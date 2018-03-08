openbase logo
rno

react-native-optimized-flatlist

by Kristoffer
1.0.4 (see all)

Optimization for complex and slow React Native FlatLists

Popularity

Downloads/wk

756

GitHub Stars

256

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-native-optimized-flatlist

Greenkeeper badge

Optimization for FlatLists. This is a fix over the FlatList that removed every item that is not inside the viewport. This will give a more stable and faster FlatList as performance dont drop! :)

Please also read more about the issue here: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/13413

Installation

npm i -S react-native-optimized-flatlist

or

yarn add react-native-optimized-flatlist

Usage

Just replace FlatList with OptimizedFlatList .. thats all! :)

Replace this:

render() {
  return (
  <FlatList
    data={[{name: 'fred', name: 'freddy'}]}
    renderItem={ ({item}) => <View>{item.name}</View>}
    />
...

With this:

...
import {OptimizedFlatList} from 'react-native-optimized-flatlist'

...
render() {
  return (
  <OptimizedFlatList
    data={[{name: 'fred', name: 'freddy'}]}
    renderItem={ ({item}) => <View>{item.name}</View>}
    />
...

