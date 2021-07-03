ReactNative: Native Notification Banner (Android/iOS)
If this project has helped you out, please support us with a star 🌟A simple lightweight dropdown banner library using creates native capabilities
|Tapadoo/Alerter
|bryx-inc/BRYXBanner
$ yarn add react-native-notification-banner
react-native-image-helper your app package.json
$ npm install react-native-image-helper --save
react-native-vector-icons to your app package.json and configure it as per their installation steps
$ npm install react-native-vector-icons --save
iOS
Podfile ->
ios/Podfile and run pod update:
use_native_modules!
pod 'RNNotificationBanner', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios'
use_frameworks!
pod 'BRYXBanner', :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/BRYXBanner.git', :branch => 'master'
post_install do |installer|
installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
if target.name.include?('BRYXBanner')
target.build_configurations.each do |config|
config.build_settings['SWIFT_VERSION'] = '4.2'
end
end
end
end
Android
Please add below snippet into your app
build.gradle
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
}
}
$ yarn add react-native-vector-icons
RN60 above please use
react-native-notification-bannerV1 and above
iOS
Podfile ->
ios/Podfile and run pod update:
use_native_modules!
pod 'RNNotificationBanner', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios'
use_frameworks!
pod 'BRYXBanner', :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/BRYXBanner.git', :branch => 'master'
post_install do |installer|
installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
if target.name.include?('BRYXBanner')
target.build_configurations.each do |config|
config.build_settings['SWIFT_VERSION'] = '4.2'
end
end
end
end
Android
Please add below snippet into your app
build.gradle
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
}
}
RN60 below please use
react-native-notification-bannerV.0.*
$ react-native link react-native-notification-banner
$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons
iOS
After
react-native link react-native-notification-banner, please verify
node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios/ contains
Pods folder. If does not exist please execute
pod install command on
node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios/, if any error => try
pod repo update then
pod install
After verification, open your project and create a folder 'RNNotificationBanner' under Libraries.
Drag
node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios/pods/Pods.xcodeproject into RNNotificationBanner, as well as the RNNotificationBanner.xcodeproject if it does not exist.
Add the
BRYXBanner.framework into your project's
Embedded Binaries and make sure the framework is also in linked libraries.
Go to your project's
Build Settings -> Frameworks Search Path and add
${BUILT_PRODUCTS_DIR}/BRYXBanner non-recursive.
Now build your iOS app through Xcode
Android
Please add below snippet into your app
build.gradle
buildscript {
repositories {
jcenter()
maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
...
}
...
}
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
...
}
}
Note: This library is support on Android 27 > above
import { RNNotificationBanner } from 'react-native-notification-banner';
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome'
let copy = <Icon name="copy" size={24} color="#FFFFFF" family={"FontAwesome"} />;
RNNotificationBanner.Show({
title: "Message",
subTitle: "Message",
withIcon: true,
icon: copy,
titleColor: "#FFFFFF",
subTitleColor: "#FFFFFF",
isSwipeToDismissEnabled: true,
})
Note:
- We have added
familyprop for
Iconclass, please make sure that you pass the props
Success, Error, Info, Warn, Normal, Show
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
title
string
|Specify title of banner
subTitle
string
|Specify subtitle of banner
tintColor
HEX-COLOR
|Specify tint color of banner
withIcon
bool
|Enable/Disable icon
icon
RNVectorIcon
|Specify banner icon
duration
int
|Specify duration to show banner
enableProgress
bool
|false
|Specify to show progress on banner
onClick
func
|Specify onClick callback
onHide
func
|Specify onHide callback
let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />
RNNotificationBanner.Success({ title: "Message", subTitle: "Message", withIcon: true, icon: copy})
Note:
- We have added
familyprop for
Iconclass, please make sure that you pass the props
Have an idea? Found a bug? Please raise to ISSUES. Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given.
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list below. ✨
This library is provided under the Apache 2 License.
RNBottomActionSheet @ prscX
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
If you're feeling especially charitable, please follow prscX on GitHub.
Thanks! ❤️
prscX.github.io
</ Pranav >