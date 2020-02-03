Without normalize

With normalize

React Native Normalize

react-native-normalize is a small and simple package that helps make your React Native app responsive easily.

It comes with a function normalize that will adapt a value depending on the screen's width or height so you can use it for width, height, top, bottom, fontSize, borderRadius,...

normalize( 100 ) normalize( 50 , 'height' ) normalize( 100 ) normalize( 50 , 'height' ) normalize( 100 ) normalize( 50 , 'height' )

Quick example