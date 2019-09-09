Open anything in your react-native app.
Supports call, email, text (sms), iMessage (iOS only), Map, PDF, etc.
React Native >= 0.49
npm install react-native-openanything
This library is promise based and each method returns a promise.
import {Call} from 'react-native-openanything';
Call('+155555555555').catch(err => console.error(err));
Call a number from your app!
Call(phone, prompt = false)
|Prop
|Description
|Default
phone
|A string that represents the phone number to call.
|Required
prompt
|If set to true, it will ask the user for permission to call.
Only iOS
false
Send an email from your app!
Email(to = false, subject = false, body = false, cc = false, bcc = false)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
to
|A value that indicates the recipient e-mail. Can either be
string for single recipient or an
array for multiple recipients.
false
optional
subject
|A string for the subject for the e-mail.
false
optional
body
|A string for the body message for the e-mail.
false
optional
cc
|Same as
to however the recipient(s) will be designated for the
cc field.
false
optional
bcc
|Same as
to however the recipient(s) will be designated for the
bcc field.
false
optional
Note: The default email application will be open even if no parameter is set.
Send an text (sms) from your app!
Text(phone, message = false, autoEncode = true)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
phone
|A string that represents the phone number to call.
|Required
message
|A string for the message.
false
optional
autoEncode
|If set to true, the method will auto encode the message.
true
optional
By default this method tries to properly encode the message however in same cases that might not work. If you have trouble just set the
autoEncode parameter to
false.
Note: If
message is not a string, this method will open the default text client regardless.
Open any URL from your app!
Web(url)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
url
|A string that represents the url.
|Required
Displays a map from your app!
Map(address)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
address
|A string that represents the address.
|Required
Note: You can either provide an
string or an
array with
latitude and
longitude to this method.
Opens a YouTube Video
Youtube(video)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
video
|A string that contains the Youtube video id.
|Required
Opens Twitter
Twitter(user)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
user
|A string that contains the Twitter User Id that should be open.
|Required
Opens Facebook
Facebook(user)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
user
|A string that contains the Facebook User Id that should be open.
|Required
Opens Instagram User, Media, Camera, App, Location and Tag
Instagram(user)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
user
|A string that contains the Instagram User Id that should be open.
|Required
InstagramMedia(media)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
user
|A string that contains the Instagram Media Id that should be open.
|Required
InstagramLocation(location)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
user
|A string that contains the Instagram Location Id that should be open.
|Required
InstagramTag(tag)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
user
|A string that contains the Instagram Tag Id that should be open.
|Required
InstagramApp()
Opens the Instagram App.
InstagramCamera()
Opens the Instagram Camera.
Only iOS
Launch Facetime
Facetime(target, audioOnly = false)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
target
|A string that representing a phone number or a username.
|Required
audioOnly
|A boolean value indicating if facetime is an audio call
false
optional
Note: You should only use these methods if you know what you doing.
Supported - checks if a deep linking URL is supported on the current device.
Supported(url)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
url
|The url to check.
|Required
Open - opens an deep linking URL.
Open(url)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
url
|The url to open.
|Required
Launch - Combines
Supported and
Open
Launch(url)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
url
|The url to verify and open.
|Required
On iOS you might run into this issue. The reaon is that you have to explicit add the requesting query schemes into the pinfo.list variable
LSApplicationQueriesSchemes.
e.g. for Facebook you would add
fb. Please refer to the example list below for the correct query scheme string:
|Target
|Query Scheme
fb
instagram
twitter
linkedin
whatsapp
You can either import specific modules:
import { Call, Text, Web, Map, EMail } from 'react-native-openanything';
...
render() {
<View>
<Button onPress={() => Call('+12105551234')}>
<Text>Call</Text>
</Button>
<Button onPress={() => Text('+12105551234', 'Can you please call me!')}>
<Text>Text</Text>
</Button>
</View>
}
or import all modules as wildcard:
import * as OpenAnything from 'react-native-openanything';
...
render() {
<View>
<Button onPress={() => OpenAnything.Call('+12105551234')}>
<Text>Call</Text>
</Button>
<Button onPress={() => OpenAnything.Call('+12105551234', 'Can you please call me!')}>
<Text>Text</Text>
</Button>
<Button onPress={() => OpenAnything.Email('someone@google.com')}>
<Text>E-Mail</Text>
</Button>
<Button onPress={() => OpenAnything.Web('http://www.google.com')}>
<Text>Google Homepage</Text>
</Button>
<Button onPress={() => OpenAnything.Map('Google')}>
<Text>Google HQ</Text>
</Button>
</View>
}