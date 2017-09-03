Open your apps settings in the Settings app :P

Install

npm install react- native -open-settings

iOS

Add React Native Open Settings to project libraries.

Android

Edit build.gradle to look like this:

apply plugin: 'com.android.application' android { ... } dependencies { ... + compile project ( ':react-native-open-settings' ) }

In settings.gradle , insert the following code:

include ':react-native-open-settings' project( ':react-native-open-settings' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-open-settings/android' )

Edit your MainActivity.java to look like this:

package com.myapp; .... import com.opensettings.OpenSettingsPackage public class MainActivity extends extends ReactActivity { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new OpenSettingsPackage() ); } ... }

Usage

Require the react-native-open-settings module.

import OpenSettings from 'react-native-open-settings' ;

And then, where you want to open the settings, just do

OpenSettings.openSettings()

Have fun!