🗺 A simple cross-platform library to help perform map actions to the corresponding device's map (Google, Apple, or Yandex Maps)

react-native-open-maps works by creating a universal map link for either Apple, Google, and Yandex maps that can be used to open up the relevant map application. In order to maximize compatibility some platform specific parameters are omitted, but simplifies development efforts and ensures a smooth user experience.

Features

✅ Open the map coordinates immediately

✅ Create a delayed invoked function that will open the map

that will open the map ✅ Create a string of the map link

of the map link ✅ Cross-compatible properties among different map applications

Usage

Install the repository $ npm install --save react-native-open-maps Add an import to the top of your file import openMap from 'react-native-open-maps' ; Put it all together import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Button } from 'react-native' ; import openMap from 'react-native-open-maps' ; export default class App extends Component { _goToYosemite() { openMap({ latitude : 37.865101 , longitude : -119.538330 }); } render() { return ( < Button color = { '# bdc3c7 '} onPress = {this._goToYosemite} title = "Click To Open Maps 🗺" /> ); } } BONUS: You can also create delayed functions for more of that 1 - 1 mapping flavor 🍦.

import { createOpenLink } from 'react-native-open-maps' ; const yosemite = { latitude : 37.865101 , longitude : -119.538330 }; const openYosemite = createOpenLink(yosemite); const openYosemiteZoomedOut = createOpenLink({ ...yosemite, zoom : 30 }); const facebookHQ = { latitude : 37.4847 , longitude : 122.1477 }; const openFacebookHQ = createOpenLink(facebookHQ); render() { return ( <Button color={'#bdc3c7'} onPress={openYosemite} title="Go to Yosemite 🏔" /> <Button color={'#bdc3c7'} onPress={openFacebookHQ} title="Go to Facebook HQ 🕋" /> );

If you need additional examples, view the example directory for a demo you can run locally.

API

default function open(options)

react-native-open-maps immediately opens the map of the coordinates and the settings

Creates a delayed invoked function to open the map. This is useful for binding functions to onPress() in a succinct manner. Think of it like ... function openToMe() { open(coordinates) }

Creates the raw link for the map.

options

Properties Type Description Example Map Support latitude number The latitude 37.865101 All longitude number The longitude -119.538330 All zoom number The zoom level, only works with latitude and longitude 18

Default: 15 All provider string

[ google , apple , yandex ] If no provider set, it will determine according to Platform.OS apple N/A query string Will act according to the map used. Refer to query property "Yosemite Trail" All queryPlaceId string Will query by Place ID. ChIJgUbEo8cfqokR5lP9_Wh_DaM Google travelType enumeration : [ drive , walk , public_transport ] Use this parameter in conjunction with start and end to determine transportation type. Default is drive "drive" All start string that geolocation can understand The start location that can be interpreted as a geolocation, omit if you want to use current location / "My Location". See Apple, Google and Yandex docs for more details on how to define geolocations. "New York City, New York, NY" All end string that geolocation can understand. The end location that can be interpreted as a geolocation. See Apple, Google and Yandex docs for more details on how to define geolocations. "SOHO, New York, NY" All endPlaceId string End destination with the use of a place ID that uniquely identifies a places. ChIJgUbEo8cfqokR5lP9_Wh_DaM Google navigate boolean This is only specific for Google. Yandex and Apple maps will provide directions if a start and end is provided. true Google mapType enum : [ standard , satellite , hybrid , transit ] Specifies base map type. Note, hybrid is the satellite map with a transit layer, where as transit is the standard roadmap with a transit layer. "hybrid" All, except Yandex does not support "hybrid"

Note:

Combining query with latitude and longitude will override the query parameter.

Yandex Maps does not support building routes from current location.

Map Actions

To perform certain map actions refer these necessary parameters

Setting Directions : end , [ start , travelType ]

: , [ , ] Display Map Around Coordinates: latitude + longitude , [ zoom ]

, [ ] Query Map For Location: query

Examples

Search by query

createMapLink({ provider : 'apple' , query : 'Yosemite National Park' });

Search query near coordinates (lat/lng)

createMapLink({ provider : 'apple' , query : 'Coffee Shop' , latitude : 10.02134 , longitude : -29.21322 })

Get directions from start to end using addresses

createMapLink({ provider : 'yandex' , start : '1 Infinite Loop, Cupertino, CA' , end : '1600 Amphitheatre Pkwy, Mountain View, CA' })

Get directions from here

createMapLink({ provider : 'google' , end : 'New York City, NY' })

Get directions by walking with a hybrid view (satellite and transit)

createMapLink({ provider : 'google' , end : 'New York City, NY' , travelType : 'walking' , mapType : 'hybrid' })

Get public transit directions from start to end

createMapLink({ provider : 'google' , start : 'SoHo, Manhattan, New York, NY' , end : 'Times Square, Manhattan, NY' , travelType : 'public_transportation' })

Display with different base map options

createMapLink({ provider : 'apple' , query : 'hiking trails' , mapType : 'satellite' })

Display centered around coordinates, really zoomed in

createMapLink({ provider : 'yandex' , latitude : 10.02134 , longitude : -29.21322 , zoom : 20 })

Query Property

The query behavior differs per platform:

Apple Maps : If latitude and longitude is provided, this will place a marker with the query as a label. If no latitude or longitude is provided, it will center map to closest query match.

: If and is provided, this will place a marker with the as a label. If no or is provided, it will center map to closest query match. Google Maps : Will override latitude and longitude if present and center map to closest query match. Without a query , you may however use <latitude>,<longitude> as a string value in the query to have a unnamed marker on the map.

: Will override and if present and center map to closest query match. Without a , you may however use as a string value in the query to have a unnamed marker on the map. Yandex Maps: If latitude and longitude is provided, this will place a point to show the accurate location. If no latitude or longitude is provided, it will center map to closest query match.

Contribute

Contributions are greatly appreciated! Prior to submitting PRs, please try to test your changes against the example application provided to make sure your changes do not break existing platforms. In addition, unit tests are recommended for new features or large changes.

Run Changes on Example App

To test your changes against the example application.

npm run example-test cd example npx react-native start Run on your desired simulator

Your changes should not cause unexpected behaviors or warnings.

Run Test Suite

npm test

License

MIT © Brandon Him

