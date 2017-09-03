Open your apps settings in the Settings app :P
npm install react-native-open-settings
Add
React Native Open Settings to project libraries.
build.gradle to look like this:
apply plugin: 'com.android.application'
android {
...
}
dependencies {
...
+ compile project(':react-native-open-settings')
}
settings.gradle, insert the following code:
include ':react-native-open-settings'
project(':react-native-open-settings').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-open-settings/android')
MainActivity.java to look like this:
package com.myapp;
....
import com.opensettings.OpenSettingsPackage
public class MainActivity extends extends ReactActivity {
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new OpenSettingsPackage()
);
}
...
}
Require the
react-native-open-settings module.
import OpenSettings from 'react-native-open-settings';
And then, where you want to open the settings, just do
OpenSettings.openSettings()
Have fun!