Readme

react-native-newrelic

New Relic event reporting for react native.

also check out https://github.com/wix/sentry-monitor

Features

  • overrideConsole will send all console.log, warn and errors to New Relic.
  • reportUncaughtExceptions will send uncaught Javascript exceptions to New Relic.

More to come!

Installation

Install react-native-newrelic

npm install react-native-newrelic --save

iOS

1. Install New RelicAgent in your project as a pod

In the Podfile for your project, add the following line: pod 'NewRelicAgent' Make sure Xcode is closed and run: pod install

2. Add the project to Xcode

In the project navigator:

  • Right click Libraries
  • Add Files to [your project's name]
  • Go to node_modules/react-native-newrelic
  • Add the .xcodeproj file In the project navigator, select your project.
  • Add the libRNNewRelic.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries
  • Click .xcodeproj file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure 'All' is toggled on (instead of 'Basic').

3. In your AppDelegate.m

Add the following:

-(void)setupNewRelic{
  NSString* token;
  if(isDebug) {
    token = @"<your new relic dev token (optional)>";
  } else {
    token = @"<your new relic production token";
  }
  [NewRelicAgent startWithApplicationToken:token];
}

And add the following line to the top of your didFinishLaunchingWithOptions function: 

  [self setupNewRelic];

4. Add a prefix header to your iOS project

Add a PrefixHeader.pch file as explained here Your file should look like this:

#ifdef __OBJC__ 

#import <NewRelicAgent/NewRelic.h>

#endif

Android (gradle only)

1. Add NewRelic agent to your Android project

This link describes how to add the original NewRelic agent to your project. This guide only requires a part of the original steps (some of the steps are already integrated in react-native-newrelic:

In MainApplication.java import Newrelic and override the following method:

import com.newrelic.agent.android.NewRelic;

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {

...

public void onCreate() {
    super.onCreate();
    NewRelic.withApplicationToken("yourApplicationToken").start(this);
}

...

}

Create newrelic.properties in your root android dir:

com.newrelic.application_token= yourApplicationToken

Get your application token from newrelic.com

2. Add the react-native-newrelic module to your Android project

In settings.gradle:

include ':react-native-newrelic'
project(':react-native-newrelic').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-newrelic/android')

In your project level build.gradle:

dependencies {
    ...
    classpath "com.newrelic.agent.android:agent-gradle-plugin:5.11.+"
    ...
 }

In your app level build.gradle:

apply plugin: 'newrelic'


dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(":react-native-newrelic")
    compile fileTree(dir: "node_modules/react-native-newrelic/android/libs", include: ["*.jar"])
    ...
}

Add new RNNewRelicPackage() to your list of packages in getPackages() in MainApplication.java :

@Override
public List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
  return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(... new RNNewRelicPackage());
}

Configuration

Add the following to your app root (e.g. app.ios.js ):

import {default as newRelic} from 'react-native-newrelic';
newRelic.init({
  overrideConsole: true,
  reportUncaughtExceptions: true,
    globalAttributes: {
      'this-string': 'will be sent with every event that is being reported'
    }
});

Credits to @DanielZlotin for the initial version

