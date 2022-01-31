<Onboarding />
There are many ways to onboard people to your mobile app. But for React-Native, there is solely one component that is a) easy to setup and b) highly customizable:
react-native-onboarding-swiper.
Your new users shouldn't jump in at the deep end. First give them a pleasurable, delightful introduction and only then let them explore your awesome app.
Getting everything running merely takes a minute. Try out the example running in your browser. Or check out this tutorial on YouTube.
npm i react-native-onboarding-swiper
yarn add react-native-onboarding-swiper
import Onboarding from 'react-native-onboarding-swiper';
<Onboarding
pages={[
{
backgroundColor: '#fff',
image: <Image source={require('./images/circle.png')} />,
title: 'Onboarding',
subtitle: 'Done with React Native Onboarding Swiper',
},
...
]}
/>
Check out the three examples files: the simple example, the example with a Call-to-Action button or the example with custom button components.
pages (required): an array of pages in the following shape:
backgroundColor (required): a background color. The color of the font and dots adapts to the background color.
image (required): a component (e.g.
<Image />) to display at the top of the page.
title (required): a string OR a React-Native component.
subtitle (required): a string OR a React-Native component.
nextLabel (optional): a string OR a React-Native component for the Next label. Defaults to
Next.
showNext (optional): a bool flag indicating whether the Next button is visible. Defaults to
true.
skipLabel (optional): a string OR a React-Native component for the Skip label. Defaults to
Skip.
showSkip (optional): a bool flag indicating whether the Skip button is visible. Defaults to
true.
onSkip (optional): a callback that is fired if the Onboarding is skipped.
skipToPage (optional): when pressing skip, go to that page (e.g.
skipToPage={2}). If this prop is provided, ignores
onSkip.
onDone (optional): a callback that is fired after the Onboarding is completed.
showDone (optional): a bool flag indicating whether the Done checkmark button is visible. Defaults to
true.
bottomBarHeight (optional): a number for the height of the bottom bar. Defaults to
60.
bottomBarColor (optional): backgroundColor of the bottom bar. Defaults to
transparent.
bottomBarHighlight (optional): a bool flag indicating whether the bottom bar should be highlighted. Defaults to
true.
controlStatusBar (optional): a bool flag indicating whether the status bar should change with the background color. Defaults to
true.
showPagination (optional): whether to show the bottom pagination bar. Defaults to
true.
flatlistProps (optional): additional props for the FlatList which holds all the pages.
transitionAnimationDuration (optional): The duration in milliseconds for the animation of the background color for the page transition. Defaults to
500.
allowFontScalingText (optional): Font scaling can cause troubles with high-resolution screens. You may want to disable it. Defaults to
true.
allowFontScalingButtons (optional): Font scaling can cause troubles with high-resolution screens. You may want to disable it. Defaults to
true.
pageIndexCallback (optional): a function that receives the page
index as a parameter on page change. Example Usage
For the pages in the
pages array, you can set the default styles (and override the styles set by this component).
containerStyles (optional): override the default container styles.
imageContainerStyles (optional): override the default image container styles e.g. the
paddingBottom of 60.
titleStyles (optional): override the default title styles.
subTitleStyles (optional): override the default subtitle styles.
For each page in the
pages array, you can override the default page styles. An example.
titleStyles (optional): modify styles of a specific page's title.
subTitleStyles (optional): modify styles of a specific page's subtitle.
You can also provide your own custom components for the buttons and the dots. All of them have access to a
isLight prop but it's up to you what you do with it. Also checkout this example.
SkipButtonComponent (optional): Skip Button, gets
skipLabel as prop.
NextButtonComponent (optional): Next Button, gets
nextLabel as prop.
DoneButtonComponent (optional): Done Button.
DotComponent (optional): Dot for the pagination, gets
selected as prop to indicate the active page.
You can control the Onboarding component imperatively with useRef.
const onboardingRef = useRef<Onboarding>(null);
<Onboarding
ref={onboardingRef}
pages={pages}
/>
onboardingRef.current.goNext()
onboardingRef.current.goToPage(2, true)
onboardingRef.current.goToPage(2, false)
Methods:
goNext() : Go to the next page.
goToPage(pageIndex, animated) : Go to the selected page.
If you have a question, found a bug or want to propose a new feature, have a look at the issues page.
Pull requests are especially welcomed when they fix bugs or improve the code quality.
Built upon the work by Gosha Arinich which was originally inspired by AndroidOnboarder.
MIT.