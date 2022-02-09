openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnn

react-native-notification-sounds

by Asad Iqbal (Saadi)
0.5.3 (see all)

Native notification sounds list. returns the id, title and url of the sounds. works for iOS and Android

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

436

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-notification-sounds

Example Implementation

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-notification-sounds --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-notification-sounds

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-notification-sounds and add NotificationSounds.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libNotificationSounds.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.reactlibrary.NotificationSoundsPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new NotificationSoundsPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-notification-sounds'
project(':react-native-notification-sounds').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-notification-sounds/android')
  1. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-notification-sounds')

Usage

import NotificationSounds, { playSampleSound } from  'react-native-notification-sounds';
/*
get the list of System notification sounds. This function returns an array the array contains Title, Url, SoundID
You can pass the following values to the getNotifications:
1. notification: get the list of notification sounds
2. ringtone: get the list of ringtones
3. alarm: get the list of alarm sounds (android only)
*/
NotificationSounds.getNotifications('notification').then(soundsList  => {
    console.warn('SOUNDS', JSON.stringify(soundsList));
    /*
    Play the notification sound.
    pass the complete sound object.
    This function can be used for playing the sample sound
    */
    playSampleSound(soundsList[1]);
    // if you want to stop any playing sound just call:
    // stopSampleSound();
});

🔥 Methods

NameDescription
playSampleSound(SoundItem)Plays the sound item returned by getNotifications(type)
stopSampleSound()call this function to stop the current playing sound
NotificationSounds.getNotifications(type)A promise which returns list of the system sounds filtered by the type. Type can have any of the (notification, ringtone, alarm (android only) ) values

🔥 Features

✅ Get the list of system notification or ringtone sounds.\ ✅ Filter the sounds by notification, ringtone or alarm.\ ✅ Play the sound without installing any other library\ ✅ Stop the currently playing notification sound.

Important Note

Unfortunately, this library WILL NOT return any files in the iOS simulator. You must run it on a real iOS device (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch).

📄 License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial