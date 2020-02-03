normalize
normalize
react-native-normalize is a small and simple package that helps make your React Native app responsive easily.
It comes with a function
normalize that will adapt a value depending on the screen's width or height so you can use it for
width, height, top, bottom, fontSize, borderRadius,...
// on iPhone 8
normalize(100) // = 100
normalize(50, 'height') // = 50
// on iPhone 5s
normalize(100) // = 86
normalize(50, 'height') // = 43
// on iPhoneXs Max
normalize(100) // = 110
normalize(50, 'height') // = 67
import React from 'react';
import { Text, View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import normalize from 'react-native-normalize';
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View style={styles.box}>
<Text style={styles.text}>React Native Normalize</Text>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
},
box: {
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
top: normalize(180, 'height'),
left: normalize(40),
width: normalize(300),
height: normalize(300),
borderRadius: normalize(150),
backgroundColor: '#009fcd',
},
text: {
fontSize: normalize(60),
color: 'white',
},
});