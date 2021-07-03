ReactNative : Native Notification Banner (Android/iOS)

Android

iOS

📖 Getting started

A simple lightweight dropdown banner library using creates native capabilities

$ yarn add react-native-notification-banner

RN61 >= RNBAS V2 >

Add react-native-image-helper your app package.json

$ npm install react-native-image-helper --save

Add react-native-vector-icons to your app package.json and configure it as per their installation steps

$ npm install react-native-vector-icons --save

iOS Add the following to your Podfile -> ios/Podfile and run pod update: use_native_modules! pod 'RNNotificationBanner' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios' use_frameworks! pod 'BRYXBanner' , :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/BRYXBanner.git' , :branch => 'master' post_install do |installer| installer.pods_project.targets. each do |target| if target.name. include ?( 'BRYXBanner' ) target.build_configurations. each do |config| config.build_settings[ 'SWIFT_VERSION' ] = '4.2' end end end end

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } } }

RN60 >= RNNB V1 >

$ yarn add react-native-vector-icons

RN60 above please use react-native-notification-banner V1 and above

iOS Add the following to your Podfile -> ios/Podfile and run pod update: use_native_modules! pod 'RNNotificationBanner' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios' use_frameworks! pod 'BRYXBanner' , :git => 'https://github.com/prscX/BRYXBanner.git' , :branch => 'master' post_install do |installer| installer.pods_project.targets. each do |target| if target.name. include ?( 'BRYXBanner' ) target.build_configurations. each do |config| config.build_settings[ 'SWIFT_VERSION' ] = '4.2' end end end end

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } } }

RN60 < RNNB V1 <

RN60 below please use react-native-notification-banner V.0.*

$ react-native link react-native-notification-banner

$ react-native link react-native-vector-icons

iOS After react-native link react-native-notification-banner , please verify node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios/ contains Pods folder. If does not exist please execute pod install command on node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios/ , if any error => try pod repo update then pod install After verification, open your project and create a folder 'RNNotificationBanner' under Libraries. Drag node_modules/react-native-notification-banner/ios/pods/Pods.xcodeproject into RNNotificationBanner, as well as the RNNotificationBanner.xcodeproject if it does not exist. Add the BRYXBanner.framework into your project's Embedded Binaries and make sure the framework is also in linked libraries. Go to your project's Build Settings -> Frameworks Search Path and add ${BUILT_PRODUCTS_DIR}/BRYXBanner non-recursive. Now build your iOS app through Xcode

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

buildscript { repositories { jcenter() maven { url "https://maven.google.com" } ... } ... } allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } maven { url "https://maven.google.com" } ... } }

Note: This library is support on Android 27 > above

💻 Usage

import { RNNotificationBanner } from 'react-native-notification-banner' ; import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/FontAwesome' let copy = < Icon name = "copy" size = {24} color = "#FFFFFF" family = { " FontAwesome "} /> ; RNNotificationBanner.Show({ title: "Message", subTitle: "Message", withIcon: true, icon: copy, titleColor: "#FFFFFF", subTitleColor: "#FFFFFF", isSwipeToDismissEnabled: true, })

Note: We have added family prop for Icon class, please make sure that you pass the props

Success, Error, Info, Warn, Normal, Show

🎨 Props

Prop Type Default Note title string Specify title of banner subTitle string Specify subtitle of banner tintColor HEX-COLOR Specify tint color of banner withIcon bool Enable/Disable icon icon RNVectorIcon Specify banner icon duration int Specify duration to show banner enableProgress bool false Specify to show progress on banner onClick func Specify onClick callback onHide func Specify onHide callback

Icons

RN Vector Icons: It supports react-native-vector-icons library. Please find below snippet for the usage:

let facebook = < Icon family = { ' FontAwesome '} name = { ' facebook '} color = { '# 000000 '} size = {30} /> RNNotificationBanner.Success({ title: "Message", subTitle: "Message", withIcon: true, icon: copy})

Note: We have added family prop for Icon class, please make sure that you pass the props

