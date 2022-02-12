openbase logo
react-native-onesignal-vannguyen

by OneSignal
3.0.6 (see all)

React Native Library for OneSignal Push Notifications Service

npm
GitHub
CDN

8

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

80

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native OneSignal SDK

npm version npm downloads

OneSignal is a free email, sms, push notification, and in-app message service for mobile apps. This SDK makes it easy to integrate your native React-Native iOS and/or Android apps with OneSignal.

Installation

See the Setup Guide for setup instructions.

Change Log

See this repository's release tags for a complete change log of every released version.

Support

Please visit this repository's Github issue tracker for feature requests and bug reports related specifically to the SDK. For account issues and support please contact OneSignal support from the OneSignal.com dashboard.

Demo Project

To make things easier, we have published demo projects in the /examples folder of this repository.

Supports:

  • Tested from iOS 7 to iOS 13
  • Tested from Android 4.0.3 (API level 15) to Android 9 (28)

