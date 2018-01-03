New Relic event reporting for react native.
also check out https://github.com/wix/sentry-monitor
overrideConsole will send all console.log, warn and errors to New Relic.
reportUncaughtExceptions will send uncaught Javascript exceptions to New Relic.
More to come!
npm install react-native-newrelic --save
In the Podfile for your project, add the following line:
pod 'NewRelicAgent'
Make sure Xcode is closed and run:
pod install
In the project navigator:
Add the following:
-(void)setupNewRelic{
NSString* token;
if(isDebug) {
token = @"<your new relic dev token (optional)>";
} else {
token = @"<your new relic production token";
}
[NewRelicAgent startWithApplicationToken:token];
}
And add the following line to the top of your didFinishLaunchingWithOptions function:
[self setupNewRelic];
Add a
PrefixHeader.pch file as explained here
Your file should look like this:
#ifdef __OBJC__
#import <NewRelicAgent/NewRelic.h>
#endif
This link describes how to add the original NewRelic agent to your project. This guide only requires a part of the original steps (some of the steps are already integrated in
react-native-newrelic:
In
MainApplication.java import Newrelic and override the following method:
import com.newrelic.agent.android.NewRelic;
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
...
public void onCreate() {
super.onCreate();
NewRelic.withApplicationToken("yourApplicationToken").start(this);
}
...
}
Create
newrelic.properties in your root android dir:
com.newrelic.application_token= yourApplicationToken
Get your application token from newrelic.com
react-native-newrelic module to your Android project
In
settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-newrelic'
project(':react-native-newrelic').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-newrelic/android')
In your project level
build.gradle:
dependencies {
...
classpath "com.newrelic.agent.android:agent-gradle-plugin:5.11.+"
...
}
In your app level
build.gradle:
apply plugin: 'newrelic'
dependencies {
...
compile project(":react-native-newrelic")
compile fileTree(dir: "node_modules/react-native-newrelic/android/libs", include: ["*.jar"])
...
}
Add
new RNNewRelicPackage() to your list of packages in
getPackages() in
MainApplication.java :
@Override
public List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(... new RNNewRelicPackage());
}
Add the following to your app root (e.g.
app.ios.js ):
import {default as newRelic} from 'react-native-newrelic';
newRelic.init({
overrideConsole: true,
reportUncaughtExceptions: true,
globalAttributes: {
'this-string': 'will be sent with every event that is being reported'
}
});
Credits to @DanielZlotin for the initial version