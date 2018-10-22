openbase logo
rno

react-native-on-web

by beven91
5.2.16 (see all)

React Native for Web (with server render)

一、简介篇

使React-Native 支持Web平台开发

同时支持React同构模式，以及支持单页模式与多页模式共存，资源按需加载等。

自带fetch 支持跨域

基于 [ `react-native-web` ](https://github.com/necolas/react-native-web)

二、安装篇

npm install react-native-on-web

三、生成篇

安装cli

npm install react-native-on-web-cli -g

切换到react-native工程根目录下(或者任意目录下仅创建web)：

  • 初始化(生成web平台)

      react-native-on-web init

  • 启动(启动web平台)

      react-native-on-web start

  • 移除(移除web平台)

      react-native-on-web remove

  • 发布(发布web平台)

      react-native-on-web bundle d:/release/

  • 升级(升级react-native-on-web)(从2.0.29开始支持)

      react-native-on-web upgrade

  • 查看帮助

      react-native-on-web

四、案例篇

五、.bundlerc.js篇

//如果你希望有些配置在服务端打包不使用 可以使用一下方式判断环境
if(process.env.SERVERSIDE){
  //当前为服务端打包
}
//完整配置介绍
{
    targetPort: 8080,
    /**
    * require('image!xx') 寻址目录列表
    * 默认会寻找android或者ios目录或者web目录assets/images下的图片文件
    * 可以追加路径
    */
    imageAssets: [],
    // 客户端代码打包入口文件
    clientContextEntry: path.resolve('server/express/react/client.js'),
    // 服务端代码打包入口文件
    serverContextEntry: path.resolve(webConfig.indexWeb),
    //额外配置babelrc 例如: (config)=> ... 或者 {persets:[...]}
    babelrc: {
    },
    //修改webpack配置 例如: (config)=> ... 或者 {loaders:[...]}
    webpack:{
    },
        //服务端同构文件载入实现 例如: {'css':(filename)=>''  }
    serverResolves: {},
    /*
        静态资源设置 指定那些后缀为静态资源 默认值：
        [
        '.bmp', '.ico', '.gif', '.jpg', '.jpeg', '.png', '.psd', '.svg', '.webp', // Image formats
        '.m4v', '.mov', '.mp4', '.mpeg', '.mpg', '.webm', // Video formats
        '.aac', '.aiff', '.caf', '.m4a', '.mp3', '.wav', // Audio formats
        '.html', '.pdf', // Document formats
        '.woff', '.woff2', '.woff', '.woff2', '.eot', '.ttf', //icon font
    ]
    */
    static: function (exts) {
        return exts;
    },
    /**
    * 开发环境是否node_modules下所有文件都使用babel编译
    * 如果设置成true  则无需设置es6Modules 但是会导致开发环境启动速度变慢
    * 如果设置成false 当你的项目的依赖模块是es6的代码 
    * 可以在es6Modules 下设置白名单
    */
    compileAll: true,
    /**
    * node_modules下需要编译成es6的模块
    * 始终包含 /react-native-/ 开头的模块
    * 每项为正则表达式 例如: /sherlock-/ 使用babel编译node_modules目录下
    * 所有以sherlock-开头的模块
    */
    es6Modules: [],
    /**
    * 按需加载:
    * 可以根据路由拆分 可以写相对路径（相对于indexWeb所在目录），或者绝对路径
    * 例如: ./routers/user.js
    * 场景：例如使用react-router:
    *      import User from "./routers/user.js"
    *      import Register from "./routers/register.js"
    *      <Router>
    *        <Route  getComponent={User} path="/user" />
    *        <Route  getComponent={Register} path="/register" />
    *      </Router>
    *      那么可以配置splitRouters:
    *      [
    *        './routers/user.js',
    *        './routers/register.js'
    *      ]
    * 那么会打包成
    *      1.user.js
    *      2.register.js
    *      app.js
    *      common.js
    *      1.user.js 当访问/user时进行自动懒加载加载
    * 
    * 配置案例:
    *  格式:  要拆分的js路径?name=路由路径
    *  例如:  ./routers/user/login.js?name=user/login
    *  目的： ?name=user/login 解决代码拆分造成同构checksum问题
    *  原理:  当路由匹配到?name的值，会在同构时同步加载对应拆分的js 如果是客户端pushstate则异步加载
    *  [
    *    'index=user/login', //特殊项 用于配置/对应的路由
    *    './routers/user/login.js?name=user/login'
    *  ]
    */
    spliters:[
    ],
    /** *
    * 代码拆分loader自定义exports
    * 例如: 
    * code:  默认loaders的exports代码字符串
    * filepath: 当前拆分的文件绝对路径
    * function(code,filepath){
    *    return code;
    * }
    */
    splitHandle:null,
    // 别名配置
    alias: {
        'logger': path.resolve('server/framework/logger/index.js'),
        'app-context': path.resolve('server/framework/env/enviroment.js')
    },
    // 发布忽略列表
    ignores: [
        '.git/**/*',
        '.packager',
        '.vscode/**/*',
        '.happypack/**/*',
        'logs/**/*'
    ],
    // 图片压缩配置
    minOptions: {
        contextName: '__cdnUrl__',
        gifsicle: {
        interlaced: false
        },
        optipng: {
        optimizationLevel: 7
        },
        pngquant: {
        quality: '65-90',
        speed: 4
        },
        mozjpeg: {
        progressive: true,
        quality: 65
        }
    }
}

六、.babelrc 与webpack.js篇

默认打包工具会识别index.web.js所在目录下的.babelrc 以及webpack.js 的配置，

并且将配置合并到打包工具中，

当然大部分是使用.bundlerc.js中的{webpack:{},babelrc:{}}

七、平台环境篇

import {Platform} from "react-native";

//使用此表达式来判断平台 
Platform.OS == 'web'

//使用此表达式来判断是服务端还是浏览器端
process.env.RNW_RUNTIME === "Client";

//关于文件，跟react-native一致 ，增加.web.js后缀判断 例如:
Button.web.js
Navigation.web.js

八、全局对象篇：

const reactAppContext = global['@@__reactAppContext__@@']

reactAppContext:{
    //当前访问url.pathname
    routePath: '', 
    //当前访问路由信息(如果在客户端等同于routePath 如果在服务端则为SlideRoute实例)
    route: new SideRoute(),
    //初始化状态
    initialState: {
    }
}

//服务端route:
SlideRoute:{
    //获取或者设置当前路由的标题，
    title:'xxx',
    /**
        * 当自定义路由匹配完成后，可以调用此函数来通知express路由匹配结果
        * 以及当前页面的标题，与initialState数据
        */
    setMatchRoute:function(title,initialState) 
}

九、关于路由接入篇

默认 react-native-on-web 生成的工程，没有路由， 如果需要接入路由可以使用一些能在三端使用的路由 例如：react-navigation react-router

路由接入需要考虑两个方向:

一、服务端路由工作

默认接入路由有React部分进行路由配置，以及路由匹配 只需要在React路由匹配成功部分执行以下部分就可以达到SSR(Server Side Render)部分 标题以及状态等信息配置

关键代码

const reactAppContext = global['@@reactAppContext@@'];

//在路由之间匹配成功后调用 reactAppContext.route.setMatchRoute(props.title,props.initialState);


**二、客户端路由工作**

客户端不同的路由框架，有不同的处理，不过总体是使用pushState来进行客户端路由跳转
参考如下示例:


    
> **React-Navigation 接入示例**
<a name="SCH"></a>

```js

//  ./navigation/index.web.js

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { PropTypes } from 'react-native';
import { NavigationActions, addNavigationHelpers, TabRouter, createNavigator } from 'react-navigation';

const reactAppContext = global['@@__reactAppContext__@@'];
//判断是否为nodejs服务端运行react
const isNodeServerRuntime = process.env.RNW_RUNTIME === "Client";

class NavApp extends Component {

    static childContextTypes = {
        getActionForPathAndParams: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
        getURIForAction: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
        dispatch: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
    };

    constructor(props) {
        super(props);
        const { router } = this.props;
        //初始化从reactAppContext.route 获取对应的path 这样保持客户端服务端一致
        const path = reactAppContext.route.toString();
        //获取初始化路由动作
        const initAction = this.getAction(router, path, { path });
        //react-navigation .dispatch
        this.dispatch = this.dispatch.bind(this);
        //当前路由状态数据
        this.state = router.getStateForAction(initAction);
        this.getActionForPathAndParams = this.getActionForPathAndParams.bind(this);
        this.getURIForAction = this.getURIForAction.bind(this);
    }

    /**
     * 获取当前的路由action 
     * @param {Router} router react-navigation router
     * @param {String} path 当前路由路径名 例如； /user /user/index
     * @param {Object} params 当前路由额外的参数
     */
    getAction(router, path, params) {
        return router.getActionForPathAndParams(path, params) || NavigationActions.navigate({
            params: { path },
            routeName: 'NotFound',
        });
    }

    /**
     * 获取顶级navigation
     */
    getNavigation() {
        const { router } = this.props;
        const state = this.state;
        const navigation = addNavigationHelpers({
            state: this.state,
            dispatch: this.dispatch,
        })
        const screenNavigation = addNavigationHelpers({
            ...navigation,
            state: state.routes[state.index],
        });
        const options = router.getScreenOptions(screenNavigation, {});
        if (isNodeServerRuntime) {
            //通知express
            reactAppContext.route.setMatchRoute(options.title);
        } else {
            //执行客户端pushstate
            this.pushState(router,state,options);
        }
        return navigation;
    }

    // 客户端pushstate调用 同时同步document.title
    pushState(router, state,options) {
        const { path, params } = router.getPathAndParamsForState(state);
        const maybeHash = params && params.hash ? `#${params.hash}` : '';
        const uri = `/${path}${maybeHash}`;
        if (window.location.pathname !== uri) {
            window.history.pushState({}, state.title, uri);
        }
        document.title = options.title;
    }

    //自定义react-navigation Navigation.dispatch
    dispatch(action) {
        if (isNodeServerRuntime) {
            //服务端直接返回false
            return false;
        }
        const { router } = this.props;
        const state = router.getStateForAction(action, this.state);
        const isChange = state && state !== this.state;
        isChange ? this.setState(state) : undefined;
        return (isChange || !state);
    }

    //自定义根据action获取对应的url风格字符串
    getURIForAction(action) {
        const { router } = this.props;
        const state = router.getStateForAction(action, this.state) || this.state;
        const { path } = router.getPathAndParamsForState(state);
        return `/${path}`;
    }

    //根据路径获取对应的action信息
    getActionForPathAndParams(path, params) {
        return router.getActionForPathAndParams(path, params);
    }

    getChildContext() {
        return {
            getActionForPathAndParams: this.getActionForPathAndParams,
            getURIForAction: this.getURIForAction,
            dispatch: this.dispatch,
        };
    }

    //在客户端渲染完毕后 绑定popstate事件
    componentDidMount() {
        const { router } = this.props;
        window.onpopstate = e => {
            e.preventDefault();
            const action = this.getAction(router, window.location.pathname.substr(1));
            if (action) this.dispatch(action);
        };
    }

    //渲染
    render() {
        const { router } = this.props;
        const Screen = router.getComponentForState(this.state);
        const navigation = this.getNavigation();
        return (<Screen navigation={navigation} />)
    }
}

//自定义web端navigation组件
const SSRNavigator = (routeConfigs, stackConfig) => {
    return createNavigator(TabRouter(routeConfigs, stackConfig))(NavApp);
}

// ./navigation/index.js
import {StackNavigator} from 'react-navigation'

// ./index.web.js

import React from 'react';
import Navigator from './navigation';

//配置路由
const NavigatorApp = Navigator({
    Index: {
        screen: IndexScreen,
        path: '',
        navigationOptions: {
        title: '首页'
        }
    },
    Login: {
        screen: LoginScreen,
        path: 'login',
        navigationOptions: {
        title: '登陆'
        }
    }
});

//注册入口
React.AppRegistry.registerComponent('demo', () => NavigatorApp);

十、开源许可

基于 MIT License 开源，使用代码只需说明来源，或者引用 license.txt 即可。

