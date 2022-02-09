Getting started

$ npm install react-native-notification-sounds --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-notification-sounds

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-notification-sounds and add NotificationSounds.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libNotificationSounds.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.reactlibrary.NotificationSoundsPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new NotificationSoundsPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle :

include ':react-native-notification-sounds' project ( ':react-native-notification-sounds' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-notification-sounds/android' )

Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle :

compile project ( ':react-native-notification-sounds' )

Usage

import NotificationSounds, { playSampleSound } from 'react-native-notification-sounds' ; NotificationSounds.getNotifications( 'notification' ).then( soundsList => { console .warn( 'SOUNDS' , JSON .stringify(soundsList)); playSampleSound(soundsList[ 1 ]); });

🔥 Methods

Name Description playSampleSound(SoundItem) Plays the sound item returned by getNotifications(type) stopSampleSound() call this function to stop the current playing sound NotificationSounds.getNotifications(type) A promise which returns list of the system sounds filtered by the type. Type can have any of the (notification, ringtone, alarm (android only) ) values

🔥 Features

✅ Get the list of system notification or ringtone sounds.\ ✅ Filter the sounds by notification, ringtone or alarm.\ ✅ Play the sound without installing any other library\ ✅ Stop the currently playing notification sound.

Important Note

Unfortunately, this library WILL NOT return any files in the iOS simulator. You must run it on a real iOS device (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch).

📄 License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details