster FlatList as performance dont drop! :)

Please also read more about the issue here: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/13413

Installation

npm i -S react- native -optimized-flatlist

or

yarn add react- native -optimized-flatlist

Usage

Just replace FlatList with OptimizedFlatList .. thats all! :)

Replace this:

render() { return ( < FlatList data = {[{name: ' fred ', name: ' freddy '}]} renderItem = { ({ item }) => < View > {item.name} </ View > } /> ...

With this: