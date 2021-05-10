A set of components and utils useful to extract opengraph data directly from your react-native app, with almost no dependency.

For react-native v0.44+

⚠️ 2.0.0 is a breaking change, the Parser is now returning an Array of results for all the URLs in the text analysed.

If you are using only the OpenGraphAwareInput , you don't have to change anything.

Prerequesites

Be sure to have in your Info.plist

< key > NSAppTransportSecurity </ key > < dict > < key > NSAllowsArbitraryLoads </ key > < true /> ... </ dict >

Subcomponents

import { OpenGraphAwareInput, OpenGraphDisplay, OpenGraphParser } from 'react-native-opengraph-kit' ;

OpenGraphAwareInput

<OpenGraphAwareInput containerStyle={styles.textInputContainer} textInputStyle={styles.textInput} onChange={ this .doWhatIWantWithTheContent} />

Property Name Type Description containerStyle ViewPropTypes.style A style to pass to customize the style of the container onChange React.PropTypes.func The function to call on change in the TextInput textInputStyle TextInput.propTypes.style A style to pass to customize the style of the textInput onIconPress React.PropTypes.func A function to call when the Icon is pressed (see OpenGraphDisplay ). By default, the function clear the opengraphdata field returned (and therefore the resulting OpenGraphDisplay ). iconSource Image.propTypes.source The Image Source to use as Icon (see OpenGraphDisplay ) iconStyle Image.propTypes.style The style of the Icon (see OpenGraphDisplay ) showIcon React.PropTypes.bool Should we show the Icon or not? (default is false ) resultLimit React.PropTypes.number Max number of parsed OpenGraph links to display (default is 1 )

OpenGraphDisplay

Fully customizable widget for the extracted data

<OpenGraphDisplay data={ this .state.dataIGotFromTheParser} />

Property Name Type Description data React.PropTypes.shape({

url: React.PropTypes.string,

image: React.PropTypes.string,

title: React.PropTypes.string,

description: React.PropTypes.string,

}).isRequired The data gotten out of the OpenGraphAwareInput or the OpenGraphParser containerStyle ViewPropTypes.style A style to pass to customize the style of the container imageStyle Image.propTypes.style A style to pass to customize the style of the image textContainerStyle ViewPropTypes.style A style to pass to customize the style of the textContainer touchContainerStyle ViewPropTypes.style A style to pass to customize the style of the View that is touchable when the content is "rich" (as opposed to urlOnlyTouchContainerStyle ) titleStyle Text.propTypes.style A style to pass to customize the style of the title descriptionStyle Text.propTypes.style A style to pass to customize the style of the description urlStyle Text.propTypes.style A style to pass to customize the style of the url urlOnlyTouchContainerStyle ViewPropTypes.style A style to pass to customize the style of the View that is touchable when the content is "poor" (Just the url, no info has been successfully fetched) onIconPress React.PropTypes.func When this function is provided, puts an Icon on the right of the OpenGraphDisplay (by default an x ) iconSource Image.propTypes.source The Image Source to use as Icon iconStyle Image.propTypes.style The style of the Icon

OpenGraphParser

Where the magic happens

handleTextChange = ( event ) => { OpenGraphParser.extractMeta(event.nativeEvent.text) .then( ( data ) => { this .setState({ data }); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); }); } render() { return ( < TextInput onChange = {this.handleTextChange} /> ); }

Example of data object:

[ { description : "We're a young and inspired team that leverages technical knowledge to turn ideas into creative and efficient digital solutions." , image : "https://osedea.com/images/thumbnail-osedea-1.png" , title : "OSEDEA | Digital Efficiency & Creativity" , type : "website" , url : "http://osedea.com" , } ]

See simple React-native example project in example for a working example