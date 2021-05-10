A set of components and utils useful to extract opengraph data directly from your react-native app, with almost no dependency.
For react-native v0.44+
⚠️
2.0.0 is a breaking change, the Parser is now returning an
Array of results for all the URLs in the text analysed.
If you are using only the
OpenGraphAwareInput, you don't have to change anything.
Be sure to have in your
Info.plist
<key>NSAppTransportSecurity</key>
<!--See http://ste.vn/2015/06/10/configuring-app-transport-security-ios-9-osx-10-11/ -->
<dict>
<key>NSAllowsArbitraryLoads</key>
<true/>
...
</dict>
import { OpenGraphAwareInput, OpenGraphDisplay, OpenGraphParser } from 'react-native-opengraph-kit';
<OpenGraphAwareInput
containerStyle={styles.textInputContainer}
textInputStyle={styles.textInput}
onChange={this.doWhatIWantWithTheContent}
/>
|Property Name
|Type
|Description
|containerStyle
|ViewPropTypes.style
|A style to pass to customize the style of the container
|onChange
|React.PropTypes.func
|The function to call on change in the TextInput
|textInputStyle
|TextInput.propTypes.style
|A style to pass to customize the style of the textInput
|onIconPress
|React.PropTypes.func
|A function to call when the Icon is pressed (see
OpenGraphDisplay). By default, the function clear the
opengraphdata field returned (and therefore the resulting
OpenGraphDisplay).
|iconSource
|Image.propTypes.source
|The Image Source to use as Icon (see
OpenGraphDisplay)
|iconStyle
|Image.propTypes.style
|The style of the Icon (see
OpenGraphDisplay)
|showIcon
|React.PropTypes.bool
|Should we show the Icon or not? (default is
false)
|resultLimit
|React.PropTypes.number
|Max number of parsed OpenGraph links to display (default is
1)
Fully customizable widget for the extracted data
<OpenGraphDisplay
data={this.state.dataIGotFromTheParser}
/>
|Property Name
|Type
|Description
|data
|React.PropTypes.shape({
url: React.PropTypes.string,
image: React.PropTypes.string,
title: React.PropTypes.string,
description: React.PropTypes.string,
}).isRequired
|The data gotten out of the
OpenGraphAwareInput or the
OpenGraphParser
|containerStyle
|ViewPropTypes.style
|A style to pass to customize the style of the container
|imageStyle
|Image.propTypes.style
|A style to pass to customize the style of the image
|textContainerStyle
|ViewPropTypes.style
|A style to pass to customize the style of the textContainer
|touchContainerStyle
|ViewPropTypes.style
|A style to pass to customize the style of the View that is touchable when the content is "rich" (as opposed to
urlOnlyTouchContainerStyle)
|titleStyle
|Text.propTypes.style
|A style to pass to customize the style of the title
|descriptionStyle
|Text.propTypes.style
|A style to pass to customize the style of the description
|urlStyle
|Text.propTypes.style
|A style to pass to customize the style of the url
|urlOnlyTouchContainerStyle
|ViewPropTypes.style
|A style to pass to customize the style of the View that is touchable when the content is "poor" (Just the url, no info has been successfully fetched)
|onIconPress
|React.PropTypes.func
|When this function is provided, puts an Icon on the right of the OpenGraphDisplay (by default an
x)
|iconSource
|Image.propTypes.source
|The Image Source to use as Icon
|iconStyle
|Image.propTypes.style
|The style of the Icon
Where the magic happens
handleTextChange = (event) => {
OpenGraphParser.extractMeta(event.nativeEvent.text)
.then((data) => {
this.setState({ data });
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log(error);
});
}
render() {
return (
<TextInput
onChange={this.handleTextChange}
/>
);
}
Example of
data object:
[
{
description: "We're a young and inspired team that leverages technical knowledge to turn ideas into creative and efficient digital solutions.",
image: "https://osedea.com/images/thumbnail-osedea-1.png",
title: "OSEDEA | Digital Efficiency & Creativity",
type: "website",
url: "http://osedea.com",
}
]
See simple React-native example project in example for a working example