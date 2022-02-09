$ npm install react-native-notification-sounds --save
$ react-native link react-native-notification-sounds
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-notification-sounds and add
NotificationSounds.xcodeproj
libNotificationSounds.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.reactlibrary.NotificationSoundsPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new NotificationSoundsPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-notification-sounds'
project(':react-native-notification-sounds').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-notification-sounds/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-notification-sounds')
import NotificationSounds, { playSampleSound } from 'react-native-notification-sounds';
/*
get the list of System notification sounds. This function returns an array the array contains Title, Url, SoundID
You can pass the following values to the getNotifications:
1. notification: get the list of notification sounds
2. ringtone: get the list of ringtones
3. alarm: get the list of alarm sounds (android only)
*/
NotificationSounds.getNotifications('notification').then(soundsList => {
console.warn('SOUNDS', JSON.stringify(soundsList));
/*
Play the notification sound.
pass the complete sound object.
This function can be used for playing the sample sound
*/
playSampleSound(soundsList[1]);
// if you want to stop any playing sound just call:
// stopSampleSound();
});
|Name
|Description
playSampleSound(SoundItem)
|Plays the sound item returned by getNotifications(type)
stopSampleSound()
|call this function to stop the current playing sound
NotificationSounds.getNotifications(type)
|A promise which returns list of the system sounds filtered by the type. Type can have any of the (notification, ringtone, alarm (android only) ) values
✅ Get the list of system notification or ringtone sounds.\ ✅ Filter the sounds by notification, ringtone or alarm.\ ✅ Play the sound without installing any other library\ ✅ Stop the currently playing notification sound.
Unfortunately, this library WILL NOT return any files in the iOS simulator. You must run it on a real iOS device (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch).
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details