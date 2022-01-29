a cross platform stylish numeric input for react native
yarn add react-native-numeric-input
or with npm
npm install react-native-numeric-input --save
yarn add react-native-numeric-input react-native-vector-icons
react-native link
npm install react-native-numeric-input react-native-vector-icons --save
react-native link
if you're experiencing issues with
react-native link which is used to install react-native-vector-icons
please refer to react-native-vector-icons to see manual installation steps
this component uses the react-native-pixel-perfect
and the defualt style is using base resolution for iphone7, in case you want to use the default design but, using a different base resolution, I added a function called updateBaseResolution(width,height) to use it you need to access it via a ref to the component.
since the component is dependant on react-native-pixel-perfect, when installing this package you install also react-native-pixel-perfect if it's not already installed.
so you can create your own responsive size function and use it to set your custom style.
import NumericInput from 'react-native-numeric-input'
<NumericInput onChange={value => console.log(value)} />
or basic up-down
<NumericInput type='up-down' onChange={value => console.log(value)} />
<NumericInput value={this.state.value} onChange={value => this.setState({value})} />
<NumericInput
value={this.state.value}
onChange={value => this.setState({value})}
onLimitReached={(isMax,msg) => console.log(isMax,msg)}
totalWidth={240}
totalHeight={50}
iconSize={25}
step={1.5}
valueType='real'
rounded
textColor='#B0228C'
iconStyle={{ color: 'white' }}
rightButtonBackgroundColor='#EA3788'
leftButtonBackgroundColor='#E56B70'/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|value
number
|none
|minValue
number
|none
|maxValue
number
|none
|step
number
|1
|valueType
'integer' or
'real'
'integer'
|initValue
number
|null if not used will start at 0
|iconSize
number
|calcSize(30)
|borderColor
string
'#d4d4d4'
|iconStyle
object
|none
|totalWidth
number
|calcSize(220)
|separatorWidth
number
|1
|type
'plus-minus' or
'up-down'
'plus-minus'
|rounded
boolean
|false
|textColor
string
'black'
|containerStyle
object
|none
|inputStyle
object
|none
|upDownButtonsBackgroundColor
string
'white'
|rightButtonBackgroundColor
string
'white'
|leftButtonBackgroundColor
string
'white'
|totalHeight
number
|none
|onChange
function
|none - required prop
|onLimitReached
function
|none (empty function)
|editable
boolean
|true
|validateOnBlur
boolean
|true
|reachMaxIncIconStyle
object
|none
|reachMaxDecIconStyle
object
|none
|reachMinIncIconStyle
object
|none
|reachMinDecIconStyle
object
|none
|extraTextInputProps
object
|none
We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
This project is licensed under the MIT License