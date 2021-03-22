React Native library for getting information about the devices network

Requirements

Version 3+ requires RN 0.47 or higher Version 2+ requires RN 0.40 - RN 0.46

Installation

npm install react-native-network-info --save

or

yarn add react-native-network-info

Linking the library

Using React Native >= 0.60

Linking the package manually is not required anymore with Autolinking.

iOS also requires CocoaPods install

$ cd ios && pod install && cd ..

Using React Native < 0.60

$ react-native link react-native-network-info

Usage

import {NetworkInfo} from 'react-native-network-info' ; NetworkInfo.getIPAddress().then( ipAddress => { console .log(ipAddress); }); NetworkInfo.getIPV4Address().then( ipv4Address => { console .log(ipv4Address); }); NetworkInfo.getBroadcast().then( broadcast => { console .log(broadcast); }); NetworkInfo.getSSID().then( ssid => { console .log(ssid); }); NetworkInfo.getBSSID().then( bssid => { console .log(bssid); }); NetworkInfo.getSubnet().then( subnet => { console .log(subnet); }); NetworkInfo.getGatewayIPAddress().then( defaultGateway => { console .log(defaultGateway); }); NetworkInfo.getFrequency().then( frequency => { console .log(frequency); });

Manually Linking the Library

If react-native link fails and you are not using the auto linking provided in React Native >= 0.60

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-network-info and add the .xcodeproj file Add RNNetworkInfo.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries

Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android

Add the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-network-info' project ( ':react-native-network-info' ).projectDir = new File (settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-network-info/android' ) Update the android build tools version to 2.2.+ in android/build.gradle : buildscript { ... dependencies { classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.2.+' } ... } ... Update the gradle version to 2.14.1 in android/gradle/wrapper/gradle-wrapper.properties : ... distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-2.14.1-all.zip Add the compile line to the dependencies in android/app/build.gradle : dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-network-info' ) } Add the import and link the package in MainApplication.java : import com.pusherman.networkinfo.RNNetworkInfoPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RNNetworkInfoPackage() ); } }

Dev Notes

Notes on how this package was made can be found here.