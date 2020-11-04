openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-obfuscating-transformer

by javascript-obfuscator
1.0.0 (see all)

Obfuscation for React Native bundles

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

141

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-obfuscating-transformer

Obfuscate selected source files when building for React Native.

Installation

yarn add react-native-obfuscating-transformer --dev

or

npm install react-native-obfuscating-transformer --save-dev

Usage

React Native >= 0.59

/metro.config.js

 module.exports = {
+  transformer: {
+    babelTransformerPath: require.resolve("./transformer")
+  },
 }

/transformer.js

const obfuscatingTransformer = require("react-native-obfuscating-transformer")

module.exports = obfuscatingTransformer({
  /* options */
})

React Native < 0.59

/rn-cli.config.js

 module.exports = {
+  transformer: {
+    babelTransformerPath: require.resolve("./transformer")
+  },
 }

/transformer.js

const obfuscatingTransformer = require("react-native-obfuscating-transformer")

module.exports = obfuscatingTransformer({
  /* options */
})

Configuration

Options are:

upstreamTransformer: MetroTransformer

Defines what the first pass of code transformation is. If you don't use a custom transformer already, you don't need to set this option.

TypeScript example:

 const obfuscatingTransformer = require('react-native-obfuscating-transformer')
+ const typescriptTransformer = require('react-native-typescript-transformer')

 module.exports = obfuscatingTransformer({
+  upstreamTransformer: typescriptTransformer
 })

Default value: require('metro/src/transformer')

filter: (filename: string, source: string) => boolean

Returns true for any files that should be obfuscated and false for any files which should not be obfuscated.

By default, it obfuscates all files in src/**/*

obfuscatorOptions: ObfuscatorOptions

Warning — Not all options are guaranteed to produce working code. In particular, stringArray definitely breaks builds.

See the javascript-obfuscator docs for more info about what each option does.

interface ObfuscatorOptions {
  compact?: boolean
  controlFlowFlattening?: boolean
  controlFlowFlatteningThreshold?: 0.75
  deadCodeInjection?: boolean
  deadCodeInjectionThreshold?: 0.4
  debugProtection?: boolean
  debugProtectionInterval?: boolean
  disableConsoleOutput?: boolean
  domainLock?: string[]
  identifierNamesGenerator?: "hexadecimal" | "mangled"
  log?: boolean
  renameGlobals?: boolean
  reservedNames?: string[]
  rotateStringArray?: true
  seed?: 0
  selfDefending?: boolean
  sourceMap?: boolean
  sourceMapBaseUrl?: string
  sourceMapFileName?: string
  sourceMapMode?: "separate" | "inline"
  stringArray?: boolean
  stringArrayEncoding?: boolean
  stringArrayThreshold?: 0.75
  target?: "browser" | "extension" | "node"
  unicodeEscapeSequence?: boolean
}

trace: boolean

Iff true, prints a list of files being obfuscated

Default value: false

emitObfuscatedFiles: boolean

Iff true, emits the obfuscated versions of files alongside their originals, for comparison.

Default value: false

enableInDevelopment: boolean

Iff true, enables obfuscation in development mode.

Default value: false

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial