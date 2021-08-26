🗺 A simple cross-platform library to help perform map actions to the corresponding device's map (Google, Apple, or Yandex Maps)
react-native-open-maps works by creating a universal map link for either Apple, Google, and Yandex maps that can be used to open up the relevant map application. In order to maximize compatibility some platform specific parameters are omitted, but simplifies development efforts and ensures a smooth user experience.
Features
function that will open the map
string of the map link
Install the repository
$ npm install --save react-native-open-maps
Add an import to the top of your file
import openMap from 'react-native-open-maps';
Put it all together
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Button } from 'react-native';
import openMap from 'react-native-open-maps';
export default class App extends Component {
_goToYosemite() {
openMap({ latitude: 37.865101, longitude: -119.538330 });
}
render() {
return (
<Button
color={'#bdc3c7'}
onPress={this._goToYosemite}
title="Click To Open Maps 🗺" />
);
}
}
BONUS: You can also create delayed functions for more of that
1 - 1 mapping flavor 🍦.
import { createOpenLink } from 'react-native-open-maps';
const yosemite = { latitude: 37.865101, longitude: -119.538330 };
const openYosemite = createOpenLink(yosemite);
const openYosemiteZoomedOut = createOpenLink({ ...yosemite, zoom: 30 });
const facebookHQ = { latitude: 37.4847, longitude: 122.1477 };
const openFacebookHQ = createOpenLink(facebookHQ);
// Condensed for Readability...
render() {
return (
<Button
color={'#bdc3c7'}
onPress={openYosemite}
title="Go to Yosemite 🏔" />
<Button
color={'#bdc3c7'}
onPress={openFacebookHQ}
title="Go to Facebook HQ 🕋" />
);
If you need additional examples, view the example directory for a demo you can run locally.
open(options)
react-native-open-maps immediately opens the map of the coordinates and the settings
{ createOpenLink(options) }
Creates a delayed invoked function to open the map. This is useful for binding functions to
onPress() in a succinct manner. Think of it like ...
function openToMe() { open(coordinates) }
{ createMapLink(options) }
Creates the raw link for the map.
|Properties
|Type
|Description
|Example
|Map Support
|latitude
number
|The latitude
|37.865101
|All
|longitude
number
|The longitude
|-119.538330
|All
|zoom
number
|The zoom level, only works with
latitude and
longitude
|18
Default: 15
|All
|provider
string
[
google,
apple,
yandex]
|If no provider set, it will determine according to
Platform.OS
apple
|N/A
|query
string
|Will act according to the map used. Refer to query property
"Yosemite Trail"
|All
|queryPlaceId
string
|Will query by Place ID.
ChIJgUbEo8cfqokR5lP9_Wh_DaM
|travelType
enumeration : [
drive,
walk,
public_transport]
|Use this parameter in conjunction with
start and
end to determine transportation type. Default is
drive
"drive"
|All
|start
string that geolocation can understand
|The start location that can be interpreted as a geolocation, omit if you want to use current location / "My Location". See Apple, Google and Yandex docs for more details on how to define geolocations.
"New York City, New York, NY"
|All
|end
string that geolocation can understand.
|The end location that can be interpreted as a geolocation. See Apple, Google and Yandex docs for more details on how to define geolocations.
"SOHO, New York, NY"
|All
|endPlaceId
string
|End destination with the use of a place ID that uniquely identifies a places.
ChIJgUbEo8cfqokR5lP9_Wh_DaM
|navigate
boolean
|This is only specific for Google. Yandex and Apple maps will provide directions if a
start and
end is provided.
true
|mapType
enum: [
standard,
satellite,
hybrid,
transit]
|Specifies base map type. Note,
hybrid is the satellite map with a transit layer, where as
transit is the standard roadmap with a
transit layer.
|"hybrid"
|All, except Yandex does not support "hybrid"
Note:
To perform certain map actions refer these necessary parameters
end, [
start ,
travelType ]
latitude +
longitude, [
zoom ]
query
createMapLink({ provider: 'apple', query: 'Yosemite National Park' });
createMapLink({ provider: 'apple', query: 'Coffee Shop', latitude: 10.02134, longitude: -29.21322 })
createMapLink({ provider: 'yandex', start: '1 Infinite Loop, Cupertino, CA', end: '1600 Amphitheatre Pkwy, Mountain View, CA' })
createMapLink({ provider: 'google', end: 'New York City, NY' })
createMapLink({ provider: 'google', end: 'New York City, NY', travelType: 'walking', mapType: 'hybrid' })
createMapLink({ provider: 'google', start: 'SoHo, Manhattan, New York, NY', end: 'Times Square, Manhattan, NY', travelType: 'public_transportation' })
createMapLink({ provider: 'apple', query: 'hiking trails', mapType: 'satellite' })
createMapLink({ provider: 'yandex', latitude: 10.02134, longitude: -29.21322, zoom: 20 })
The query behavior differs per platform:
latitude and
longitude is provided, this will place a marker with the
query as a label. If no
latitude or
longitude is provided, it will center map to closest query match.
latitude and
longitude if present and center map to closest query match. Without a
query, you may however use
<latitude>,<longitude> as a string value in the query to have a unnamed marker on the map.
latitude and
longitude is provided, this will place a point to show the accurate location. If no
latitude or
longitude is provided, it will center map to closest query match.
Contributions are greatly appreciated! Prior to submitting PRs, please try to test your changes against the example application provided to make sure your changes do not break existing platforms. In addition, unit tests are recommended for new features or large changes.
To test your changes against the example application.
npm run example-test
cd example
npx react-native start
Your changes should not cause unexpected behaviors or warnings.
npm test
MIT © Brandon Him
If you like this repository, check out my other react-native projects or follow me for other open-source projects: