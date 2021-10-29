This library allows you to do a Device Firmware Update (DFU) of your nrf51 or nrf52 chip from Nordic Semiconductor. It works for both iOS and Android.
For more info about the DFU process, see: Resources
Install and link the NPM package per usual with
npm install --save react-native-nordic-dfu
or
yarn add react-native-nordic-dfu
For React Native below 60.0 version
react-native link react-native-nordic-dfu
This project has been verified to work with the following dependencies, though other versions may work as well.
|Dependency
|Version
|React Native
|0.59.4
|XCode
|10.2
|Swift
|5.0
|CocoaPods
|1.6.1
|Gradle
|5.3.1
The iOS version of this library has native dependencies that need to be installed via
CocoaPods, which is currently the only supported method for installing this library. (PR's for alternative installation methods are welcome!)
Previous versions supported manual linking, but this was prone to errors every time a new version of XCode and/or Swift was released, which is why this support was dropped. If you've previously installed this library manually, you'll want to remove the old installation and replace it with CocoaPods.
On your project directory;
cd ios && pod install
If your React Native version below 0.60 or any problem occures on pod command, you can try these steps;
Add the following to your
Podfile
target "YourApp" do
...
pod "react-native-nordic-dfu", path: "../node_modules/react-native-nordic-dfu"
...
end
and in the same folder as the Podfile run
pod install
Since there's native Swift dependencies you need to set which Swift version your project complies with. If you haven't already done this, open up your project with XCode and add a User-Defined setting under Build Settings:
SWIFT_VERSION = <your-swift-version>.
If your React Native version is higher than 0.60, probably it's already there.
This library needs access to an instance of
CBCentralManager, which you most likely will have instantiated already if you're using Bluetooth for other purposes than DFU in your project.
To integrate with your existing Bluetooth setup, call
[RNNordicDfu setCentralManagerGetter:<...>] with a block argument that returns your
CBCentralManager instance.
If you want control over the
CBCentralManager instance after the DFU process is done you might need to provide the
onDFUComplete and
onDFUError callbacks to transfer back delegate control.
Example code;
...
...
#import "RNNordicDfu.h"
#import "BleManager.h"
@implementation AppDelegate
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions{
...
...
[RNNordicDfu setCentralManagerGetter:^() {
return [BleManager getCentralManager];
}];
// Reset manager delegate since the Nordic DFU lib "steals" control over it
[RNNordicDfu setOnDFUComplete:^() {
NSLog(@"onDFUComplete");
CBCentralManager * manager = [BleManager getCentralManager];
manager.delegate = [BleManager getInstance];
}];
[RNNordicDfu setOnDFUError:^() {
NSLog(@"onDFUError");
CBCentralManager * manager = [BleManager getCentralManager];
manager.delegate = [BleManager getInstance];
}];
return YES;
}
You can find them aslo in example project.
On iOS side this library requires to BleManager module which that react-native-ble-manager provides.
It required because;
BleManager.h module on AppDelegate file for integration.
BleManager.start() (for once) before the trigger a DFU process on iOS or you will get error like this issue.
Android requires that you have
FOREGROUND_SERVICE permissions.
You will need the following in your AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.FOREGROUND_SERVICE" />
Starts the DFU process
Observe: The peripheral must have been discovered by the native BLE side so that the bluetooth stack knows about it. This library will not do a scan but only the actual connect and then the transfer. See the example project to see how it can be done in React Native.
Parameters
obj Object
obj.deviceAddress string The
identifier* of the device that should be updated
obj.deviceName string The name of the device in the update notification (optional, default
null)
obj.filePath string The file system path to the zip-file used for updating
obj.alternativeAdvertisingNameEnabled boolean Send unique name to device before it is switched into bootloader mode (iOS only) - defaults to
true
*
identifier — MAC address (Android) / UUID (iOS)
Examples
import { NordicDFU, DFUEmitter } from "react-native-nordic-dfu";
NordicDFU.startDFU({
deviceAddress: "C3:53:C0:39:2F:99",
deviceName: "Pilloxa Pillbox",
filePath: "/data/user/0/com.nordicdfuexample/files/RNFetchBlobTmp4of.zip",
})
.then((res) => console.log("Transfer done:", res))
.catch(console.log);
Returns Promise A promise that resolves or rejects with the
deviceAddress in the return value
Event emitter for DFU state and progress events
Examples
import { NordicDFU, DFUEmitter } from "react-native-nordic-dfu";
DFUEmitter.addListener(
"DFUProgress",
({ percent, currentPart, partsTotal, avgSpeed, speed }) => {
console.log("DFU progress: " + percent + "%");
}
);
DFUEmitter.addListener("DFUStateChanged", ({ state }) => {
console.log("DFU State:", state);
});
If your user will select the firmware file from local storage you should keep on mind some issues;
You can use react-native-document-picker library for file selecting process.
You should select file type as
public.archive or you will get null type error as like this issue
DocumentPicker.pick({ type: "public.archive" });
If your device getting disconnect after enable DFU, you should set
false value to
alternativeAdvertisingNameEnabled prop while starting DFU.
NordicDFU.startDFU({
deviceAddress: "XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XX",
filePath: firmwareFile.uri,
alternativeAdvertisingNameEnabled: false,
});
Some Android versions directly selecting file may can cause errors. If you get any file error you should copy it to your local storage. Like cache directory.
You can use react-native-fs for copying file.
const firmwareFile = await DocumentPicker.pick({ type: DocumentPicker.types.zip })
const destination = RNFS.CachesDirectoryPath + "/firmwareFile.zip");
await RNFS.copyFile(formatFile.uri, destination);
NordicDFU.startDFU({ deviceAddress: "XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX", filePath: destination })
If you getting disconnect error sometimes while starting DFU process, you should connect the device before start it.
Navigate to
example/ and run
npm install
Run the iOS project with
react-native run-ios
and the Android project with
react-native run-android
PR's are always welcome!