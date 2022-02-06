Bring NFC feature to React Native. Inspired by phonegap-nfc and react-native-ble-manager
npm i --save react-native-nfc-manager
This library use native-modules, so you will need to do
pod install for iOS:
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
For Android, it should be properly auto-linked, so you don't need to do anything.
We start to support Android 12 from
v3.11.1, and you will need to update
compileSdkVersion to
31, otherwise the build will fail:
buildscript {
ext {
...
compileSdkVersion = 31
...
}
...
}
The reason for this is because Android puts new limitation on PendingIntent which says
Starting with Build.VERSION_CODES.S, it will be required to explicitly specify the mutability of PendingIntents
The original issue is here
BTW, if you don't care about Android 12 for now, you can use
v3.11.0 as a short term solution.
We have a full featured NFC utility app using this library available for download.
It also open sourced in this repo: React Native NFC ReWriter App
The simplest (and most common) use case for this library is to read
NFC tags containing
NDEF, which can be achieved via the following codes:
import React from 'react';
import {View, Text, TouchableOpacity, StyleSheet} from 'react-native';
import NfcManager, {NfcTech} from 'react-native-nfc-manager';
// Pre-step, call this before any NFC operations
NfcManager.start();
function App() {
async function readNdef() {
try {
// register for the NFC tag with NDEF in it
await NfcManager.requestTechnology(NfcTech.Ndef);
// the resolved tag object will contain `ndefMessage` property
const tag = await NfcManager.getTag();
console.warn('Tag found', tag);
} catch (ex) {
console.warn('Oops!', ex);
} finally {
// stop the nfc scanning
NfcManager.cancelTechnologyRequest();
}
}
return (
<View style={styles.wrapper}>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={readNdef}>
<Text>Scan a Tag</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
wrapper: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
},
});
export default App;
Pleaes notice when running above codes, iOS and Android has different behaviors:
Regarding the system scannning UI, both platforms should be able to scan your NFC tags succesfully and print out its content.
There's an alterntaive style to scan NFC tags through
NfcManager.registerTagEvent, like this:
import NfcManager, {NfcTech} from 'react-native-nfc-manager';
// The following function resolves to a NFC Tag object using old event listener approach.
// You can call it like this:
// `const nfcTag = await listenToNfcEventOnce()`
function listenToNfcEventOnce() {
const cleanUp = () => {
NfcManager.setEventListener(NfcEvents.DiscoverTag, null);
NfcManager.setEventListener(NfcEvents.SessionClosed, null);
};
return new Promise((resolve) => {
let tagFound = null;
NfcManager.setEventListener(NfcEvents.DiscoverTag, (tag) => {
tagFound = tag;
resolve(tagFound);
NfcManager.unregisterTagEvent();
});
NfcManager.setEventListener(NfcEvents.SessionClosed, () => {
cleanUp();
if (!tagFound) {
resolve();
}
});
NfcManager.registerTagEvent();
});
}
As you can see, the above approach is more verbose and hard-to-read, so we recommend using
NfcManager.requestTechnology instead of
NfcManager.registerTagEvent in your application.
In higher level, there're 4 steps to use this library:
request your particular NFC technologies through
NfcManager.requestTechnology, for example:
Ndef
NfcA
NfcB (Android-only)
NfcF (Android-only)
NfcV (Android-only)
IsoDep
MifareClassic (Android-only)
MifareUltralight (Android-only)
MifareIOS (ios-only)
Iso15693IOS (ios-only)
FelicaIOS (ios-only)
select the proper NFC technology handler, which is implemented as getter in main
NfcManager object, for example:
ndefHandler (for
Ndef tech)
nfcAHandler (for
NfcA tech)
isoDepHandler (for
IsoDep tech)
iso15693HandlerIOS (for
Iso15693IOS tech)
mifareClassicHandlerAndroid (for
mifareClassic tech)
mifareUltralightHandlerAndroid (for
mifareUltralight tech)
call specific methods on the NFC technology handler (for example
NfcManager.ndefHandler.writeNdefMessage). To view all available methods for some tech handler, check out the API List
clean up your tech registration through
NfcManager.cancelTechnology
For example, here's an example to write NDEF:
import NfcManager, {NfcTech, Ndef} from 'react-native-nfc-manager';
async function writeNdef({type, value}) {
let result = false;
try {
// STEP 1
await NfcManager.requestTechnology(NfcTech.Ndef);
const bytes = Ndef.encodeMessage([Ndef.textRecord('Hello NFC')]);
if (bytes) {
await NfcManager.ndefHandler // STEP 2
.writeNdefMessage(bytes); // STEP 3
result = true;
}
} catch (ex) {
console.warn(ex);
} finally {
// STEP 4
NfcManager.cancelTechnologyRequest();
}
return result;
}
Here's another example to read a Mifare Ultralight tag:
async function readMifare() {
let mifarePages = [];
try {
// STEP 1
let reqMifare = await NfcManager.requestTechnology(
NfcTech.MifareUltralight,
);
const readLength = 60;
const mifarePagesRead = await Promise.all(
[...Array(readLength).keys()].map(async (_, i) => {
const pages = await NfcManager.mifareUltralightHandlerAndroid // STEP 2
.mifareUltralightReadPages(i * 4); // STEP 3
mifarePages.push(pages);
}),
);
} catch (ex) {
console.warn(ex);
} finally {
// STEP 4
NfcManager.cancelTechnologyRequest();
}
return mifarePages;
}
To see more examples, please see React Native NFC ReWriter App
This package cannot be used in the "Expo Go" app because it requires custom native code.
After installing this npm package, add the config plugin to the
plugins array of your
app.json or
app.config.js:
{
"expo": {
"plugins": ["react-native-nfc-manager"]
}
}
Next, rebuild your app as described in the "Adding custom native code" guide.
Notice: This Config Plugin will ensure the minimum Android SDK version is 31.
The plugin provides props for extra customization. Every time you change the props or plugins, you'll need to rebuild (and
prebuild) the native app. If no extra properties are added, defaults will be used.
nfcPermission (string | false): Sets the iOS
NFCReaderUsageDescription permission message to the
Info.plist. Setting
false will skip adding the permission. Defaults to
Allow $(PRODUCT_NAME) to interact with nearby NFC devices (Info.plist).
selectIdentifiers (string[]): Sets the iOS
com.apple.developer.nfc.readersession.iso7816.select-identifiers to a list of supported application IDs (Info.plist).
systemCodes (string[]): Sets the iOS
com.apple.developer.nfc.readersession.felica.systemcodes to a user provided list of FeliCa™ system codes that the app supports (Info.plist). Each system code must be a discrete value. The wild card value (
0xFF) isn't allowed.
{
"expo": {
"plugins": [
[
"react-native-nfc-manager",
{
"nfcPermission": "Custom permission message",
"selectIdentifiers": ["A0000002471001"],
"systemCodes": ["8008"]
}
]
]
}
}
