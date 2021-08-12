Fast and simple in-app notifications for React Native
This library uses react-native-gesture-handler, a perfect library for swipes, and other gesture events.
If you are using react-navigation then you already have
gesture-handler installed. If you don't, check Getting Started guide to install it: https://software-mansion.github.io/react-native-gesture-handler/docs/getting-started.html
yarn add react-native-notifier
Or
npm install --save react-native-notifier
Wrap your app with
NotifierWrapper
import { NotifierWrapper } from 'react-native-notifier';
const App = () => (
<NotifierWrapper>
<Navigation />
</NotifierWrapper>
);
Then call
Notifier.showNotification() anywhere in code
import { Notifier, Easing } from 'react-native-notifier';
Notifier.showNotification({
title: 'John Doe',
description: 'Hello! Can you help me with notifications?',
duration: 0,
showAnimationDuration: 800,
showEasing: Easing.bounce,
onHidden: () => console.log('Hidden'),
onPress: () => console.log('Press'),
hideOnPress: false,
});
Or add
NotifierRoot at end of your App.js component. With this approach you can show notification using reference to the
NotifierRoot.
Note that
NotifierRoot should be the last component to display notifications correctly.
Notifier.showNotification is also available.
import { NotifierRoot } from 'react-native-notifier';
function App() {
const notifierRef = useRef();
return (
<>
<Button
title="Show Notification"
onPress={() => notifierRef.current?.showNotification({ title: 'Using refs' })}
/>
<NotifierRoot ref={notifierRef} />
</>
);
}
All props passed to
NotifierWrapper or
NotifierRoot will be used as default params of
showNotification function. This can be useful to set default
Component param.
showNotification
Notifier.showNotification(params: object);
Show notification with params.
params
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|title
|String
|null
|Title of notification. Passed to
Component.
|description
|String
|null
|Description of notification. Passed to
Component.
|duration
|Number
|3000
|Time after notification will disappear. Set to
0 to not hide notification automatically
|Component
|Component
|NotifierComponents.Notification
|Component of the notification body. You can use one of the built-in components, or your custom component.
|componentProps
|Object
|{}
|Additional props that are passed to
Component. See all available props of built-in components in the components section.
|queueMode
|String
|'reset'
|Determines the order in which notifications are shown. Read more in the Queue Mode section.
|swipeEnabled
|Boolean
|true
|Can notification be hidden by swiping it out
|animationDuration
|Number
|300
|How fast notification will appear/disappear
|showAnimationDuration
|Number
|animationDuration || 300
|How fast notification will appear.
|hideAnimationDuration
|Number
|animationDuration || 300
|How fast notification will disappear.
|easing
|Easing
|null
|Animation easing. Details: https://reactnative.dev/docs/easing
|showEasing
|Easing
|easing || null
|Show Animation easing.
|hideEasing
|Easing
|easing || null
|Hide Animation easing.
|onStartHiding
|() => void
|null
|Function called when notification started hiding
|onHidden
|() => void
|null
|Function called when notification completely hidden
|onPress
|() => void
|null
|Function called when user press on notification
|hideOnPress
|Boolean
|true
|Should notification hide when user press on it
|swipePixelsToClose
|Number
|20
|How many pixels user should swipe-up notification to dismiss it
|swipeEasing
|Easing
|null
|Animation easing after user finished swiping
|swipeAnimationDuration
|Number
|200
|How fast should be animation after user finished swiping
|translucentStatusBar
|Boolean
|false
|Add additional top padding that equals to
StatusBar.currentHeight. Android Only.
hideNotification
Notifier.hideNotification(onHiddenCallback?: (result: Animated.EndResult) => void);
Hide notification and run callback function when notification completely hidden.
clearQueue
Notifier.clearQueue(hideDisplayedNotification?: boolean);
Clear notifications queue and optionally hide currently displayed notification. Might be useful to run after logout, after which queued notifications should not be displayed.
Queue mode is used to define the order in which the notification appears in case other notifications are being displayed at the moment.
For example, if you have some important information like chat messages and you want the user to see all the notifications, then you can use
standby mode. Or if you want to display something like an error message, then you can use
reset mode.
By default,
reset mode is used, which means every new notification clears the queue and gets displayed immediately.
In most cases, you will probably use only
reset or
standby modes.
All possible modes:
Mode | Effect
-----------|---------
reset | Clear notification queue and immediately display the new notification. Used by default.
standby | Add notification to the end of the queue.
next | Put notification in the first place in the queue. Will be shown right after the current notification disappears.
immediate | Similar to
next, but also it will hide currently displayed notification.
Currently, there are 2 components out of the box. If none of them fits your needs, then you can easily create your Custom Component.
NotifierComponents.Notification
Perfect for something like chat messages and notifications like "Someone left a comment". This component is used by default.
import { Notifier, NotifierComponents } from 'react-native-notifier';
Notifier.showNotification({
title: 'Check this image!',
description: 'Cool, right?',
Component: NotifierComponents.Notification,
componentProps: {
imageSource: require('./react.jpg'),
},
});
Available params:
Name | Type | Default | Description
-----------------------------------|------------|--------------|-------------
title | String | null | Title of notification.
description | String | null | Description of notification.
componentProps.titleStyle | TextStyle | null | The style to use for rendering title.
componentProps.descriptionStyle | TextStyle | null | The style to use for rendering description.
componentProps.imageSource | Object | null | Passed to
<Image /> as
source param.
componentProps.imageStyle | ImageStyle | null | The style to use for rendering image.
componentProps.containerStyle | ViewStyle | null | The style to use for notification container.
componentProps.ContainerComponent | Component | SafeAreaView | A container of the component. Set it in case you use different SafeAreaView than the standard
componentProps.maxTitleLines | number | null | The maximum number of lines to use for rendering title.
componentProps.maxDescriptionLines | number | null | The maximum number of lines to use for rendering description.
NotifierComponents.Alert
Perfect to use as a system alerts, like "Something went wrong" or "Operation was succeed".
import { Notifier, NotifierComponents } from 'react-native-notifier';
Notifier.showNotification({
title: 'The request was failed',
description: 'Check your internet connection, please',
Component: NotifierComponents.Alert,
componentProps: {
alertType: 'error',
},
});
Available params:
Name | Type | Default | Description
-----------------------------------|-----------|--------------|-------------
title | String | null | Title of notification.
description | String | null | Description of notification.
componentProps.titleStyle | TextStyle | null | The style to use for rendering title.
componentProps.descriptionStyle | TextStyle | null | The style to use for rendering description.
componentProps.alertType | String | 'success' | Background color will be changed depending on the type. Available values:
error(red),
success(green),
warn(orange) and
info(blue).
componentProps.backgroundColor | String | null | While the background of the alert depends on
alertType, you can also set the other color you want.
componentProps.textColor | String | 'white' | Color of
title and
description.
componentProps.ContainerComponent | Component | SafeAreaView | A container of the component. Set it in case you use different SafeAreaView than the standard
componentProps.maxTitleLines | number | null | The maximum number of lines to use for rendering title.
componentProps.maxDescriptionLines | number | null | The maximum number of lines to use for rendering description.
To customize look of the notification you can pass your own
Component to
showNotification function.
This makes customization much simpler than passing "style" params. With custom components you can make notification look exactly like you want.
This component will receive props
title,
description and anything else that you pass to
componentProps object when calling
showNotification.
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View, Text, SafeAreaView } from 'react-native';
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
safeArea: {
backgroundColor: 'orange',
},
container: {
padding: 20,
},
title: { color: 'white', fontWeight: 'bold' },
description: { color: 'white' },
});
const CustomComponent = ({ title, description }) => (
<SafeAreaView style={styles.safeArea}>
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.title}>{title}</Text>
<Text style={styles.description}>{description}</Text>
</View>
</SafeAreaView>
);
// ...
// Then show notification with the component
Notifier.showNotification({
title: 'Custom',
description: 'Example of custom component',
Component: CustomComponent,
});
react-native-navigation
If you are using
react-native-navigation, this issue might be helpful to use notifier with native-navigation: https://github.com/seniv/react-native-notifier/issues/16
If you have any solutions or improvements in how to use notifier with native-navigation, then feel free to write comments in that thread!
MIT