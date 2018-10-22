使React-Native 支持Web平台开发

同时支持React同构模式，以及支持单页模式与多页模式共存，资源按需加载等。

自带fetch 支持跨域

npm install react-native- on -web

基于 [ `react-native-web` ](https://github.com/necolas/react-native-web)

安装cli

npm install react-native- on -web-cli -g

切换到react-native工程根目录下(或者任意目录下仅创建web)：

初始化(生成web平台) react- native -on-web init

启动(启动web平台) react-native- on -web start

移除(移除web平台) react- native -on-web remove

发布(发布web平台) react-native- on -web bundle d:/ release /

升级(升级react-native-on-web)(从2.0.29开始支持) react- native -on-web upgrade

查看帮助 react- native -on-web

if (process.env.SERVERSIDE){ } { targetPort : 8080 , imageAssets : [], clientContextEntry : path.resolve( 'server/express/react/client.js' ), serverContextEntry : path.resolve(webConfig.indexWeb), babelrc : { }, webpack :{ }, serverResolves : {}, static : function ( exts ) { return exts; }, compileAll : true , es6Modules : [], spliters :[ ], splitHandle : null , alias : { 'logger' : path.resolve( 'server/framework/logger/index.js' ), 'app-context' : path.resolve( 'server/framework/env/enviroment.js' ) }, ignores : [ '.git/**/*' , '.packager' , '.vscode/**/*' , '.happypack/**/*' , 'logs/**/*' ], minOptions : { contextName : '__cdnUrl__' , gifsicle : { interlaced : false }, optipng : { optimizationLevel : 7 }, pngquant : { quality : '65-90' , speed : 4 }, mozjpeg : { progressive : true , quality : 65 } } }

默认打包工具会识别index.web.js所在目录下的.babelrc 以及webpack.js 的配置，

并且将配置合并到打包工具中，

当然大部分是使用.bundlerc.js中的{webpack:{},babelrc:{}}

import {Platform} from "react-native" ; Platform.OS == 'web' process.env.RNW_RUNTIME === "Client" ; Button.web.js Navigation.web.js

const reactAppContext = global[ '@@__reactAppContext__@@' ] reactAppContext :{ routePath : '' , route : new SideRoute(), initialState : { } } SlideRoute :{ title : 'xxx' , setMatchRoute : function ( title,initialState ) }

默认 react-native-on-web 生成的工程，没有路由， 如果需要接入路由可以使用一些能在三端使用的路由 例如： react-navigation react-router 等

路由接入需要考虑两个方向:

一、服务端路由工作

默认接入路由有React部分进行路由配置，以及路由匹配 只需要在React路由匹配成功部分执行以下部分就可以达到SSR(Server Side Render)部分 标题以及状态等信息配置

关键代码

const reactAppContext = global['@@reactAppContext@@'];

//在路由之间匹配成功后调用 reactAppContext.route.setMatchRoute(props.title,props.initialState);

**二、客户端路由工作** 客户端不同的路由框架，有不同的处理，不过总体是使用pushState来进行客户端路由跳转 参考如下示例: > **React-Navigation 接入示例** <a name= "SCH" ></a> ```js import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { PropTypes } from 'react-native' ; import { NavigationActions, addNavigationHelpers, TabRouter, createNavigator } from 'react-navigation' ; const reactAppContext = global [ '@@__reactAppContext__@@' ]; const isNodeServerRuntime = process.env.RNW_RUNTIME === "Client" ; class NavApp extends Component { static childContextTypes = { getActionForPathAndParams: PropTypes.func.isRequired, getURIForAction: PropTypes.func.isRequired, dispatch: PropTypes.func.isRequired, }; constructor(props) { super(props); const { router } = this.props; const path = reactAppContext.route.toString(); const initAction = this.getAction(router, path, { path }); this.dispatch = this.dispatch.bind(this); this.state = router.getStateForAction(initAction); this.getActionForPathAndParams = this.getActionForPathAndParams.bind(this); this.getURIForAction = this.getURIForAction.bind(this); } getAction(router, path, params) { return router.getActionForPathAndParams(path, params) || NavigationActions.navigate({ params: { path }, routeName: 'NotFound' , }); } getNavigation() { const { router } = this.props; const state = this.state; const navigation = addNavigationHelpers({ state: this.state, dispatch: this.dispatch, }) const screenNavigation = addNavigationHelpers({ ...navigation, state: state.routes[state.index], }); const options = router.getScreenOptions(screenNavigation, {}); if (isNodeServerRuntime) { reactAppContext.route.setMatchRoute(options.title); } else { this.pushState(router,state,options); } return navigation; } pushState(router, state,options) { const { path, params } = router.getPathAndParamsForState(state); const maybeHash = params && params.hash ? ` const uri = `/${path}${maybeHash}`; if (window.location.pathname !== uri) { window.history.pushState({}, state.title, uri); } document.title = options.title; } dispatch(action) { if (isNodeServerRuntime) { return false ; } const { router } = this.props; const state = router.getStateForAction(action, this.state); const isChange = state && state !== this.state; isChange ? this.setState(state) : undefined; return (isChange || !state); } getURIForAction(action) { const { router } = this.props; const state = router.getStateForAction(action, this.state) || this.state; const { path } = router.getPathAndParamsForState(state); return `/${path}`; } getActionForPathAndParams(path, params) { return router.getActionForPathAndParams(path, params); } getChildContext() { return { getActionForPathAndParams: this.getActionForPathAndParams, getURIForAction: this.getURIForAction, dispatch: this.dispatch, }; } componentDidMount() { const { router } = this.props; window.onpopstate = e => { e.preventDefault(); const action = this.getAction(router, window.location.pathname.substr( 1 )); if (action) this.dispatch(action); }; } render() { const { router } = this.props; const Screen = router.getComponentForState(this.state); const navigation = this.getNavigation(); return (<Screen navigation={navigation} />) } } const SSRNavigator = (routeConfigs, stackConfig) => { return createNavigator(TabRouter(routeConfigs, stackConfig))(NavApp); } import {StackNavigator} from 'react-navigation' import React from 'react' ; import Navigator from './navigation' ; const NavigatorApp = Navigator({ Index: { screen: IndexScreen, path: '' , navigationOptions: { title: '首页' } }, Login: { screen: LoginScreen, path: 'login' , navigationOptions: { title: '登陆' } } }); React.AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'demo' , () => NavigatorApp);

基于 MIT License 开源，使用代码只需说明来源，或者引用 license.txt 即可。