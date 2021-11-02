An HTTP traffic monitor for React Native including in app interface.
An alternative to Wormholy but for both iOS and Android and with zero native dependencies.
If this project has helped you out, please support us with a star 🌟.
yarn add react-native-network-logger
or
npm install --save react-native-network-logger
Call
startNetworkLogging in your apps entry point to log every request, or call it on a button press to manually trigger it.
import { startNetworkLogging } from 'react-native-network-logger';
startNetworkLogging();
AppRegistry.registerComponent('App', () => App);
import NetworkLogger from 'react-native-network-logger';
const MyScreen = () => <NetworkLogger />;
You can change between the dark and light theme by passing the
theme prop with
"dark" or
"light".
import NetworkLogger from 'react-native-network-logger';
const MyScreen = () => <NetworkLogger theme="dark" />;
If preferred you can also override the theme entirely by passing in a theme object.
Note: breaking theme changes are not guaranteed to follow semver for updates
import NetworkLogger from 'react-native-network-logger';
const MyScreen = () => (
<NetworkLogger
theme={{
colors: {
background: 'red',
},
}}
/>
);
You can configure the max number of requests stored on the device using by calling
startNetworkLogging with the
maxRequests option. The default is
500.
startNetworkLogging({ maxRequests: 500 });
You can configure urls/hosts that should be ignored by calling
startNetworkLogging with the
ignoredHosts option.
startNetworkLogging({ ignoredHosts: ['test.example.com'] });
Set the sort order of requests. Options are
asc or
desc, default is
desc (most recent at the top).
import NetworkLogger from 'react-native-network-logger';
const MyScreen = () => <NetworkLogger sort="asc" />;
If you are running another network logging interceptor, e.g. Reactotron, the logger will not start as only one can be run at once. You can override this behaviour and force the logger to start by using the
forceEnable option.
startNetworkLogging({ forceEnable: true });
Use your existing back button (e.g. in your navigation header) to navigate within the network logger.
import NetworkLogger, { getBackHandler } from 'react-native-network-logger';
const navigation = useNavigation();
const onBack = getBackHandler(navigation.goBack);
const MyScreen = () => (
<Screen onBackPressed={onBack}>
<NetworkLogger />
</Screen>
);
To test the example app, after cloning the repo, install the required dependencies by running:
yarn bootstrap
Then start the example app by running:
yarn example start
You should then be able to open the expo server at http://localhost:3000/ and launch the app on iOS or Android.
For more setup and development details, see Contributing.
Network requests can be debugged using tools such as React Native Debugger, however this requires both a debug build of the app and the debugger to be enabled. This library can be built with you app and usable by anyone using your app to see network issues and report them back to developers.
As the library is very small you can safely bundle it with the production version of your app and put it behind a flag, or have a separate testing build of the app which has the network logger enabled.
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.