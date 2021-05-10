openbase logo
Readme

react-native-opengraph-kit

A set of components and utils useful to extract opengraph data directly from your react-native app, with almost no dependency.

For react-native v0.44+

⚠️ 2.0.0 is a breaking change, the Parser is now returning an Array of results for all the URLs in the text analysed.

If you are using only the OpenGraphAwareInput, you don't have to change anything.

Prerequesites

Be sure to have in your Info.plist

<key>NSAppTransportSecurity</key>
<!--See http://ste.vn/2015/06/10/configuring-app-transport-security-ios-9-osx-10-11/ -->
<dict>
    <key>NSAllowsArbitraryLoads</key>
    <true/>
    ...
</dict>

Subcomponents

import { OpenGraphAwareInput, OpenGraphDisplay, OpenGraphParser } from 'react-native-opengraph-kit';

OpenGraphAwareInput

<OpenGraphAwareInput
    containerStyle={styles.textInputContainer}
    textInputStyle={styles.textInput}
    onChange={this.doWhatIWantWithTheContent}
/>
Property NameTypeDescription
containerStyleViewPropTypes.styleA style to pass to customize the style of the container
onChangeReact.PropTypes.funcThe function to call on change in the TextInput
textInputStyleTextInput.propTypes.styleA style to pass to customize the style of the textInput
onIconPressReact.PropTypes.funcA function to call when the Icon is pressed (see OpenGraphDisplay). By default, the function clear the opengraphdata field returned (and therefore the resulting OpenGraphDisplay).
iconSourceImage.propTypes.sourceThe Image Source to use as Icon (see OpenGraphDisplay)
iconStyleImage.propTypes.styleThe style of the Icon (see OpenGraphDisplay)
showIconReact.PropTypes.boolShould we show the Icon or not? (default is false)
resultLimitReact.PropTypes.numberMax number of parsed OpenGraph links to display (default is 1)

OpenGraphDisplay

Fully customizable widget for the extracted data

<OpenGraphDisplay
    data={this.state.dataIGotFromTheParser}
/>
Property NameTypeDescription
dataReact.PropTypes.shape({
url: React.PropTypes.string,
image: React.PropTypes.string,
title: React.PropTypes.string,
description: React.PropTypes.string,
}).isRequired		The data gotten out of the OpenGraphAwareInput or the OpenGraphParser
containerStyleViewPropTypes.styleA style to pass to customize the style of the container
imageStyleImage.propTypes.styleA style to pass to customize the style of the image
textContainerStyleViewPropTypes.styleA style to pass to customize the style of the textContainer
touchContainerStyleViewPropTypes.styleA style to pass to customize the style of the View that is touchable when the content is "rich" (as opposed to urlOnlyTouchContainerStyle)
titleStyleText.propTypes.styleA style to pass to customize the style of the title
descriptionStyleText.propTypes.styleA style to pass to customize the style of the description
urlStyleText.propTypes.styleA style to pass to customize the style of the url
urlOnlyTouchContainerStyleViewPropTypes.styleA style to pass to customize the style of the View that is touchable when the content is "poor" (Just the url, no info has been successfully fetched)
onIconPressReact.PropTypes.funcWhen this function is provided, puts an Icon on the right of the OpenGraphDisplay (by default an x)
iconSourceImage.propTypes.sourceThe Image Source to use as Icon
iconStyleImage.propTypes.styleThe style of the Icon

OpenGraphParser

Where the magic happens

handleTextChange = (event) => {
    OpenGraphParser.extractMeta(event.nativeEvent.text)
    .then((data) => {
        this.setState({ data });
    })
    .catch((error) => {
        console.log(error);
    });
}

render() {
    return (
        <TextInput
            onChange={this.handleTextChange}
        />
    );
}

Example of data object:

[
    {
        description: "We're a young and inspired team that leverages technical knowledge to turn ideas into creative and efficient digital solutions.",
        image: "https://osedea.com/images/thumbnail-osedea-1.png",
        title: "OSEDEA | Digital Efficiency & Creativity",
        type: "website",
        url: "http://osedea.com",
    }
]

See simple React-native example project in example for a working example

