使React-Native 支持Web平台开发
同时支持React同构模式，以及支持单页模式与多页模式共存，资源按需加载等。
自带fetch 支持跨域基于 [ `react-native-web` ](https://github.com/necolas/react-native-web)
npm install react-native-on-web
安装cli
npm install react-native-on-web-cli -g
切换到react-native工程根目录下(或者任意目录下仅创建web)：
初始化(生成web平台)
react-native-on-web init
启动(启动web平台)
react-native-on-web start
移除(移除web平台)
react-native-on-web remove
发布(发布web平台)
react-native-on-web bundle d:/release/
升级(升级react-native-on-web)(从2.0.29开始支持)
react-native-on-web upgrade
查看帮助
react-native-on-web
//如果你希望有些配置在服务端打包不使用 可以使用一下方式判断环境
if(process.env.SERVERSIDE){
//当前为服务端打包
}
//完整配置介绍
{
targetPort: 8080,
/**
* require('image!xx') 寻址目录列表
* 默认会寻找android或者ios目录或者web目录assets/images下的图片文件
* 可以追加路径
*/
imageAssets: [],
// 客户端代码打包入口文件
clientContextEntry: path.resolve('server/express/react/client.js'),
// 服务端代码打包入口文件
serverContextEntry: path.resolve(webConfig.indexWeb),
//额外配置babelrc 例如: (config)=> ... 或者 {persets:[...]}
babelrc: {
},
//修改webpack配置 例如: (config)=> ... 或者 {loaders:[...]}
webpack:{
},
//服务端同构文件载入实现 例如: {'css':(filename)=>'' }
serverResolves: {},
/*
静态资源设置 指定那些后缀为静态资源 默认值：
[
'.bmp', '.ico', '.gif', '.jpg', '.jpeg', '.png', '.psd', '.svg', '.webp', // Image formats
'.m4v', '.mov', '.mp4', '.mpeg', '.mpg', '.webm', // Video formats
'.aac', '.aiff', '.caf', '.m4a', '.mp3', '.wav', // Audio formats
'.html', '.pdf', // Document formats
'.woff', '.woff2', '.woff', '.woff2', '.eot', '.ttf', //icon font
]
*/
static: function (exts) {
return exts;
},
/**
* 开发环境是否node_modules下所有文件都使用babel编译
* 如果设置成true 则无需设置es6Modules 但是会导致开发环境启动速度变慢
* 如果设置成false 当你的项目的依赖模块是es6的代码
* 可以在es6Modules 下设置白名单
*/
compileAll: true,
/**
* node_modules下需要编译成es6的模块
* 始终包含 /react-native-/ 开头的模块
* 每项为正则表达式 例如: /sherlock-/ 使用babel编译node_modules目录下
* 所有以sherlock-开头的模块
*/
es6Modules: [],
/**
* 按需加载:
* 可以根据路由拆分 可以写相对路径（相对于indexWeb所在目录），或者绝对路径
* 例如: ./routers/user.js
* 场景：例如使用react-router:
* import User from "./routers/user.js"
* import Register from "./routers/register.js"
* <Router>
* <Route getComponent={User} path="/user" />
* <Route getComponent={Register} path="/register" />
* </Router>
* 那么可以配置splitRouters:
* [
* './routers/user.js',
* './routers/register.js'
* ]
* 那么会打包成
* 1.user.js
* 2.register.js
* app.js
* common.js
* 1.user.js 当访问/user时进行自动懒加载加载
*
* 配置案例:
* 格式: 要拆分的js路径?name=路由路径
* 例如: ./routers/user/login.js?name=user/login
* 目的： ?name=user/login 解决代码拆分造成同构checksum问题
* 原理: 当路由匹配到?name的值，会在同构时同步加载对应拆分的js 如果是客户端pushstate则异步加载
* [
* 'index=user/login', //特殊项 用于配置/对应的路由
* './routers/user/login.js?name=user/login'
* ]
*/
spliters:[
],
/** *
* 代码拆分loader自定义exports
* 例如:
* code: 默认loaders的exports代码字符串
* filepath: 当前拆分的文件绝对路径
* function(code,filepath){
* return code;
* }
*/
splitHandle:null,
// 别名配置
alias: {
'logger': path.resolve('server/framework/logger/index.js'),
'app-context': path.resolve('server/framework/env/enviroment.js')
},
// 发布忽略列表
ignores: [
'.git/**/*',
'.packager',
'.vscode/**/*',
'.happypack/**/*',
'logs/**/*'
],
// 图片压缩配置
minOptions: {
contextName: '__cdnUrl__',
gifsicle: {
interlaced: false
},
optipng: {
optimizationLevel: 7
},
pngquant: {
quality: '65-90',
speed: 4
},
mozjpeg: {
progressive: true,
quality: 65
}
}
}
默认打包工具会识别index.web.js所在目录下的.babelrc 以及webpack.js 的配置，
并且将配置合并到打包工具中，
当然大部分是使用.bundlerc.js中的{webpack:{},babelrc:{}}
import {Platform} from "react-native";
//使用此表达式来判断平台
Platform.OS == 'web'
//使用此表达式来判断是服务端还是浏览器端
process.env.RNW_RUNTIME === "Client";
//关于文件，跟react-native一致 ，增加.web.js后缀判断 例如:
Button.web.js
Navigation.web.js
const reactAppContext = global['@@__reactAppContext__@@']
reactAppContext:{
//当前访问url.pathname
routePath: '',
//当前访问路由信息(如果在客户端等同于routePath 如果在服务端则为SlideRoute实例)
route: new SideRoute(),
//初始化状态
initialState: {
}
}
//服务端route:
SlideRoute:{
//获取或者设置当前路由的标题，
title:'xxx',
/**
* 当自定义路由匹配完成后，可以调用此函数来通知express路由匹配结果
* 以及当前页面的标题，与initialState数据
*/
setMatchRoute:function(title,initialState)
}
默认
react-native-on-web 生成的工程，没有路由，
如果需要接入路由可以使用一些能在三端使用的路由
例如：
react-navigation
react-router等
路由接入需要考虑两个方向:
一、服务端路由工作
默认接入路由有React部分进行路由配置，以及路由匹配 只需要在React路由匹配成功部分执行以下部分就可以达到SSR(Server Side Render)部分 标题以及状态等信息配置
关键代码
const reactAppContext = global['@@reactAppContext@@'];
//在路由之间匹配成功后调用 reactAppContext.route.setMatchRoute(props.title,props.initialState);
**二、客户端路由工作**
客户端不同的路由框架，有不同的处理，不过总体是使用pushState来进行客户端路由跳转
参考如下示例:
> **React-Navigation 接入示例**
<a name="SCH"></a>
```js
// ./navigation/index.web.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { PropTypes } from 'react-native';
import { NavigationActions, addNavigationHelpers, TabRouter, createNavigator } from 'react-navigation';
const reactAppContext = global['@@__reactAppContext__@@'];
//判断是否为nodejs服务端运行react
const isNodeServerRuntime = process.env.RNW_RUNTIME === "Client";
class NavApp extends Component {
static childContextTypes = {
getActionForPathAndParams: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
getURIForAction: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
dispatch: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
};
constructor(props) {
super(props);
const { router } = this.props;
//初始化从reactAppContext.route 获取对应的path 这样保持客户端服务端一致
const path = reactAppContext.route.toString();
//获取初始化路由动作
const initAction = this.getAction(router, path, { path });
//react-navigation .dispatch
this.dispatch = this.dispatch.bind(this);
//当前路由状态数据
this.state = router.getStateForAction(initAction);
this.getActionForPathAndParams = this.getActionForPathAndParams.bind(this);
this.getURIForAction = this.getURIForAction.bind(this);
}
/**
* 获取当前的路由action
* @param {Router} router react-navigation router
* @param {String} path 当前路由路径名 例如； /user /user/index
* @param {Object} params 当前路由额外的参数
*/
getAction(router, path, params) {
return router.getActionForPathAndParams(path, params) || NavigationActions.navigate({
params: { path },
routeName: 'NotFound',
});
}
/**
* 获取顶级navigation
*/
getNavigation() {
const { router } = this.props;
const state = this.state;
const navigation = addNavigationHelpers({
state: this.state,
dispatch: this.dispatch,
})
const screenNavigation = addNavigationHelpers({
...navigation,
state: state.routes[state.index],
});
const options = router.getScreenOptions(screenNavigation, {});
if (isNodeServerRuntime) {
//通知express
reactAppContext.route.setMatchRoute(options.title);
} else {
//执行客户端pushstate
this.pushState(router,state,options);
}
return navigation;
}
// 客户端pushstate调用 同时同步document.title
pushState(router, state,options) {
const { path, params } = router.getPathAndParamsForState(state);
const maybeHash = params && params.hash ? `#${params.hash}` : '';
const uri = `/${path}${maybeHash}`;
if (window.location.pathname !== uri) {
window.history.pushState({}, state.title, uri);
}
document.title = options.title;
}
//自定义react-navigation Navigation.dispatch
dispatch(action) {
if (isNodeServerRuntime) {
//服务端直接返回false
return false;
}
const { router } = this.props;
const state = router.getStateForAction(action, this.state);
const isChange = state && state !== this.state;
isChange ? this.setState(state) : undefined;
return (isChange || !state);
}
//自定义根据action获取对应的url风格字符串
getURIForAction(action) {
const { router } = this.props;
const state = router.getStateForAction(action, this.state) || this.state;
const { path } = router.getPathAndParamsForState(state);
return `/${path}`;
}
//根据路径获取对应的action信息
getActionForPathAndParams(path, params) {
return router.getActionForPathAndParams(path, params);
}
getChildContext() {
return {
getActionForPathAndParams: this.getActionForPathAndParams,
getURIForAction: this.getURIForAction,
dispatch: this.dispatch,
};
}
//在客户端渲染完毕后 绑定popstate事件
componentDidMount() {
const { router } = this.props;
window.onpopstate = e => {
e.preventDefault();
const action = this.getAction(router, window.location.pathname.substr(1));
if (action) this.dispatch(action);
};
}
//渲染
render() {
const { router } = this.props;
const Screen = router.getComponentForState(this.state);
const navigation = this.getNavigation();
return (<Screen navigation={navigation} />)
}
}
//自定义web端navigation组件
const SSRNavigator = (routeConfigs, stackConfig) => {
return createNavigator(TabRouter(routeConfigs, stackConfig))(NavApp);
}
// ./navigation/index.js
import {StackNavigator} from 'react-navigation'
// ./index.web.js
import React from 'react';
import Navigator from './navigation';
//配置路由
const NavigatorApp = Navigator({
Index: {
screen: IndexScreen,
path: '',
navigationOptions: {
title: '首页'
}
},
Login: {
screen: LoginScreen,
path: 'login',
navigationOptions: {
title: '登陆'
}
}
});
//注册入口
React.AppRegistry.registerComponent('demo', () => NavigatorApp);
基于 MIT License 开源，使用代码只需说明来源，或者引用 license.txt 即可。