openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rno

react-native-open-maps

by Brandon Him
0.4.0 (see all)

🗺 A simple react-native library to perform cross-platform map actions (Google, Apple, or Yandex Maps)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.1K

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Map

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation

Readme

react-native-open-maps

build status coverage npm

🗺 A simple cross-platform library to help perform map actions to the corresponding device's map (Google, Apple, or Yandex Maps)

react-native-open-maps works by creating a universal map link for either Apple, Google, and Yandex maps that can be used to open up the relevant map application. In order to maximize compatibility some platform specific parameters are omitted, but simplifies development efforts and ensures a smooth user experience.

Features

  • ✅ Open the map coordinates immediately
  • ✅ Create a delayed invoked function that will open the map
  • ✅ Create a string of the map link
  • ✅ Cross-compatible properties among different map applications

New Demo Preview

Usage

  1. Install the repository

    $ npm install --save react-native-open-maps

  2. Add an import to the top of your file

    import openMap from 'react-native-open-maps';

  3. Put it all together

    import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Button } from 'react-native';
import openMap from 'react-native-open-maps';

export default class App extends Component {
  _goToYosemite() {
    openMap({ latitude: 37.865101, longitude: -119.538330 });
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <Button
        color={'#bdc3c7'}
        onPress={this._goToYosemite}
        title="Click To Open Maps 🗺" />
    );
  }
}

  4. BONUS: You can also create delayed functions for more of that 1 - 1 mapping flavor 🍦.

import { createOpenLink } from 'react-native-open-maps';

const yosemite = { latitude: 37.865101, longitude: -119.538330 };
const openYosemite = createOpenLink(yosemite);
const openYosemiteZoomedOut = createOpenLink({ ...yosemite, zoom: 30 });

const facebookHQ = { latitude: 37.4847, longitude: 122.1477 };
const openFacebookHQ = createOpenLink(facebookHQ);

// Condensed for Readability...
    render() {
        return (
          <Button
            color={'#bdc3c7'}
            onPress={openYosemite}
            title="Go to Yosemite 🏔" />
          <Button
            color={'#bdc3c7'}
            onPress={openFacebookHQ}
            title="Go to Facebook HQ 🕋" />
        );

If you need additional examples, view the example directory for a demo you can run locally.

API

default function open(options)

react-native-open-maps immediately opens the map of the coordinates and the settings

{ createOpenLink(options) }

Creates a delayed invoked function to open the map. This is useful for binding functions to onPress() in a succinct manner. Think of it like ... function openToMe() { open(coordinates) }

{ createMapLink(options) }

Creates the raw link for the map.

options

PropertiesTypeDescriptionExampleMap Support
latitudenumberThe latitude37.865101All
longitudenumberThe longitude-119.538330All
zoomnumberThe zoom level, only works with latitude and longitude18
Default: 15		All
providerstring
[google,apple,yandex]		If no provider set, it will determine according to Platform.OSappleN/A
querystringWill act according to the map used. Refer to query property"Yosemite Trail"All
queryPlaceIdstringWill query by Place ID.ChIJgUbEo8cfqokR5lP9_Wh_DaMGoogle
travelTypeenumeration : [drive, walk,public_transport]Use this parameter in conjunction with start and end to determine transportation type. Default is drive"drive"All
startstring that geolocation can understandThe start location that can be interpreted as a geolocation, omit if you want to use current location / "My Location". See Apple, Google and Yandex docs for more details on how to define geolocations."New York City, New York, NY"All
endstring that geolocation can understand.The end location that can be interpreted as a geolocation. See Apple, Google and Yandex docs for more details on how to define geolocations."SOHO, New York, NY"All
endPlaceIdstringEnd destination with the use of a place ID that uniquely identifies a places.ChIJgUbEo8cfqokR5lP9_Wh_DaMGoogle
navigatebooleanThis is only specific for Google. Yandex and Apple maps will provide directions if a start and end is provided.trueGoogle
mapTypeenum: [standard, satellite, hybrid, transit]Specifies base map type. Note, hybrid is the satellite map with a transit layer, where as transit is the standard roadmap with a transit layer."hybrid"All, except Yandex does not support "hybrid"

Note:

  • Combining query with latitude and longitude will override the query parameter.
  • Yandex Maps does not support building routes from current location.

Map Actions

To perform certain map actions refer these necessary parameters

  • Setting Directions: end, [ start , travelType ]
  • Display Map Around Coordinates: latitude + longitude, [ zoom ]
  • Query Map For Location: query

Examples

Search by query

createMapLink({ provider: 'apple', query: 'Yosemite National Park' });

Search query near coordinates (lat/lng)

createMapLink({ provider: 'apple', query: 'Coffee Shop', latitude: 10.02134, longitude: -29.21322 })

Get directions from start to end using addresses

createMapLink({ provider: 'yandex', start: '1 Infinite Loop, Cupertino, CA', end: '1600 Amphitheatre Pkwy, Mountain View, CA' })

Get directions from here

createMapLink({ provider: 'google', end: 'New York City, NY' })

Get directions by walking with a hybrid view (satellite and transit)

createMapLink({ provider: 'google', end: 'New York City, NY', travelType: 'walking', mapType: 'hybrid' })
Get public transit directions from start to end
createMapLink({ provider: 'google', start: 'SoHo, Manhattan, New York, NY', end: 'Times Square, Manhattan, NY', travelType: 'public_transportation' })
Display with different base map options
createMapLink({ provider: 'apple', query: 'hiking trails', mapType: 'satellite' })
Display centered around coordinates, really zoomed in
createMapLink({ provider: 'yandex', latitude: 10.02134, longitude: -29.21322, zoom: 20 })
Query Property

The query behavior differs per platform:

  • Apple Maps: If latitude and longitude is provided, this will place a marker with the query as a label. If no latitude or longitude is provided, it will center map to closest query match.
  • Google Maps: Will override latitude and longitude if present and center map to closest query match. Without a query, you may however use <latitude>,<longitude> as a string value in the query to have a unnamed marker on the map.
  • Yandex Maps: If latitude and longitude is provided, this will place a point to show the accurate location. If no latitude or longitude is provided, it will center map to closest query match.

Contribute

Contributions are greatly appreciated! Prior to submitting PRs, please try to test your changes against the example application provided to make sure your changes do not break existing platforms. In addition, unit tests are recommended for new features or large changes.

Run Changes on Example App

To test your changes against the example application.

  1. npm run example-test
  2. cd example
  3. npx react-native start
  4. Run on your desired simulator

Your changes should not cause unexpected behaviors or warnings.

Run Test Suite

  1. npm test

License

MIT © Brandon Him

Shameless Plug 🔌

If you like this repository, check out my other react-native projects or follow me for other open-source projects:

  • react-native-masonry: A pure JS react-native component to render a masonry~ish layout for images with support for dynamic columns, progressive image loading, device rotation, on-press handlers, and headers/captions.
  • react-native-hero: A super duper easy hero unit react-native component with support for dynamic image, dynamic sizing, color overlays, and more
  • rn-component-cookbook: A open-source cookbook with recipes for handling everyday issues when building robust, modular react-native components
  • generator-rnc: A yeoman generator to scaffold a ready-to-go, open-source react-native component (Jest, Package dependencies, Travis, etc)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
vprince0011 Rating0 Reviews
September 6, 2020
Poor Documentation

Alternatives

@react-native-mapbox-gl/mapsA Mapbox GL react native module for creating custom maps
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
react-native-mapsReact Native Mapview component for iOS + Android
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
126K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
15
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
react-native-map-link🗺 Open the map app of the user's choice.
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
rnm
react-native-maps-directionsDirections Component for `react-native-maps`
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rnm
react-native-map-clusteringReact Native map clustering both for Android and iOS.
GitHub Stars
547
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial