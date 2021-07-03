openbase logo
rnn

react-native-notification-banner

by Pranav Raj Singh Chauhan
2.0.0 (see all)

React Native: Native Notification Banner

47

GitHub Stars

88

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

6

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

PRs Welcome 

ReactNative: Native Notification Banner (Android/iOS)

If this project has helped you out, please support us with a star 🌟

A simple lightweight dropdown banner library using creates native capabilities

Android

Tapadoo/Alerter

iOS

bryx-inc/BRYXBanner

📖 Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-notification-banner

RN61 >= RNBAS V2 >

  • Add react-native-image-helper your app package.json

$ npm install react-native-image-helper --save

  • Add react-native-vector-icons to your app package.json and configure it as per their installation steps

$ npm install react-native-vector-icons --save

  • iOS

    • Add the following to your Podfile -> ios/Podfile and run pod update:
    use_native_modules!

pod 'RNNotificationBanner', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios'

use_frameworks!

pod 'BRYXBanner', :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/BRYXBanner.git', :branch => 'master'

post_install do |installer|
  installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
    if target.name.include?('BRYXBanner')
      target.build_configurations.each do |config|
        config.build_settings['SWIFT_VERSION'] = '4.2'
      end
    end
  end
end

  • Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects {
    repositories {
        maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
    }
}

RN60 >= RNNB V1 >

$ yarn add react-native-vector-icons

RN60 above please use react-native-notification-banner V1 and above

  • iOS

    • Add the following to your Podfile -> ios/Podfile and run pod update:
    use_native_modules!

pod 'RNNotificationBanner', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios'

use_frameworks!

pod 'BRYXBanner', :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/BRYXBanner.git', :branch => 'master'

post_install do |installer|
  installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
    if target.name.include?('BRYXBanner')
      target.build_configurations.each do |config|
        config.build_settings['SWIFT_VERSION'] = '4.2'
      end
    end
  end
end

  • Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects {
    repositories {
        maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
    }
}

RN60 < RNNB V1 <

RN60 below please use react-native-notification-banner V.0.*

$ react-native link react-native-notification-banner

$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons

  • iOS

    • After react-native link react-native-notification-banner, please verify node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios/ contains Pods folder. If does not exist please execute pod install command on node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios/, if any error => try pod repo update then pod install

    • After verification, open your project and create a folder 'RNNotificationBanner' under Libraries.

    • Drag node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios/pods/Pods.xcodeproject into RNNotificationBanner, as well as the RNNotificationBanner.xcodeproject if it does not exist.

    • Add the BRYXBanner.framework into your project's Embedded Binaries and make sure the framework is also in linked libraries.

    • Go to your project's Build Settings -> Frameworks Search Path and add ${BUILT_PRODUCTS_DIR}/BRYXBanner non-recursive.

    • Now build your iOS app through Xcode

  • Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle


buildscript {
    repositories {
        jcenter()
        maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
        ...
    }
    ...
}


allprojects {
    repositories {
        maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
        maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
        ...
    }
}

Note: This library is support on Android 27 > above

💻 Usage

import { RNNotificationBanner } from 'react-native-notification-banner';

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome'
let copy = <Icon name="copy" size={24} color="#FFFFFF" family={"FontAwesome"} />;

RNNotificationBanner.Show({
  title: "Message",
  subTitle: "Message",
  withIcon: true,
  icon: copy,
  titleColor: "#FFFFFF",
  subTitleColor: "#FFFFFF",
  isSwipeToDismissEnabled: true,
})

Note:

  • We have added family prop for Icon class, please make sure that you pass the props

💡 API's

Success, Error, Info, Warn, Normal, Show

🎨 Props

PropTypeDefaultNote
titlestringSpecify title of banner
subTitlestringSpecify subtitle of banner
tintColorHEX-COLORSpecify tint color of banner
withIconboolEnable/Disable icon
iconRNVectorIconSpecify banner icon
durationintSpecify duration to show banner
enableProgressboolfalseSpecify to show progress on banner
onClickfuncSpecify onClick callback
onHidefuncSpecify onHide callback

Icons

    let facebook = <Icon family={'FontAwesome'} name={'facebook'} color={'#000000'} size={30} />

    RNNotificationBanner.Success({ title: "Message", subTitle: "Message", withIcon: true, icon: copy})

Note:

  • We have added family prop for Icon class, please make sure that you pass the props

✨ Credits

🤔 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? Please raise to ISSUES. Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given.

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list below. ✨

📜 License

This library is provided under the Apache 2 License.

RNBottomActionSheet @ prscX

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • If you're feeling especially charitable, please follow prscX on GitHub.

    Buy Me A Coffee

    Thanks! ❤️
    prscX.github.io
    </ Pranav >

