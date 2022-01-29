a cross platform stylish numeric input for react native

Visual Demo

Working example

you can check out the very simple react native example app just click here and follow the instructions enjoy!

Installation

Latest version

v1.9.0

if you have react-native-vector-icons installed in your project

yarn add react-native-numeric-input

or with npm

npm install react-native-numeric-input --save

if you don't have react-native-vector-icons installed in your project

yarn add react-native-numeric-input react-native-vector-icons react-native link

or with npm

npm install react-native-numeric-input react-native-vector-icons --save react-native link

if you're experiencing issues with react-native link which is used to install react-native-vector-icons please refer to react-native-vector-icons to see manual installation steps

Responsive default size

this component uses the react-native-pixel-perfect

and the defualt style is using base resolution for iphone7, in case you want to use the default design but, using a different base resolution, I added a function called updateBaseResolution(width,height) to use it you need to access it via a ref to the component.

since the component is dependant on react-native-pixel-perfect, when installing this package you install also react-native-pixel-perfect if it's not already installed.

so you can create your own responsive size function and use it to set your custom style.

Usage

import Component

import NumericInput from 'react-native-numeric-input'

Basic Usage

<NumericInput onChange={value => console .log(value)} />

or basic up-down

<NumericInput type= 'up-down' onChange={value => console .log(value)} />

Keep State Value

<NumericInput value={ this .state.value} onChange={value => this .setState({value})} />

Advanced Usage

<NumericInput value={ this .state.value} onChange={value => this .setState({value})} onLimitReached={(isMax,msg) => console .log(isMax,msg)} totalWidth={ 240 } totalHeight={ 50 } iconSize={ 25 } step={ 1.5 } valueType= 'real' rounded textColor= '#B0228C' iconStyle={{ color : 'white' }} rightButtonBackgroundColor= '#EA3788' leftButtonBackgroundColor= '#E56B70' />

Props

Name Type Default value number none minValue number none maxValue number none step number 1 valueType 'integer' or 'real' 'integer' initValue number null if not used will start at 0 iconSize number calcSize(30) borderColor string '#d4d4d4' iconStyle object none totalWidth number calcSize(220) separatorWidth number 1 type 'plus-minus' or 'up-down' 'plus-minus' rounded boolean false textColor string 'black' containerStyle object none inputStyle object none upDownButtonsBackgroundColor string 'white' rightButtonBackgroundColor string 'white' leftButtonBackgroundColor string 'white' totalHeight number none onChange function none - required prop onLimitReached function none (empty function) editable boolean true validateOnBlur boolean true reachMaxIncIconStyle object none reachMaxDecIconStyle object none reachMinIncIconStyle object none reachMinDecIconStyle object none extraTextInputProps object none

notes about props

value prop - this component uses it's own state to hold value if value is not given as a prop

- this component uses it's own state to hold value if value is not given as a prop style props - this component has a default style and the styles props are to override the default style or add more fields

- this component has a default style and the styles props are to override the default style or add more fields totalWidth prop - this prop is for the entire component width, and all other sizes are derived from it , unless given other size props

- this prop is for the entire component width, and all other sizes are derived from it , unless given other size props initValue prop - if using value prop, this is not needed and the initial value can be given by the value prop

- if using value prop, this is not needed and the initial value can be given by the value prop validateOnBlur - added on version 1.3.2, if set to false the text input will validate while typing, not recommended, so just keep it true unless there is a good reason not to use the default functionallity

- added on version 1.3.2, if set to false the text input will validate while typing, not recommended, so just keep it true unless there is a good reason not to use the default functionallity reachMaxIncIconStyle - added on version 1.4.0, used to set style to the increment button icon in case maxValue is reached - optional

- added on version 1.4.0, used to set style to the increment button icon in case maxValue is reached - reachMaxDecIconStyle - added on version 1.4.0, used to set style to the decrement button icon in case maxValue is reached - optional

- added on version 1.4.0, used to set style to the decrement button icon in case maxValue is reached - reachMinIncIconStyle - added on version 1.4.0, used to set style to the increment button icon in case minValue is reached - optional

- added on version 1.4.0, used to set style to the increment button icon in case minValue is reached - reachMinDecIconStyle - added on version 1.4.0, used to set style to the decrement button icon in case minValue is reached - optional

- added on version 1.4.0, used to set style to the decrement button icon in case minValue is reached - onLimitReached - added on version 1.7.0, used to handle event of min/max reached, this function receives 2 arguments: (isMas:Boolean, msg:String) like in the advanced example above - optional

- added on version 1.7.0, used to handle event of min/max reached, like in the advanced example above - extraTextInputProps - added on version 1.8.0, used to add props used for the original TextInput component that are not used/supported in this component explicitly - optional

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License