React Native library for getting information about the devices network
Version 3+ requires RN 0.47 or higher Version 2+ requires RN 0.40 - RN 0.46
npm install react-native-network-info --save
or
yarn add react-native-network-info
Linking the package manually is not required anymore with Autolinking.
iOS also requires CocoaPods install
$
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
$
react-native link react-native-network-info
import {NetworkInfo} from 'react-native-network-info';
// Get Local IP
NetworkInfo.getIPAddress().then(ipAddress => {
console.log(ipAddress);
});
// Get IPv4 IP (priority: WiFi first, cellular second)
NetworkInfo.getIPV4Address().then(ipv4Address => {
console.log(ipv4Address);
});
// Get Broadcast
NetworkInfo.getBroadcast().then(broadcast => {
console.log(broadcast);
});
// Get SSID
NetworkInfo.getSSID().then(ssid => {
console.log(ssid);
});
// Get BSSID
NetworkInfo.getBSSID().then(bssid => {
console.log(bssid);
});
// Get Subnet
NetworkInfo.getSubnet().then(subnet => {
console.log(subnet);
});
// Get Default Gateway IP
NetworkInfo.getGatewayIPAddress().then(defaultGateway => {
console.log(defaultGateway);
});
// Get frequency (supported only for Android)
NetworkInfo.getFrequency().then(frequency => {
console.log(frequency);
});
If
react-native link fails and you are not using the auto linking provided in React Native >= 0.60
iOS
In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name]
Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-network-info and add the .xcodeproj file
Add
RNNetworkInfo.a to
Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries
Run your project (Cmd+R)
Android
Add the following lines to
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-network-info'
project(':react-native-network-info').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-network-info/android')
Update the android build tools version to
2.2.+ in
android/build.gradle:
buildscript {
...
dependencies {
classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.2.+' // <- USE 2.2.+ version
}
...
}
...
Update the gradle version to
2.14.1 in
android/gradle/wrapper/gradle-wrapper.properties:
...
distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-2.14.1-all.zip
Add the compile line to the dependencies in
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-network-info')
}
Add the import and link the package in
MainApplication.java:
import com.pusherman.networkinfo.RNNetworkInfoPackage; // <-- add this import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNNetworkInfoPackage() // <-- add this line
);
}
}
Notes on how this package was made can be found here.