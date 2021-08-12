Fast and simple in-app notifications for React Native

Requirements

This library uses react-native-gesture-handler, a perfect library for swipes, and other gesture events.

If you are using react-navigation then you already have gesture-handler installed. If you don't, check Getting Started guide to install it: https://software-mansion.github.io/react-native-gesture-handler/docs/getting-started.html

Installation

yarn add react-native-notifier

Or

npm install --save react-native-notifier

Usage

Wrap your app with NotifierWrapper

import { NotifierWrapper } from 'react-native-notifier' ; const App = () => ( < NotifierWrapper > < Navigation /> </ NotifierWrapper > );

Then call Notifier.showNotification() anywhere in code

import { Notifier, Easing } from 'react-native-notifier' ; Notifier.showNotification({ title : 'John Doe' , description : 'Hello! Can you help me with notifications?' , duration : 0 , showAnimationDuration : 800 , showEasing : Easing.bounce, onHidden : () => console .log( 'Hidden' ), onPress : () => console .log( 'Press' ), hideOnPress : false , });

Or add NotifierRoot at end of your App.js component. With this approach you can show notification using reference to the NotifierRoot .

Note that NotifierRoot should be the last component to display notifications correctly. Notifier.showNotification is also available.

import { NotifierRoot } from 'react-native-notifier' ; function App ( ) { const notifierRef = useRef(); return ( <> <Button title="Show Notification" onPress={() => notifierRef.current?.showNotification({ title: 'Using refs' })} /> <NotifierRoot ref={notifierRef} /> </> ); }

All props passed to NotifierWrapper or NotifierRoot will be used as default params of showNotification function. This can be useful to set default Component param.

API

showNotification

Notifier .showNotification ( params : object);

Show notification with params.

params

Name Type Default Description title String null Title of notification. Passed to Component . description String null Description of notification. Passed to Component . duration Number 3000 Time after notification will disappear. Set to 0 to not hide notification automatically Component Component NotifierComponents.Notification Component of the notification body. You can use one of the built-in components, or your custom component. componentProps Object {} Additional props that are passed to Component . See all available props of built-in components in the components section. queueMode String 'reset' Determines the order in which notifications are shown. Read more in the Queue Mode section. swipeEnabled Boolean true Can notification be hidden by swiping it out animationDuration Number 300 How fast notification will appear/disappear showAnimationDuration Number animationDuration || 300 How fast notification will appear. hideAnimationDuration Number animationDuration || 300 How fast notification will disappear. easing Easing null Animation easing. Details: https://reactnative.dev/docs/easing showEasing Easing easing || null Show Animation easing. hideEasing Easing easing || null Hide Animation easing. onStartHiding () => void null Function called when notification started hiding onHidden () => void null Function called when notification completely hidden onPress () => void null Function called when user press on notification hideOnPress Boolean true Should notification hide when user press on it swipePixelsToClose Number 20 How many pixels user should swipe-up notification to dismiss it swipeEasing Easing null Animation easing after user finished swiping swipeAnimationDuration Number 200 How fast should be animation after user finished swiping translucentStatusBar Boolean false Add additional top padding that equals to StatusBar.currentHeight . Android Only.

hideNotification

Notifier.hideNotification(onHiddenCallback?: ( result: Animated.EndResult ) => void );

Hide notification and run callback function when notification completely hidden.

clearQueue

Notifier .clearQueue ( hideDisplayedNotification ?: boolean );

Clear notifications queue and optionally hide currently displayed notification. Might be useful to run after logout, after which queued notifications should not be displayed.

Queue Mode

Queue mode is used to define the order in which the notification appears in case other notifications are being displayed at the moment.

For example, if you have some important information like chat messages and you want the user to see all the notifications, then you can use standby mode. Or if you want to display something like an error message, then you can use reset mode.

By default, reset mode is used, which means every new notification clears the queue and gets displayed immediately.

In most cases, you will probably use only reset or standby modes.

All possible modes: Mode | Effect -----------|--------- reset | Clear notification queue and immediately display the new notification. Used by default. standby | Add notification to the end of the queue. next | Put notification in the first place in the queue. Will be shown right after the current notification disappears. immediate | Similar to next , but also it will hide currently displayed notification.

Components

Currently, there are 2 components out of the box. If none of them fits your needs, then you can easily create your Custom Component.

Perfect for something like chat messages and notifications like "Someone left a comment". This component is used by default.

import { Notifier, NotifierComponents } from 'react-native-notifier' ; Notifier.showNotification({ title : 'Check this image!' , description : 'Cool, right?' , Component : NotifierComponents.Notification, componentProps : { imageSource : require ( './react.jpg' ), }, });

Available params: Name | Type | Default | Description -----------------------------------|------------|--------------|------------- title | String | null | Title of notification. description | String | null | Description of notification. componentProps.titleStyle | TextStyle | null | The style to use for rendering title. componentProps.descriptionStyle | TextStyle | null | The style to use for rendering description. componentProps.imageSource | Object | null | Passed to <Image /> as source param. componentProps.imageStyle | ImageStyle | null | The style to use for rendering image. componentProps.containerStyle | ViewStyle | null | The style to use for notification container. componentProps.ContainerComponent | Component | SafeAreaView | A container of the component. Set it in case you use different SafeAreaView than the standard componentProps.maxTitleLines | number | null | The maximum number of lines to use for rendering title. componentProps.maxDescriptionLines | number | null | The maximum number of lines to use for rendering description.

Perfect to use as a system alerts, like "Something went wrong" or "Operation was succeed".

import { Notifier, NotifierComponents } from 'react-native-notifier' ; Notifier.showNotification({ title : 'The request was failed' , description : 'Check your internet connection, please' , Component : NotifierComponents.Alert, componentProps : { alertType : 'error' , }, });

Available params: Name | Type | Default | Description -----------------------------------|-----------|--------------|------------- title | String | null | Title of notification. description | String | null | Description of notification. componentProps.titleStyle | TextStyle | null | The style to use for rendering title. componentProps.descriptionStyle | TextStyle | null | The style to use for rendering description. componentProps.alertType | String | 'success' | Background color will be changed depending on the type. Available values: error (red), success (green), warn (orange) and info (blue). componentProps.backgroundColor | String | null | While the background of the alert depends on alertType , you can also set the other color you want. componentProps.textColor | String | 'white' | Color of title and description . componentProps.ContainerComponent | Component | SafeAreaView | A container of the component. Set it in case you use different SafeAreaView than the standard componentProps.maxTitleLines | number | null | The maximum number of lines to use for rendering title. componentProps.maxDescriptionLines | number | null | The maximum number of lines to use for rendering description.

Custom Component

To customize look of the notification you can pass your own Component to showNotification function.

This makes customization much simpler than passing "style" params. With custom components you can make notification look exactly like you want.

This component will receive props title , description and anything else that you pass to componentProps object when calling showNotification .

Example

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View, Text, SafeAreaView } from 'react-native' ; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ safeArea : { backgroundColor : 'orange' , }, container : { padding : 20 , }, title : { color : 'white' , fontWeight : 'bold' }, description : { color : 'white' }, }); const CustomComponent = ( { title, description } ) => ( < SafeAreaView style = {styles.safeArea} > < View style = {styles.container} > < Text style = {styles.title} > {title} </ Text > < Text style = {styles.description} > {description} </ Text > </ View > </ SafeAreaView > ); Notifier.showNotification({ title : 'Custom' , description : 'Example of custom component' , Component : CustomComponent, });

Using with react-native-navigation

If you are using react-native-navigation , this issue might be helpful to use notifier with native-navigation: https://github.com/seniv/react-native-notifier/issues/16

If you have any solutions or improvements in how to use notifier with native-navigation, then feel free to write comments in that thread!

License

MIT