Obfuscate selected source files when building for React Native.
yarn add react-native-obfuscating-transformer --dev
or
npm install react-native-obfuscating-transformer --save-dev
module.exports = {
+ transformer: {
+ babelTransformerPath: require.resolve("./transformer")
+ },
}
const obfuscatingTransformer = require("react-native-obfuscating-transformer")
module.exports = obfuscatingTransformer({
/* options */
})
Options are:
upstreamTransformer: MetroTransformer
Defines what the first pass of code transformation is. If you don't use a custom transformer already, you don't need to set this option.
TypeScript example:
const obfuscatingTransformer = require('react-native-obfuscating-transformer')
+ const typescriptTransformer = require('react-native-typescript-transformer')
module.exports = obfuscatingTransformer({
+ upstreamTransformer: typescriptTransformer
})
require('metro/src/transformer')
filter: (filename: string, source: string) => boolean
Returns true for any files that should be obfuscated and false for any files which should not be obfuscated.
By default, it obfuscates all files in
src/**/*
obfuscatorOptions: ObfuscatorOptions
Warning — Not all options are guaranteed to produce working code. In particular,
stringArray definitely breaks builds.
See the javascript-obfuscator docs for more info about what each option does.
interface ObfuscatorOptions {
compact?: boolean
controlFlowFlattening?: boolean
controlFlowFlatteningThreshold?: 0.75
deadCodeInjection?: boolean
deadCodeInjectionThreshold?: 0.4
debugProtection?: boolean
debugProtectionInterval?: boolean
disableConsoleOutput?: boolean
domainLock?: string[]
identifierNamesGenerator?: "hexadecimal" | "mangled"
log?: boolean
renameGlobals?: boolean
reservedNames?: string[]
rotateStringArray?: true
seed?: 0
selfDefending?: boolean
sourceMap?: boolean
sourceMapBaseUrl?: string
sourceMapFileName?: string
sourceMapMode?: "separate" | "inline"
stringArray?: boolean
stringArrayEncoding?: boolean
stringArrayThreshold?: 0.75
target?: "browser" | "extension" | "node"
unicodeEscapeSequence?: boolean
}
trace: boolean
Iff true, prints a list of files being obfuscated
false
emitObfuscatedFiles: boolean
Iff true, emits the obfuscated versions of files alongside their originals, for comparison.
false
enableInDevelopment: boolean
Iff true, enables obfuscation in development mode.
false
