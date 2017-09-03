openbase logo
rno

react-native-open-settings

by Michael Morrissey
1.0.1 (see all)

open app settings in react native

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-open-settings

npm version

Open your apps settings in the Settings app :P

Install

npm install react-native-open-settings

iOS

Add React Native Open Settings to project libraries.

Android

  • Edit build.gradle to look like this:
apply plugin: 'com.android.application'

android {
  ...
}

dependencies {
  ...
+ compile project(':react-native-open-settings')
}
  • In settings.gradle, insert the following code:
include ':react-native-open-settings'
project(':react-native-open-settings').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-open-settings/android')
  • Edit your MainActivity.java to look like this:
package com.myapp;

....
import com.opensettings.OpenSettingsPackage

public class MainActivity extends extends ReactActivity {

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
        return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
                new MainReactPackage(),
                new OpenSettingsPackage()
        );
    }
    ...
}

Usage

Require the react-native-open-settings module.

import OpenSettings from 'react-native-open-settings';

And then, where you want to open the settings, just do

OpenSettings.openSettings()

Have fun!

