Readme

react-native-network-info

React Native library for getting information about the devices network

Requirements

Version 3+ requires RN 0.47 or higher Version 2+ requires RN 0.40 - RN 0.46

Installation

npm install react-native-network-info --save

or

yarn add react-native-network-info

Linking the library

Using React Native >= 0.60

Linking the package manually is not required anymore with Autolinking.

iOS also requires CocoaPods install

$ cd ios && pod install && cd ..

Using React Native < 0.60

$ react-native link react-native-network-info

Usage

import {NetworkInfo} from 'react-native-network-info';

// Get Local IP
NetworkInfo.getIPAddress().then(ipAddress => {
  console.log(ipAddress);
});

// Get IPv4 IP (priority: WiFi first, cellular second)
NetworkInfo.getIPV4Address().then(ipv4Address => {
  console.log(ipv4Address);
});

// Get Broadcast
NetworkInfo.getBroadcast().then(broadcast => {
  console.log(broadcast);
});

// Get SSID
NetworkInfo.getSSID().then(ssid => {
  console.log(ssid);
});

// Get BSSID
NetworkInfo.getBSSID().then(bssid => {
  console.log(bssid);
});

// Get Subnet
NetworkInfo.getSubnet().then(subnet => {
  console.log(subnet);
});

// Get Default Gateway IP
NetworkInfo.getGatewayIPAddress().then(defaultGateway => {
  console.log(defaultGateway);
});

// Get frequency (supported only for Android)
NetworkInfo.getFrequency().then(frequency => {
  console.log(frequency);
});

Manually Linking the Library

If react-native link fails and you are not using the auto linking provided in React Native >= 0.60

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name]

  2. Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-network-info and add the .xcodeproj file

  3. Add RNNetworkInfo.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries

Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android

  1. Add the following lines to android/settings.gradle:

    include ':react-native-network-info'
project(':react-native-network-info').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-network-info/android')

  2. Update the android build tools version to 2.2.+ in android/build.gradle:

    buildscript {
    ...
    dependencies {
        classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.2.+' // <- USE 2.2.+ version
    }
    ...
}
...

  3. Update the gradle version to 2.14.1 in android/gradle/wrapper/gradle-wrapper.properties:

    ...
distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-2.14.1-all.zip

  4. Add the compile line to the dependencies in android/app/build.gradle:

    dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-network-info')
}

  5. Add the import and link the package in MainApplication.java:

    import com.pusherman.networkinfo.RNNetworkInfoPackage; // <-- add this import

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
        return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
            new MainReactPackage(),
            new RNNetworkInfoPackage() // <-- add this line
        );
    }
}

Dev Notes

Notes on how this package was made can be found here.

