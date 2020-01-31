React Native Open Map

Choose the application that will open the map

Currently supported apps:

Apple Maps – apple-maps

Google Maps – google-maps

Citymapper – citymapper

Uber – uber

Lyft – lyft

Navigon – navigon

The Transit App – transit

Waze – waze

Moovit - moovit

Try it out

You can try out the Open Map Example app to get a tease of the functionalities of this lib.

Installation

npm install --save react-native- open - map

yarn add react-native- open -map

A note about iOS 9+

As of iOS 9, your app needs to provide the LSApplicationQueriesSchemes key inside Info.plist to specify the URL schemes with which the app can interact.

Just put this in your Info.plist depending on which apps you'd like to support. Omitting these might mean that the library can't detect some of the maps apps installed by the user.

< key > LSApplicationQueriesSchemes </ key > < array > < string > comgooglemaps </ string > < string > citymapper </ string > < string > uber </ string > < string > lyft </ string > < string > navigon </ string > < string > transit </ string > < string > waze </ string > < string > moovit </ string > </ array >

Props

Prop Default Type Required latitude none number/string yes longitude none number/string yes title "Location" string no cancelText "Cancel" string no actionSheetTitle none string no actionSheetMessage none string no

Usage

import OpenMap from "react-native-open-map" ; OpenMap.show({ latitude : 40.778721 , longitude : -73.968188 , });

OpenMap.show({ latitude : 40.778721 , longitude : -73.968188 , title : 'Central Park' , cancelText : 'Close' , actionSheetTitle : 'Chose app' , actionSheetMessage : 'Available applications ' });

Credits

This library is based on react-native-map-link.