Easily write offline-first react-native and web applications with your own REST API. This module supports every major features for network requests : middlewares, fine-grained control over caching logic, custom caching driver... and works in isomorphic (universal) environments.
npm install --save apipeline # with npm
yarn add apipeline # with yarn
Since this plugin is a fully-fledged wrapper and not just a network helper, you need to set up your API configuration.
Here's an example :
const API_OPTIONS = {
fetchMethod: yourFetchMethod, // documented below
domains: { default: 'http://myapi.tld', staging: 'http://staging.myapi.tld' },
prefixes: { default: '/api/v1', apiV2: '/api/v2' },
debugAPI: true,
printNetworkRequests: true
};
Here, we have set up the wrapper so it can use 2 different domains, a production API (the default one) and a staging API.
We also have 2 different prefixes, so, if you're versioning your APIs by appending
/v2 in your URLs for example, you'll be able to easily request each versions. Please note that this is totally optional.
Check out all the API options here
Since you can use apipeline in any javascript environement (react—native / browsers / node.js), you need to tell the plugin which function it should use to fetch data.
You can use anything you want as long as it follows the fetch specification.
react-native : it's easy, just use
fetch which is defined globally
fetch on the most recent browser or use a polyfill like unfetch or whatwg-fetch
fetch polyfill like node-fetch
From now on, we'll call all your API's endpoint services. Now that you have set up your options, you need to declare your services. Easy peasy :
const API_SERVICES = {
articles: {
path: 'articles',
},
documents: {
domain: 'staging',
prefix: 'apiV2',
path: 'documents/:documentId',
disableCache: true
},
login: {
path: 'login',
method: 'POST',
expiration: 5 * 60 * 1000
}
};
Here, we declared 3 services :
articles that will fetch data from
http://myapi.tld/api/v1/articles
documents that will fetch data from
http://staging.myapi.tld/api/v2/documents/:documentId and won't cache anything
login that will make a
POST request on
http://myapi.tld/api/v1/login with a 5 minutes caching
These are just examples, there are much more options for your services, check them out here.
This step is optional, but if you want the wrapper to handle all of the offline goodness for you, you have to tell the plugin which cache driver it should use.
In order to do that, just pass your driver as the 3rd argument of APIPeline when instantiating your api, or use
api.setCacheDriver.
react-native: you can import
AsyncStorage or use the baked-in sqlite driver
localforage plugin is usually a good choice
Examples :
In
react-native :
import { AsyncStorage } from 'react-native';
import APIpeline from 'apipeline';
const api = new APIPeline(API_OPTIONS, API_SERVICES, AsyncStorage);
In an isomorphic setting (next.js for instance):
import APIpeline from 'apipeline';
import clientFetch from 'unfetch';
import serverFetch from 'isomorphic-unfetch';
import localforage from 'localforage';
const isServer = typeof window === 'undefined';
// ... API and services configuration
const api = isServer ?
new APIpeline(API_OPTIONS, API_SERVICES) :
new APIpeline(API_OPTIONS, API_SERVICES, localforage);
export default api;
Now that we have our API options and services configured, let's call our API !
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import APIpeline from 'apipeline';
// ... API and services configurations and instantiation
export default class demo extends Component {
componentDidMount () {
this.fetchSampleData();
}
async fetchSampleData () {
try {
const request = await api.get(
'documents',
{
pathParameters: { documentId: 'xSfdk21' }
}
);
console.log('Our fetched document data', request);
} catch (err) {
// Handle any error
}
}
render () {
// ...
}
}
In this short example, we're firing a
GET request on the path
http://staging.myapi.tld/api/v2/documents/xSfdk21. If you don't understand how this path is constructed, see path and query parameters.
A couple of notes :
get,
post,
fetch,
fetchHeaders... methods are promises, which means you can either use
async/await or
get().then().catch() if you prefer.
APIPeline without
API_OPTIONS and/or
API_SERVICES and set them later with
api.setOptions and
api.setServices methods if the need arises.
|Name
|Description
|Parameters
|Return value
fetch
|Fires a network request to one of your service with additional options, see fetch options
service: string, options?: IFetchOptions
Promise<any>
get,
post,
head...
|Each HTTP method has a dedicated method that acts just like
fetch
service: string, options?: IFetchOptions
Promise<any>
fetchHeaders
|Just like
fetch but only returns the HTTP headers of the reponse
service: string, options?: IFetchOptions
Promise<any>
clearCache
|Clears all the cache, or just the one of a specific service
service?: string
Promise<void>
setOptions
|Sets or update the API options of the wrapper
options: IAPIOptions
void
setServices
|Sets or update your services definitions
services: IAPIServices
void
setCacheDriver
|Sets or update your custom cache driver, see using your own driver for caching
driver: IAPIDriver
void
These are the global options for the wrapper. Some of them can be overriden at the service definition level, or with the
option parameter of the
fetch method. Only
fetchMethod,
domains and
prefixes are required.
|Key
|Type
|Description
|Example
fetchMethod
function read more here
|Required, a spec compliant function
|an imported fetch polyfill
domains
{ default: string, [key: string]: string }
|Required, full URL to your domains
domains: {default: 'http://myapi.tld', staging: 'http://staging.myapi.tld' },
prefixes
{ default: string, [key: string]: string }
|Required, prefixes your API uses,
default is required, leave it blank if you don't have any
{ default: '/api/v1', apiV2: '/api/v2' }
encodeParameters
boolean
|Optional, automatically encodes UTF8 chars in
queryParameters &
pathParameters
true (defaults to
false)
middlewares
APIMiddleware[]
|Optionnal middlewares, see middlewares
[authFunc, trackFunc]
responseMiddleware
ResponseMiddleware
|Optionnal middleware to alter your API responses, see middlewares
alterFunction
debugAPI
boolean
|Optional, enables debugging mode, printing what's the wrapper doing
true (defaults to
false)
printNetworkRequests
boolean
|Optional, prints all your network requests
true (defaults to
false)
disableCache
boolean
|Optional, completely disables caching (overriden by service definitions &
fetch's
option parameter)
true (defaults to
false)
cacheExpiration
number
|Optional default expiration of cached data in ms (overriden by service definitions &
fetch's
option parameter)
5 * 60 * 1000
cachePrefix
string
|Optional, prefix of the keys stored on your cache, defaults to
offlineApiCache
'myOwnCache' (defaults to
APIPelineCache)
ignoreHeadersWhenCaching
boolean
|Optional, your requests will be cached independently from the headers you sent.
true (defaults to
false)
capServices
boolean
|Optional, enable capping for every service, defaults to
false, see limiting the size of your cache
true (defaults to
false)
capLimit
number
|Optional quantity of cached items for each service, see limiting the size of your cache
100 (defaults to
50)
These are the options for each of your services, the only required key is
path. Default values are supplied for the others.
|Key
|Type
|Description
|Example
path
string
|Required path to your endpoint, see path and query parameters
article/:articleId
expiration
number
|Optional time in ms before this service's cached data becomes stale, defaults to 5 minutes
5 * 60 * 1000
method
GET
|Optional HTTP method of your request, defaults to
GET
OPTIONS...
domain
string
|Optional specific domain to use for this service, provide the key you set in your
domains API option
staging
prefix
string
|Optional specific prefix to use for this service, provide the key you set in your
prefixes API option
apiV2
middlewares
APIMiddleware[]
|Optional array of middlewares that override the ones set globally in your
middlewares API option, see middlewares
[serviceSpecificMiddleware]
responseMiddleware
ResponseMiddleware
|Optionnal middleware to alter your API responses that override the one set globally in your
middlewares API option, see middlewares
alterFunction
disableCache
boolean
|Optional, disables the cache for this service (override your API's global options)
true (defaults to
false)
capService
boolean
|Optional, enable or disable capping for this specific service, see limiting the size of your cache
true (defaults to
false)
capLimit
number
|Optional quantity of cached items for this specific service, defaults to
50, see limiting the size of your cache
42 (defaults to
50)
ignoreHeadersWhenCaching
boolean
|Optional, your requests will be cached independently from the headers you sent.
true (defaults to
false)
rawData
boolean
|Disables JSON parsing from your network requests, useful if you want to fetch XML or anything else from your api
true (defaults to
false)
The
options parameter of the
fetch and
fetchHeaders method overrides the configuration you set globally in your API options, and the one you set for your services definitions. For instance, this is a good way of making very specific calls without having to declare another service just to tweak a single option.
Important notes :
|Key
|Type
|Description
|Example
pathParameters
{ [key: string]: string }
|Parameters to replace in your path, see path and query parameters
{ documentId: 'xSfdk21' }
queryParameters
{ [key: string]: string }
|Query parameters that will be appended to your service's path, , see path and query parameters
{ refresh: true, orderBy: 'date' }
headers
{ [key: string]: string }
|HTTP headers you need to pass in your request
{ 'User-Agent': 'My very own agent' }
middlewares
APIMiddleware[]
|Optional array of middlewares that override the ones set globally in your
middlewares API option and in your service's definition, , see middlewares
[superSpecificMiddleware]
responseMiddleware
ResponseMiddleware
|Optionnal middleware to alter your API responses that override the one set globally in your
middlewares API option and in your service's definition, see middlewares
alterFunction
fetchOptions
any
|Optional, any value passed here will be merged into the options of react-native's
fetch method so you'll be able to configure anything not provided by the wrapper itself
{ body: 'user_email=hey@itsme.org' } (
POST request example)
The URL to your endpoints are being constructed with your domain name, your optional prefix, and your optional
pathParameters and
queryParameters.
The
pathParameters will replace the parameters in your service's path. For instance, a request fired with this path :
/documents/:documentId, and these
pathParameters :
{ documentId: 'xSfdk21' } will become
/documents/xSfdk21.
The
queryParameters are regular query string parameters. For instance, a request fired with this path :
/weather and these
queryParameters :
{ days: 'mon,tue,sun', location: 'Paris,France' } will become
/weather?days=mon,tue,sun&location=Paris,France.
💡 Pro-tip : Both query and path parameters can be undefined, in this case they simply won't be processed when generating your route. You don't have to create an intermediate variable holding your options to handle whether or not your variables are defined.
Learn more about enabling capping in the documentation
Check out middlewares documentation and examples
💡 You can now use SQLite instead of AsyncStorage without additional code !
Check out drivers documentation and how to enable the SQLite driver
Every API interfaces can be seen here so you don't need to poke around the parameters in your console to be aware of what's available to you :)
💡 These are Typescript defintions, so they should be displayed in your editor/IDE if it supports it.