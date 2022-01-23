openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-notifications

by wix

React Native Notifications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.5K

GitHub Stars

2.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

81

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Notification

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme


React Native Notifications

npm Build Status npm (tag) npm (tag)

Handle all the aspects of push notifications for your app, including remote and local notifications, interactive notifications, silent notifications, and more.

All the native iOS notifications features are supported!

For information regarding proper integration with react-native-navigation, follow this wiki.

Requirements

Apps using React Native Notifications may target iOS 10 and Android 5.0 (API 21). You may use Windows, macOS or Linux as your development operating system.

iOS

  • Remote (push) notifications
  • Local notifications
  • Background/Managed notifications (notifications that can be cleared from the server, like Facebook messenger and Whatsapp web)
  • PushKit API (for VoIP and other background messages)
  • Interactive notifications (allows you to provide additional functionality to your users outside of your application such as action buttons)

Android

  • Receiving notifications in any App state (foreground, background, "dead")
  • Built-in notification drawer management
  • High degree of code extensibility to allow for advanced custom layouts and any specific notifications behavior as available by Android's API
  • Android equivalent of React-Native's implementation of PushNotificationsIOS.getInitialNotification().

Upcoming: local notifications, background-state Rx queue (iOS equivalent)

Quick Links

License

The MIT License.

See LICENSE

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Lev VidrakIsrael8 Ratings1 Review
Software engineer at Wix.com
November 10, 2020

Alternatives

react-native-onesignalReact Native Library for OneSignal Push Notifications Service
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnp
react-native-push-notificationReact Native Local and Remote Notifications
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
78K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
rnd
react-native-dropdownalertA simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rnr
react-native-root-toastreact native toast like component, pure javascript solution
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
rnp
react-native-push-alarm-notificationPackage to schedule alarm notifications and bring your app to foreground if it is in the background in react native.
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial