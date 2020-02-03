openbase logo
rnn

react-native-normalize

by Arthur Dao
1.0.1 (see all)

Small and simple package that helps make your React Native app responsive easily

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

License: MIT

Without normalize

With normalize

React Native Normalize

react-native-normalize is a small and simple package that helps make your React Native app responsive easily.

It comes with a function normalize that will adapt a value depending on the screen's width or height so you can use it for width, height, top, bottom, fontSize, borderRadius,...

// on iPhone 8
normalize(100)          // = 100
normalize(50, 'height') // = 50

// on iPhone 5s
normalize(100)          // = 86
normalize(50, 'height') // = 43

// on iPhoneXs Max
normalize(100)          // = 110
normalize(50, 'height') // = 67

Quick example

import React from 'react';
import { Text, View, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import normalize from 'react-native-normalize';

export default class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <View style={styles.box}>
          <Text style={styles.text}>React Native Normalize</Text>
        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
  },
  box: {
    alignItems: 'center',
    justifyContent: 'center',
    top: normalize(180, 'height'),
    left: normalize(40),
    width: normalize(300),
    height: normalize(300),
    borderRadius: normalize(150),
    backgroundColor: '#009fcd',
  },
  text: {
    fontSize: normalize(60),
    color: 'white',
  },
});

Alternatives

Tutorials

