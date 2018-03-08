Optimization for FlatLists. This is a fix over the FlatList that removed every item that is not inside the viewport. This will give a more stable and faster FlatList as performance dont drop! :)
Please also read more about the issue here: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/13413
npm i -S react-native-optimized-flatlist
or
yarn add react-native-optimized-flatlist
Just replace
FlatList with
OptimizedFlatList .. thats all! :)
Replace this:
render() {
return (
<FlatList
data={[{name: 'fred', name: 'freddy'}]}
renderItem={ ({item}) => <View>{item.name}</View>}
/>
...
With this:
...
import {OptimizedFlatList} from 'react-native-optimized-flatlist'
...
render() {
return (
<OptimizedFlatList
data={[{name: 'fred', name: 'freddy'}]}
renderItem={ ({item}) => <View>{item.name}</View>}
/>
...