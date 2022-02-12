openbase logo
react-native-onesignal

by OneSignal
4.3.3

React Native Library for OneSignal Push Notifications Service

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React Native OneSignal SDK

npm version npm downloads

OneSignal is a free email, sms, push notification, and in-app message service for mobile apps. This SDK makes it easy to integrate your native React-Native iOS and/or Android apps with OneSignal.

Installation

See the Setup Guide for setup instructions.

Change Log

See this repository's release tags for a complete change log of every released version.

Support

Please visit this repository's Github issue tracker for feature requests and bug reports related specifically to the SDK. For account issues and support please contact OneSignal support from the OneSignal.com dashboard.

Demo Project

To make things easier, we have published demo projects in the /examples folder of this repository.

Supports:

  • Tested from iOS 7 to iOS 13
  • Tested from Android 4.0.3 (API level 15) to Android 9 (28)

100
George DeglinBay Area, CA3 Ratings0 Reviews
Co-Founder & CEO Of OneSignal. We are the market leader in customer engagement, powering push notifications, email, in-app, and more.
June 26, 2020

